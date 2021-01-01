Love the new kit but bollocksed if I'm paying £100 for it.



What's the best bet for 'as good as the real thing' these days? I used to see a few mentioning said places in this thread...



Any tips lads and lasses?



The link above should be good, but I'd advise leaving it for a week or so for them to fix the errors. Ones I've seen look dead on apart from the logo print on the bottom of the shirt. They have it on the front when this year's kit has it at the back. Have the fan version. Its perfect.