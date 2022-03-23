Due to end when next season finishes
Thanks.Hopefully LFC go into the negotiations on the back of a quadruple and double the current 40M£(?) we get from someone else (don't like standard chartered).
Standard Chartered have taken down all their LFC-linked displays, signboards, etc in Asia, as far as I can tell. They used to be very prominent. I think we are already done with them.
Would be a bit strange to do given the season we're having and the fact there is still the best part of a season and a half left on the deal.
Some new pics
Away is apparently this white one now. Actually really like it.https://www.footyheadlines.com/2021/12/liverpool-22-23-away-kit.html?m=1The shorts belong to the third kit.https://www.footyheadlines.com/2021/10/exclusive-liverpool-22-23-third-kit.html?m=1
That PSG kit is atrocious, looks like they're wearing babies bibs.
I think this is the new weave or vapor knit, or whatever fancy marketing term they use, for the new player issue shirts. It matches the renders found in this thread.
Any pics?
I got a dhgate fan version of the home Jersey today, it's a nice top
