Love the new kit but bollocksed if I'm paying £100 for it. What's the best bet for 'as good as the real thing' these days? I used to see a few mentioning said places in this thread... Any tips lads and lasses?
Just ordered the players version from here. Will let you know how good it is when it arrives Spoilerhttps://www.dhgate.com/product/luis-diaz-soccer-jerseys-22-23-diogo-jota/757338819.htmlUsual rules apply. Size up from normal UK size. Size up twice for a players version.[close]
Cheers mate.I have last seasons home, a good fit, can i use this as my size guide you reckon? So i go one size up from this? Think its the non-player version...
It says £99.95 at the club online shop ...
Ordered it for my lad, expecting a delivery from DPD today apparently.....
Ah well thats much better.
£89.95 if you're a member. you get 10% discount with your membership. still bonkers price i think...
Crazy price for a bit of clothing that'll be outdated this time next year. I miss when they used to be £35.
Not really
Let me know if it actually turns up mate. Was surprised to get an email saying mine would be delivered tomorrow...
Page created in 0.03 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 1.29]