I personally have no issues with Hugo Boss, what the company was in the 1930s isn't what the company is today, just know the likes of the bitters would climb their high horses and kick off



There's basically no German company that was already around in that time that has no ties to the Nazis. I think you need to look at what they did back then and how having ties to the Nazi party helped the company and how they have dealt with all the issues and crimes they committed or were part of to judge them. As far as Boss is concerned it seems like they weren't a big deal back then and were just another company that produced uniforms for the Nazis. At least that's what a historian they had look at their past said. Part of why he came to that conclusion is that the company's success story only started in the 1960s when they went from producing work clothes to fashion stuff. They also don't have profitted from robbing Jewish companies (like many other German/Austrian companies did) and there are ambigous reports about how they treated forced labourers. On the one hand, there are reports of mistreatment, but at the same time there are reports that they were given additional food rations compared to other prisoners of war or forced labourers.So, while Boss definitely profitted from the Nazi regime being in charge, they don't seem to be amongst the worst offenders and they seem to have tried their best to set things right recently. A lot of German companies are much more secretive about what has happened during the Nazi regime and don't want to deal with it. Boss doesn't seem to be one of them, even though they took their time to look at their past. They only did it around the 2000s I think. Still, it's more than a lot of others have done who have gained a lot more during the Nazi regime.