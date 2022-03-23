Thanks.

Hopefully LFC go into the negotiations on the back of a quadruple and double the current 40M£(?) we get from someone else (don't like standard chartered).



Interestingly, David Ornstein is reporting today that we're looking at a new deal and adds that Standard Chartered are "considering channelling its resources elsewhere."I know it's largely (probably entirely for the club) a financial matter, but I do agree that Standard Chartered looks slightly boring on our kits, particularly when compared to Carlsberg. I do think the more dynamic looking logo they've had on our kits this season has been an improvement though. In an ideal world, you'd have something that was a nice piece of typography, inoffensive and something that fans can engage with (an electronics company, for instance, rather than a "multinational banking and financial services company").For what it's worth, I think AXA would look fine.