New Kit thread

Quote from: gray19lfc on March 23, 2022, 11:34:50 am
Due to end when next season finishes

Thanks.
Hopefully LFC go into the negotiations on the back of a quadruple and double the current 40M£(?) we get from someone else (don't like standard chartered).
Quote from: gorgepir on March 23, 2022, 12:32:13 pm
Thanks.
Hopefully LFC go into the negotiations on the back of a quadruple and double the current 40M£(?) we get from someone else (don't like standard chartered).

Standard Chartered have taken down all their LFC-linked displays, signboards, etc in Asia, as far as I can tell. They used to be very prominent.

I think we are already done with them.
Quote from: FLRed67 on March 23, 2022, 12:47:24 pm
Standard Chartered have taken down all their LFC-linked displays, signboards, etc in Asia, as far as I can tell. They used to be very prominent.

I think we are already done with them.

Would be a bit strange to do given the season we're having and the fact there is still the best part of a season and a half left on the deal.
Quote from: CraigDS on March 23, 2022, 12:56:16 pm
Would be a bit strange to do given the season we're having and the fact there is still the best part of a season and a half left on the deal.

I have no idea what is left on the deal. Reporting what I have seen.

Deals often have get out clause and morality clauses. And let's just say some famous banks are in serious, serious trouble .     .       .
Quote from: stevelfc1 on March 22, 2022, 09:32:39 pm
Some new pics

I'm not sure about the shorts, they look very exotic to say the least
The triple-stripe (the red-white-yellow) get-up is revolting. Even Virgil won't be able to make that one look good.
Quote from: Persephone on March 18, 2022, 06:21:58 pm
That PSG kit is atrocious, looks like they're wearing babies bibs.

PSG and Barcelona both among the most hideous shirts seen in a long time. No wonder Mbappe and Dembele want out.

Were they designed by fans of rival clubs, by any chance? And if so, who at Nike came up with this bright idea?





I think this is the new weave or vapor knit, or whatever fancy marketing term they use, for the new player issue shirts. It matches the renders found in this thread.
Quote from: Macphisto80 on March 26, 2022, 02:38:30 am

I think this is the new weave or vapor knit, or whatever fancy marketing term they use, for the new player issue shirts. It matches the renders found in this thread.
Only for the red Klingon spaceship collar, that would be beautiful.
I got a dhgate fan version of the home Jersey today, it's a nice top
Any pics?
Quote from: stevelfc1 on March 28, 2022, 10:00:03 pm
Any pics?

Made a quick video the red is a bit darker than it looks here


https://youtu.be/14-39UBJW3U
They look fantastic.
Quote from: LOKKO on March 28, 2022, 06:45:48 pm
I got a dhgate fan version of the home Jersey today, it's a nice top
What seller?
Looks like another dull, uninspiring Nike design. I get that it's more money in the coffers but it looks like the design was put together in five minutes. Don't even get me started on the ice cream swirl away shirt.
Quote from: LOKKO on April 13, 2022, 11:41:31 am

I'll DM you a link

Can you send it to me as well please, kids want the new shirt
They've got that raspberry ripple looking away kit from a few pages back on there too:

Quote from: JasonF on April 13, 2022, 05:45:58 pm
They've got that raspberry ripple looking away kit from a few pages back on there too:



Mine arrived the other day


Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 06:26:47 pm
Mine arrived the other day



That is actually pretty stylish. Not for me, but the younger people will love it ...
Quote from: gorgepir on March 23, 2022, 12:32:13 pm
Thanks.
Hopefully LFC go into the negotiations on the back of a quadruple and double the current 40M£(?) we get from someone else (don't like standard chartered).

Interestingly, David Ornstein is reporting today that we're looking at a new deal and adds that Standard Chartered are "considering channelling its resources elsewhere."

I know it's largely (probably entirely for the club) a financial matter, but I do agree that Standard Chartered looks slightly boring on our kits, particularly when compared to Carlsberg. I do think the more dynamic looking logo they've had on our kits this season has been an improvement though. In an ideal world, you'd have something that was a nice piece of typography, inoffensive and something that fans can engage with (an electronics company, for instance, rather than a "multinational banking and financial services company").

For what it's worth, I think AXA would look fine.

Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 06:26:47 pm
Mine arrived the other day



Nice. Where from?
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 06:26:47 pm
Mine arrived the other day


Looks nice for an Away shirt in this modern era.

What colour are the shorts n socks?

If they're black and that off-white colour then a good look.
Alternatively, black shorts and red socks will be radical but scream LFC.
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 01:53:40 pm
Looks nice for an Away shirt in this modern era.

What colour are the shorts n socks?

If they're black and that off-white colour then a good look.
Alternatively, black shorts and red socks will be radical but scream LFC.

Possibly these which were posted alongside that shirt on the previous page. The green doesn't look a great match for the green on the shirt to me though. I agree black would look good to match the trim.
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1515982184393457664

Quote
Standard Chartereds £40m a year shirt sponsorship deal with #LFC runs out at the end of next season.
No guarantees at this stage they will renew. Talks with a number of companies ongoing.
