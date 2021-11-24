« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 580 581 582 583 584 [585]   Go Down

Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 2913721 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,258
  • 27 years...
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23360 on: November 24, 2021, 05:42:06 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on November 24, 2021, 05:40:09 pm
From Wiki:

LeBron Raymone Noz Hyde James Sr. (/ləˈbrɒn/; born December 30, 1984) is an American professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association (NBA).
I knew it.

There's no pulling the polyester jersey over my eyes.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 523
  • ******
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23361 on: November 24, 2021, 06:05:16 pm »
Quote from: kavah on November 24, 2021, 12:29:02 am
Just missing the Hitachi on the 70s/80s shirts and the 60s-80s white change strip

It's also missing our white 3rd kits for the Crown Paints and Candy kits in the mid to late 1980s.  They were only rarely seen and maybe never sold to the public?





Logged

Online Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,053
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23362 on: November 24, 2021, 06:50:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 24, 2021, 05:15:07 pm
As someone who pays absolutely no attention to the NBA, how big a star is LeBron James? Is he in the Michael Jordan/Shaq O'Neill category?
Same here.
I knew nothing of this guy - not even that a person called LeBron existed - until I read the news a few years ago that he had invested in us.
And even then, I didn't realise how big he was in NBA.

So this sort of marketing does work I guess.

I remember in the 90s, none of my school mates knew anything about basketball or the NBA, but the cool stuff to have was either Chicago Bulls/Jordan stuff, or any footwear with the following on it: Patrick Ewing, Magic Johnson, Converse.... and Reebok Pump if you were attempting to be a bit leftfield  ;D

Haha reminds me of the late 80s when kids starting wearing those Pony NFL trainers.....!
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,868
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23363 on: November 24, 2021, 07:23:55 pm »
Fwiw....Nike owns Converse.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,101
  • Twitter me bro
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23364 on: November 26, 2021, 09:55:02 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 24, 2021, 05:15:07 pm
As someone who pays absolutely no attention to the NBA, how big a star is LeBron James? Is he in the Michael Jordan/Shaq O'Neill category?

he is huge, but his Nike clothing and sneaker lines are no way as popular as Jordan.

I think Mike Gordon definitely is reaching with that statement. If it was Jordan there'd be instant hype. PSG sells well to 'neutrals' because it's well designed and Jordan-branded. I don't personally think much Nike Lebron gear is any good, it often borders on pretty ugly.

Lebron does give us more exposure and some of his fans may start following us, but Lebron brand is not really hugely influential in the place where sports and fashion intersect, compared to Jordan brand at least.

Overall the younger Scouse lads won't like it (the older Scouse dads definitely won't) and people outside of Liverpool who like 'athleisure' or 'streetwear' fashion probably will be unmoved too, unless it's well designed.
« Last Edit: November 26, 2021, 10:06:56 am by RainbowFlick »
Logged
YNWA.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23365 on: November 26, 2021, 11:59:04 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on November 26, 2021, 09:55:02 am
...the older Scouse dads definitely won't

You think?  ;D

Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 995
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23366 on: November 26, 2021, 12:22:52 pm »
Quote from: kavah on November 26, 2021, 11:59:04 am
You think?  ;D


As always, it'll look much better on the players
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,258
  • 27 years...
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23367 on: November 26, 2021, 06:29:56 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on November 26, 2021, 12:22:52 pm
As always, it'll look much better on the players
Yep, once we see Virgil in it...
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23368 on: November 26, 2021, 10:53:05 pm »
Quote from: kavah on November 26, 2021, 11:59:04 am
You think?  ;D



Wait till you see the socks.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,457
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23369 on: November 26, 2021, 11:34:42 pm »
Is that the stadium or match version?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Spezialo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23370 on: November 28, 2021, 04:32:46 pm »
Wondering if anyone can help find these please.

Liverpool goalie socks, green ones. Looking for boys sizes.

