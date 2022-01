Love it. Itís not as good as 2017/18 but nothing ever will be.



This is true not just about that kit, but about life in general.'Darling, was our wedding day the happiest day of your life?'*Thinks about the team running out vs Boro on the last day of the 2016-17 season*'Oh of course love'.*Resumes daydreaming about the celebrations when Gini scored*