« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 596 597 598 599 600 [601]   Go Down

Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 3023620 times)

Offline kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,166
  • Maths Mug!
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24000 on: Today at 08:49:45 am »
Love the new kit but bollocksed if I'm paying £100 for it.

What's the best bet for 'as good as the real thing' these days? I used to see a few mentioning said places in this thread...

Any tips lads and lasses?
« Last Edit: Today at 08:55:08 am by kj999 »
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Offline gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,682
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24001 on: Today at 09:03:56 am »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 08:49:45 am
Love the new kit but bollocksed if I'm paying £100 for it.

What's the best bet for 'as good as the real thing' these days? I used to see a few mentioning said places in this thread...

Any tips lads and lasses?

Just ordered the players version from here. Will let you know how good it is when it arrives

Spoiler
https://www.dhgate.com/product/luis-diaz-soccer-jerseys-22-23-diogo-jota/757338819.html

Usual rules apply. Size up from normal UK size. Size up twice for a players version.
[close]
« Last Edit: Today at 09:06:36 am by gray19lfc »
Logged

Offline kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,166
  • Maths Mug!
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24002 on: Today at 10:15:15 am »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 09:03:56 am
Just ordered the players version from here. Will let you know how good it is when it arrives

Spoiler
https://www.dhgate.com/product/luis-diaz-soccer-jerseys-22-23-diogo-jota/757338819.html

Usual rules apply. Size up from normal UK size. Size up twice for a players version.
[close]

Cheers mate.
I have last seasons home, a good fit, can i use this as my size guide you reckon? So i go one size up from this? Think its the non-player version...
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Offline LOKKO

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,826
  • what chu talkin' bout willis?
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24003 on: Today at 12:20:03 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 10:15:15 am
Cheers mate.
I have last seasons home, a good fit, can i use this as my size guide you reckon? So i go one size up from this? Think its the non-player version...

I've got the L fan version from here is fits like M
Logged

Offline G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,784
  • Kop 306
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24004 on: Today at 12:24:04 pm »
Ordered it for my lad, expecting a delivery from DPD today apparently.....
Logged

Offline wild_wild_wild

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 62
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24005 on: Today at 12:26:37 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May  7, 2022, 09:47:41 am
It says £99.95 at the club online shop ...

£89.95 if you're a member. you get 10% discount with your membership. still bonkers price i think...
Logged

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,477
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24006 on: Today at 12:57:43 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 12:24:04 pm
Ordered it for my lad, expecting a delivery from DPD today apparently.....

Let me know if it actually turns up mate. Was surprised to get an email saying mine would be delivered tomorrow...
Logged

Offline TheKid.

  • Goat abuser
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,943
  • Vamos
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24007 on: Today at 07:48:58 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 12:24:04 pm
Ordered it for my lad, expecting a delivery from DPD today apparently.....

We ordered it for our lad too, and a hoodie, hoodie came today but obviously the kit didnt
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,124
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24008 on: Today at 07:51:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:03:22 am
Ah well thats much better.

Not really
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,270
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24009 on: Today at 07:58:46 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 08:49:45 am
Love the new kit but bollocksed if I'm paying £100 for it.

What's the best bet for 'as good as the real thing' these days? I used to see a few mentioning said places in this thread...

Any tips lads and lasses?
The link above should be good, but I'd advise leaving it for a week or so for them to fix the errors. Ones I've seen look dead on apart from the logo print on the bottom of the shirt. They have it on the front when this year's kit has it at the back. Have the fan version. Its perfect.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,146
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24010 on: Today at 08:09:02 pm »
Quote from: wild_wild_wild on Today at 12:26:37 pm
£89.95 if you're a member. you get 10% discount with your membership. still bonkers price i think...
Crazy price for a bit of clothing that'll be outdated this time next year. I miss when they used to be £35.
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,270
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24011 on: Today at 08:18:34 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 08:09:02 pm
Crazy price for a bit of clothing that'll be outdated this time next year. I miss when they used to be £35.
When you see the quality of the fakers, it makes you wonder how they can get away with the prices. They're probably making about a 500% profit on each one.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24012 on: Today at 09:10:07 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 07:51:40 pm
Not really

I think she's was being ironic
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,784
  • Kop 306
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24013 on: Today at 09:12:41 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 12:57:43 pm
Let me know if it actually turns up mate. Was surprised to get an email saying mine would be delivered tomorrow...
Didn't turn up in the end
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,383
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24014 on: Today at 11:45:36 pm »
Anyone know when the goalie kits are out?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
Pages: 1 ... 596 597 598 599 600 [601]   Go Up
« previous next »
 