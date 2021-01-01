Lovely but its just another rehash of a retro kit. Theres a reason businesses in multiple industries dont do this shit year in year out. Times change, as always, some of the kits will be lovely some wont, some will have details you like and some will have details you dont that would look great if tweaked or if you changed this or that. In here we spend the same period of the year every year moaning we havent got a retro plain kit rehash
then you look at the other kit thread and anyone with a plain kit every year is dubbed boring and unimaginative. A huge amount will disagree but fair play to companies for evolving and implementing ideas that actually have more imagination that looks just like the 82 kit. Id much sooner see a kit that uses inspiration from our actual fanbase rather than just ripping off another companies design from the past.
Funnily enough utd have a carbon copy of what people on here complain we havent got every year and its still somehow shite.
You also have to factor in nostalgia cycles.
2000s
primary nostalgia - 70s
Secondary nostalgia - 80s
2010s
Primary - 80s
Secondary - 90s
Now we are in the 2020s, the 90s is the primary nostalgia and the kits will represent that societal shift. As evidenced by the cream away. And I believe this yellow one is similar to the 90s yellow, but also historic too. And is why the 2010s had a lot of 80s style kits. And why your seeing a lot of other clubs with baggy 90s style shirts lately. Its just the cycle.
Which is also funny when you see Barcelona are ahead of the cycle in launching an away shirt based on their early 2000s away. But thats probably them accepting those mediocre days are returning, and hoping fans embrace it as retro and not a decline