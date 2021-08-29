« previous next »
kavah

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 02:33:32 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on September  9, 2021, 11:58:19 pm
Yet the 70s and 80s red and yellow shirts are somehow exempt from any such piss take.

Had anyone been to a McDs then?
There were some in London, but definitely wasn't one in Liverpool in the 70s. Wimpy was the king  :lickin


Jon2lfc

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 11:33:38 am
I don't think any other team has an all-yellow kit with red trim in its heritage, so it's deffo an LFC signature..

lfc79

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 01:57:53 pm
But what is the obsession with clashing colours on kits, if you look at those yellow kits I can only assume we were forced by the sponsor to put the logo in green when it woudl look far better matching in red. But why on our new kits does the away need orange on it as well.
in fairness produce a "too" classic kit and you risk lower sales for the next year
Jon2lfc

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 03:22:31 pm
What dreams are made of..

Jon2lfc

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 03:24:38 pm
Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 04:41:18 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 11:33:38 am
I don't think any other team has an all-yellow kit with red trim in its heritage, so it's deffo an LFC signature..


Don't forget the Warrior and Reebok efforts. Even though the Reebok one was yellow and black.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 04:58:39 pm
I quite liked that 97/98 one (were away kits only a one year thing even back then?) but struggling to think of too many memorable moments in it. Although McManamans goal at Arsenal, Owens at United and Fowlers volley at West Ham were all very decent in their own ways.
Spezialo

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 06:25:17 pm
Quote from: thejbs on August 29, 2021, 09:41:57 pm
So, you're saying if it completely different it might be ok?

Not completely different no. Just the colour and badge gone.
paulrazor

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 06:46:47 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 04:58:39 pm
I quite liked that 97/98 one (were away kits only a one year thing even back then?) but struggling to think of too many memorable moments in it. Although McManamans goal at Arsenal, Owens at United and Fowlers volley at West Ham were all very decent in their own ways.
mcmanaman at Barnsley was a good one

I think they often relegated the previous years away jersey to a third choice. I am sure I remember it being said that year that the ecru from 96/7 would still be used but as no team played in yellow and red it was never needed.

That yellow kit was the third kit in 98/99

Think the white kit from 98/99 might have been third choice in 99/00 but again with no team playing in both red and green, no need

For a few years yes the second one would be retained as third kit in other years
BIG DICK NICK

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 06:58:34 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 06:46:47 pm
mcmanaman at Barnsley was a good one

I think they often relegated the previous years away jersey to a third choice. I am sure I remember it being said that year that the ecru from 96/7 would still be used but as no team played in yellow and red it was never needed.

That yellow kit was the third kit in 98/99

Think the white kit from 98/99 might have been third choice in 99/00 but again with no team playing in both red and green, no need

For a few years yes the second one would be retained as third kit in other years

If only wed played Galatasaray or Melchester Rovers wed have had one more wear out of the ecru!

Actually that yellow kit most reminds me of that League Cup semi final debacle against Boro. One up from the first leg, got to the pub five minutes late and we were two down!
rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 07:10:02 pm
rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 07:13:51 pm
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 02:33:32 am
Had anyone been to a McDs then?
There were some in London, but definitely wasn't one in Liverpool in the 70s. Wimpy was the king  :lickin




We always went the one next to Lewis's. I still remember the first time we tried McNasty's, it was shite compared to Wimpy
paulrazor

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 08:55:41 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:58:34 pm
If only wed played Galatasaray or Melchester Rovers wed have had one more wear out of the ecru!

Actually that yellow kit most reminds me of that League Cup semi final debacle against Boro. One up from the first leg, got to the pub five minutes late and we were two down!
horror show.
redgriffin73

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 10:54:05 pm
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 02:33:32 am
Had anyone been to a McDs then?
There were some in London, but definitely wasn't one in Liverpool in the 70s. Wimpy was the king  :lickin




Haha deffo, used to love Wimpy! Seemed much posher getting a knife and fork for a burger! McDs would have been more the 80s they appeared I think. But I was meaning that nowadays people hold up the retro yellow kits to be God-like yet no one says they remind them of McDonald's outfits - but any new ones automatically get labelled as looking like a McDonald's outfit.
rossipersempre

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 01:28:00 am
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 03:22:31 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 03:24:38 pm


As a kid, I always hated the alternate cycle (every 2 years back then I think) that meant the away shirt was yellow. Always loved the white shirts, Kenny in Hitachi with black shorts, Whelans all white effort here and the legendary Candy of the late 80s.

Think thats stuck with me. Yellow being a horrible colour not just for football kit (Brazil iconic golden yellow the only exception) but full stop. A colour associated with banana skins, liver disease and cowardice.
