Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 2982285 times)

Offline gorgepir

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23680 on: March 23, 2022, 12:32:13 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on March 23, 2022, 11:34:50 am
Due to end when next season finishes

Thanks.
Hopefully LFC go into the negotiations on the back of a quadruple and double the current 40M£(?) we get from someone else (don't like standard chartered).
Offline FLRed67

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23681 on: March 23, 2022, 12:47:24 pm »
Quote from: gorgepir on March 23, 2022, 12:32:13 pm
Thanks.
Hopefully LFC go into the negotiations on the back of a quadruple and double the current 40M£(?) we get from someone else (don't like standard chartered).

Standard Chartered have taken down all their LFC-linked displays, signboards, etc in Asia, as far as I can tell. They used to be very prominent.

I think we are already done with them.
Offline CraigDS

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23682 on: March 23, 2022, 12:56:16 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on March 23, 2022, 12:47:24 pm
Standard Chartered have taken down all their LFC-linked displays, signboards, etc in Asia, as far as I can tell. They used to be very prominent.

I think we are already done with them.

Would be a bit strange to do given the season we're having and the fact there is still the best part of a season and a half left on the deal.
Offline FLRed67

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23683 on: March 23, 2022, 01:03:28 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on March 23, 2022, 12:56:16 pm
Would be a bit strange to do given the season we're having and the fact there is still the best part of a season and a half left on the deal.

I have no idea what is left on the deal. Reporting what I have seen.

Deals often have get out clause and morality clauses. And let's just say some famous banks are in serious, serious trouble .     .       .
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23684 on: March 23, 2022, 06:33:45 pm »
Quote from: stevelfc1 on March 22, 2022, 09:32:39 pm
Some new pics

I'm not sure about the shorts, they look very exotic to say the least
Offline Morgana

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23685 on: March 23, 2022, 06:52:11 pm »
The triple-stripe (the red-white-yellow) get-up is revolting. Even Virgil won't be able to make that one look good.
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23686 on: March 23, 2022, 07:01:41 pm »
Offline FLRed67

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23687 on: March 23, 2022, 08:24:00 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on March 18, 2022, 06:21:58 pm
That PSG kit is atrocious, looks like they're wearing babies bibs.

PSG and Barcelona both among the most hideous shirts seen in a long time. No wonder Mbappe and Dembele want out.

Were they designed by fans of rival clubs, by any chance? And if so, who at Nike came up with this bright idea?





Online Macphisto80

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23688 on: March 26, 2022, 02:38:30 am »

I think this is the new weave or vapor knit, or whatever fancy marketing term they use, for the new player issue shirts. It matches the renders found in this thread.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23689 on: March 26, 2022, 08:49:41 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on March 26, 2022, 02:38:30 am

I think this is the new weave or vapor knit, or whatever fancy marketing term they use, for the new player issue shirts. It matches the renders found in this thread.
Only for the red Klingon spaceship collar, that would be beautiful.
Offline LOKKO

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23690 on: March 28, 2022, 06:45:48 pm »
I got a dhgate fan version of the home Jersey today, it's a nice top
Offline stevelfc1

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23691 on: March 28, 2022, 10:00:03 pm »
Any pics?
Offline LOKKO

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23692 on: March 28, 2022, 10:21:49 pm »
Quote from: stevelfc1 on March 28, 2022, 10:00:03 pm
Any pics?

Made a quick video the red is a bit darker than it looks here


https://youtu.be/14-39UBJW3U
Offline frosty

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23693 on: Yesterday at 10:54:26 pm »
They look fantastic.
Offline zamagiure

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23694 on: Yesterday at 11:14:24 pm »
Quote from: LOKKO on March 28, 2022, 06:45:48 pm
I got a dhgate fan version of the home Jersey today, it's a nice top
What seller?
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23695 on: Today at 03:17:09 am »
Looks like another dull, uninspiring Nike design. I get that it's more money in the coffers but it looks like the design was put together in five minutes. Don't even get me started on the ice cream swirl away shirt.
