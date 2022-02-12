Think the Hugo Boss thing was around 16/17. Pretty sure they may have worn the suits at some point in the Inside Anfield videos from that season.



Aye.

Don't recall any fuss or scandalism about it.



https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-hugo-boss-renew-partnership-12012116.amp



it looks real to me.





Ah cheers - don't follow stuff like that so totally missed it.I'm really surprised FC Class and Dignity weren't all over that. I could see that DaveK or Catshit writing an essay on the Nazis.First kit since the NB ones that my kids, 13 and 11, have liked and want me to get for them, so its not just arl arses like me and SoS who didn't like the Nike offerings so far