Thanks  :)
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,025
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23371 on: November 28, 2021, 06:55:36 pm »
Virgil Abloh has died so the Nike-Off-White-LeBron-LFC collab is no more.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,615
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23372 on: November 30, 2021, 12:01:44 pm »
The away kit isnt available anywhere in the size Im after (XL)...will that mean Im buggered! What are the chances of the official site/Nike/any other retailer getting them in stock before Christmas?
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,101
  • Twitter me bro
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23373 on: November 30, 2021, 02:42:39 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on November 28, 2021, 06:55:36 pm
Virgil Abloh has died so the Nike-Off-White-LeBron-LFC collab is no more.

 :(

Virgil Abloh had fingers in so many different pies from fashion to music to art, would've been great to see a LFC kit designed by him.
Logged
YNWA.

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,101
  • Twitter me bro
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23374 on: December 1, 2021, 12:30:24 pm »
So these released. I think part of the issue is that Nike are stuck somewhere between trying to link everything with "traditions" without looking at the wider picture and realising it's negatively impacting their design choices. Nobody in Liverpool wears Huaraches. People outside of Liverpool in the UK might wear Huaraches but not with this weird checkered flag colourway. There'll be people who buy this regardless as per usual. But ultimately this is sale fodder.

Just give us modern designs Nike. The kit can keep to 'traditions' if you must but outside of that, make better design choices.

Logged
YNWA.

Online Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,053
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23375 on: December 1, 2021, 12:39:09 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on December  1, 2021, 12:30:24 pm
So these released. I think part of the issue is that Nike are stuck somewhere between trying to link everything with "traditions" without looking at the wider picture and realising it's negatively impacting their design choices. Nobody in Liverpool wears Huaraches. People outside of Liverpool in the UK might wear Huaraches but not with this weird checkered flag colourway. There'll be people who buy this regardless as per usual. But ultimately this is sale fodder.

Just give us modern designs Nike. The kit can keep to 'traditions' if you must but outside of that, make better design choices.


I agree with you.
Huaraches look kinda alright - kinda like a Marmite design - but I haven't seen them around. In fact I only know one guy who owns an old pair.

But in that 'LFC' colourway they just look shite. Even fans of Huaraches wouldn't touch them. And I can't see LFC fans touching them either. So it begs the question - who would buy them? And who are they being marketed to? Bizarre.

Personally I think Nike should 're-issue' one of their classic trainers and bring it out with LFC colourway. Tradition on top of tradition. You can't go wrong. Maybe they could start with an early Air Max release from the 90s..
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,101
  • Twitter me bro
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23376 on: December 3, 2021, 03:03:26 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on December  1, 2021, 12:39:09 pm
Personally I think Nike should 're-issue' one of their classic trainers and bring it out with LFC colourway. Tradition on top of tradition. You can't go wrong. Maybe they could start with an early Air Max release from the 90s..

agree. last season as part of the promo they rolled out some customised AM95s in our colours, but they weren't officially a release for LFC and even then, they had a white sole. most younger Scouse lads won't touch a pair of 110s with white soles it seems  ;D

just a little tasteful Liverbird embossed on the side of an iconic retro shoe where it's barely visible and no random 'YNWA's thrown around or weird colour choices would be enough.

I think in kits they've done well (debatable with some on here) and some of the training gear has been decent. but not much is really 'cool' or interesting.
Logged
YNWA.

Online 67CherryRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 995
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23377 on: December 15, 2021, 07:49:57 pm »
22/23 away kit to be white now apparently, original design scrapped according to Footy Headlines

https://www.footyheadlines.com/2021/12/liverpool-22-23-away-kit.html
Logged

Offline Penfold78

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23378 on: December 15, 2021, 08:31:12 pm »
Does the world need new away kits every year? Is this the best thing for our wallets and our 🌎?
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,765
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23379 on: December 15, 2021, 09:43:45 pm »
Quote from: Penfold78 on December 15, 2021, 08:31:12 pm
Does the world need new away kits every year? Is this the best thing for our wallets and our 🌎?

