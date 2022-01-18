Next seasons inspiration kits:Dramatic, controversial and often blurring the line between sport and entertainment, it's easy to find common ground between Liga MX and lucha libre, the style of wrestling that has masked fighters performing stunning acrobatics that is one of the country's most colorful exports. But what happens when you combine both ideas into one concept?In recent years, the designs for soccer kits have got increasingly adventurous -- think Tottenham Hotspur's "cosmic" jersey that they wear on the road this season, or Manchester City's paisley shirt that helped them top ESPN's Premier League kit ranking last term -- but in general they are still a long way behind the razzle dazzle of outfits from the wrestling world.Mexican kit manufacturers Charly has done its bit to change that, merging two of the nation's most celebrated and beloved forms of entertainment. In a collaboration with Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, a professional wrestling promotion based in Mexico City that is celebrating its 30th anniversary, Charly has released some spectacular third kits for six Liga MX clubs during the 2022 Clausura season.Atlas, Leon, Pachuca, Queretaro, Santos Laguna and Tijuana are the clubs participating in Charly's "From The Ring To The Field" project, and the kits all contain vivid and striking lucha libre imagery. The results are stunning, on a par with the special series of kits the same manufacturer released in 2020 to celebrate Mexico's Dia de los Muertos.