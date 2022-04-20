« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 590 591 592 593 594 [595]   Go Down

Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 2992673 times)

Offline Andre

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 14
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23760 on: Yesterday at 10:16:48 am »
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,473
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23761 on: Yesterday at 10:28:43 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Yesterday at 09:48:44 am
Think the Hugo Boss thing was around 16/17. Pretty sure they may have worn the suits at some point in the Inside Anfield videos from that season.

Ah cheers - don't follow stuff like that so totally missed it.

Quote from: Andre on Yesterday at 10:16:48 am
Aye.
Don't recall any fuss or scandalism about it.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-hugo-boss-renew-partnership-12012116.amp

I'm really surprised FC Class and Dignity weren't all over that. I could see that DaveK or Catshit writing an essay on the Nazis.

Quote from: btroom on April 20, 2022, 11:07:19 pm
it looks real to me.


First kit since the NB ones that my kids, 13 and 11, have liked and want me to get for them, so its not just arl arses like me and SoS who didn't like the Nike offerings so far
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,127
  • YNWA
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23762 on: Yesterday at 11:49:53 am »
Shame about it having yellow socks though.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,545
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23763 on: Yesterday at 11:52:00 am »
Does the Standard Chartered contract finish this season or next season?
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,127
  • YNWA
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23764 on: Yesterday at 11:52:15 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:52:00 am
Does the Standard Chartered contract finish this season or next season?

Next
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,718
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23765 on: Yesterday at 12:19:01 pm »
You've obviously just passed on the poor taste Rob  :P
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,545
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23766 on: Yesterday at 12:23:28 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:52:15 am
Next

They would be great sponsor. Class clothes at decent prices.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,282
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23767 on: Yesterday at 01:03:02 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 12:23:28 pm
They would be great sponsor. Class clothes at decent prices.

Youre a top man spider-Neil.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,545
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23768 on: Yesterday at 01:48:55 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:03:02 pm
Youre a top man spider-Neil.

I like Top Man, class clothes at decent prices
Logged

Offline drmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,675
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23769 on: Yesterday at 06:04:16 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:49:53 am
Shame about it having yellow socks though.

How many of your 59,000 posts are about yellow socks?
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,127
  • YNWA
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23770 on: Yesterday at 06:09:30 pm »
Quote from: drmick on Yesterday at 06:04:16 pm
How many of your 59,000 posts are about yellow socks?

57,541.5
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,282
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23771 on: Yesterday at 07:01:43 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:09:30 pm
57,541.5

Ah yes, I remember the one yellow sock post.
Logged

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,219
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23772 on: Yesterday at 08:10:47 pm »
If we win a treble or the lot, our kit this season will suddenly look like the best thing we've ever worn.
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,218
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23773 on: Yesterday at 09:03:35 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 08:10:47 pm
If we win a treble or the lot, our kit this season will suddenly look like the best thing we've ever worn.
If it was to happen and they produced a special edition with the lighter red replaced with gold it would sell an absolute shitload
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,473
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23774 on: Yesterday at 09:15:43 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 12:19:01 pm
You've obviously just passed on the poor taste Rob  :P

;D

At least I brought them up as Reds  :thumbup
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,639
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23775 on: Yesterday at 10:52:36 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:15:43 pm
;D

At least I brought them up as Liverpool Reds  :thumbup

Fixed... :P
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,219
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23776 on: Today at 12:16:19 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 09:03:35 pm
If it was to happen and they produced a special edition with the lighter red replaced with gold it would sell an absolute shitload
Now that's an idea. Someone should do a mock up and pass it about the internet. You"d get a real life knock off of it on DHgate shortly after. I'd buy it. Official or not.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 590 591 592 593 594 [595]   Go Up
« previous next »
 