No. We don´t need new home kits every year either! But money talks...
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 995
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23380 on: December 15, 2021, 09:43:49 pm »
Quote from: Penfold78 on December 15, 2021, 08:31:12 pm
Does the world need new away kits every year? Is this the best thing for our wallets and our 🌎?
I miss the days of kits lasting 2 seasons. It's almost impossible for something to become iconic when it's replaced within 12 months.
Logged

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,341
  • BOBBINS!
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23381 on: December 15, 2021, 10:02:38 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on December 15, 2021, 09:43:49 pm
I miss the days of kits lasting 2 seasons. It's almost impossible for something to become iconic when it's replaced within 12 months.
Id normally agree but I absolutely hate this years home kit so cannot wait until next years is released.  ;D
Logged

Offline flyingcod

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 254
  • It's the old, old story yet again.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23382 on: December 17, 2021, 07:39:41 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on December 15, 2021, 09:43:49 pm
I miss the days of kits lasting 2 seasons. It's almost impossible for something to become iconic when it's replaced within 12 months.

Brentford are going with the 2 seasons home kit to save fans money and be "greener".

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/newsbeat-59477716

Nice sentiment however I can't see the bigger clubs doing this, given the money they generate around the globe.

I mean how would this thread cope without the annual new kit collar pattern fume?  ;)


fc


« Last Edit: December 17, 2021, 07:41:50 pm by flyingcod »
Logged
Fire in your belly comes from pride and passion in wearing the red shirt - Bill Shankly

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,868
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23383 on: December 17, 2021, 07:43:48 pm »
Quote from: flyingcod on December 17, 2021, 07:39:41 pm
Brentford are going with the 2 seasons home kit to save fans money and be "greener".

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/newsbeat-59477716

Nice sentiment however I can't see the bigger clubs doing this, given the money they generate around the globe.

I mean how would this thread cope without the annual new kit collar pattern fume?  ;)


fc




Socks...don't forget the socks... ;D
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline flyingcod

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 254
  • It's the old, old story yet again.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23384 on: December 17, 2021, 07:49:54 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on December 17, 2021, 07:43:48 pm
Socks...don't forget the socks... ;D

That deserves a thread of its own.  ::)

fc
« Last Edit: December 17, 2021, 07:52:29 pm by flyingcod »
Logged
Fire in your belly comes from pride and passion in wearing the red shirt - Bill Shankly

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,101
  • Twitter me bro
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23385 on: Today at 06:53:34 pm »
well some of you got what you wanted... which was a plain red shirt with no memorable qualities :butt

Logged
YNWA.

Online Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,053
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23386 on: Today at 06:59:42 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 06:53:34 pm
well some of you got what you wanted... which was a plain red shirt with no memorable qualities :butt


Reminds me of Stevie lifting No.5 in Istanbul so I'm all in!!  :)
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23387 on: Today at 07:02:05 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 06:53:34 pm
well some of you got what you wanted... which was a plain red shirt with no memorable qualities :butt



Should be unanimous 'classic'... or moaned about as now being too plain and like a training top!
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,101
  • Twitter me bro
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23388 on: Today at 07:11:45 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:02:05 pm
Should be unanimous 'classic'... or moaned about as now being too plain and like a training top!

someone is definitely going to moan about the sleeve cuffs
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,258
  • 27 years...
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23389 on: Today at 07:24:24 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 07:11:45 pm
someone is definitely going to moan about the sleeve cuffs
That would be me. 😄

They, and the collar, should be white.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,457
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23390 on: Today at 07:48:45 pm »
I like them plain so I'm happy, although like SoS I'd rather the collar and cuffs were white. I would say though that the collar doesn't look the darker red of the cuffs and I think they should match at least. Otherwise it's all good, and as always, it'll look boss on Mo and the lads.

Can't wait for the social media outcry that it's too boring after the fits everyone had over a bit of scarlet ;D

.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,781
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23391 on: Today at 09:21:21 pm »
It's an improvement on the last two, which isn't saying much really. It's just a red t-shirt which some logos ironed/stitched on
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,044
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23392 on: Today at 09:22:52 pm »
A proper straightforward home shirt.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 580 581 582 583 584 [585]   Go Up
« previous next »
 