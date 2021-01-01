« previous next »
Just a small change, and BANG! - Best away kit in years.


zero redeemable or memorable features, exactly how RAWK likes it  ;D
zero redeemable or memorable features, exactly how RAWK likes it  ;D

At least you're not expecting the players to bring you a burger ;D
Just a small change, and BANG! - Best away kit in years.

I'd have bought this in every size if it was real (to wear in later years when I finally start breathing out).

It seems we jumped on the Nike train just as they were finally doing away with year after year of plain kits. Hopefully they'll give us something a bit more 'normal' in 2023 (because next years look a bit iffy).
ridiculous

the Adult white one is sold out too

Correct me if im wrong but wasnt there a court battle where Nike's main argument was they could supply better than NB

doesnt look it

Did the court case mention the global pandemic?
Did the court case mention the global pandemic?

Should just make the workers who are still alive work treble shifts, as Jon Bon Jovi said, I'll sleep when I'm dead...................
Just a small change, and BANG! - Best away kit in years.


Amazing how they managed to fuck up a classic colourway!
Did the court case mention the global pandemic?
no, not what i asked though

I just didnt think it would get to stage where there was no away kit for a few weeks at least
Just a small change, and BANG! - Best away kit in years.



That would have been boss.
Just a small change, and BANG! - Best away kit in years.

Well there you go.

Do away with the silly, gimmicky tweaks and go with what works, and you come up with an instant classic people will throw money at. I mean how difficult is it?
Just a small change, and BANG! - Best away kit in years.

Can't be having that. Looks too good and has no gimmicks so would make LFC/Nike too much money, in the bin it goes.
zero redeemable or memorable features, exactly how RAWK likes it  ;D
It would be memorable as an instant classic Liverpool away top.

Effortlessly stylish and without unnecessary frills and nonsense. Just like LFC itself.
Just a small change, and BANG! - Best away kit in years.


Just to add to my name to the list - this is boss.

I may not be the 'target audience', but I'd absolutely part with currency for that.
so simple yet brilliant
Just a small change, and BANG! - Best away kit in years.


I'd go with different type of yellow
Just a small change, and BANG! - Best away kit in years.


Bland as fuck.
I loved this kit, 3 stripes on the sleeves and the small Adidas badge, as an Adidas shirt should be.



Much better without any adidas stripes. Many posters complain about stripes on a jersey yet have no problem with the adidas three stripes - makes no sense.
Adidas stripes always made it too much white on the kit, ala Bayern.
Lovely but its just another rehash of a retro kit. Theres a reason businesses in multiple industries dont do this shit year in year out. Times change, as always, some of the kits will be lovely some wont, some will have details you like and some will have details you dont that would look great if tweaked or if you changed this or that. In here we spend the same period of the year every year moaning we havent got a retro plain kit rehash then you look at the other kit thread and anyone with a plain kit every year is dubbed boring and unimaginative. A huge amount will disagree but fair play to companies for evolving and implementing ideas that actually have more imagination that looks just like the 82 kit. Id much sooner see a kit that uses inspiration from our actual fanbase rather than just ripping off another companies design from the past.

Funnily enough utd have a carbon copy of what people on here complain we havent got every year and its still somehow shite.
Next year's kit will be interesting, in the sense that it will be super plain, and I look forward to all the complaints on here
Next year's kit will be interesting, in the sense that it will be super plain, and I look forward to all the complaints on here

Yeah, the home will probably be.. away; not so much
The new yellow - if the neck design was a collar I think it would look much better
Lovely but its just another rehash of a retro kit. Theres a reason businesses in multiple industries dont do this shit year in year out. Times change, as always, some of the kits will be lovely some wont, some will have details you like and some will have details you dont that would look great if tweaked or if you changed this or that. In here we spend the same period of the year every year moaning we havent got a retro plain kit rehash then you look at the other kit thread and anyone with a plain kit every year is dubbed boring and unimaginative. A huge amount will disagree but fair play to companies for evolving and implementing ideas that actually have more imagination that looks just like the 82 kit. Id much sooner see a kit that uses inspiration from our actual fanbase rather than just ripping off another companies design from the past.

Funnily enough utd have a carbon copy of what people on here complain we havent got every year and its still somehow shite.

You also have to factor in nostalgia cycles.

2000s
primary nostalgia - 70s
Secondary nostalgia - 80s

2010s
Primary - 80s
Secondary - 90s


Now we are in the 2020s, the 90s is the primary nostalgia and the kits will represent that societal shift. As evidenced by the cream away. And I believe this yellow one is similar to the 90s yellow, but also historic too. And is why the 2010s had a lot of 80s style kits. And why your seeing a lot of other clubs with baggy 90s style shirts lately. Its just the cycle.

Which is also funny when you see Barcelona are ahead of the cycle in launching an away shirt based on their early 2000s away. But thats probably them accepting those mediocre days are returning, and hoping fans embrace it as retro and not a decline :lmao
Just a small change, and BANG! - Best away kit in years.


Nice looking shirt...but the Rome 77 collar has the edge...
Much better without any adidas stripes. Many posters complain about stripes on a jersey yet have no problem with the adidas three stripes - makes no sense.

I've worn Adidas t-shirts since I was a kid in the late 70's and they always had the 3 stripes on the sleeve so I never had an issue with them being the same on the kit.
At least you're not expecting the players to bring you a burger ;D
That would still get thrown at it. Can't escape that gag when you have a red and yellow anything.

There's barely any difference in that anyway. All they've done is basically fill in the yellow square bits. It's got 20 percent more red in it.
It would be memorable as an instant classic Liverpool away top.

Effortlessly stylish and without unnecessary frills and nonsense. Just like LFC itself.
You need to write the memos that get circulated in our club.
