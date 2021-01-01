Lovely but its just another rehash of a retro kit. Theres a reason businesses in multiple industries dont do this shit year in year out. Times change, as always, some of the kits will be lovely some wont, some will have details you like and some will have details you dont that would look great if tweaked or if you changed this or that. In here we spend the same period of the year every year moaning we havent got a retro plain kit rehash then you look at the other kit thread and anyone with a plain kit every year is dubbed boring and unimaginative. A huge amount will disagree but fair play to companies for evolving and implementing ideas that actually have more imagination that looks just like the 82 kit. Id much sooner see a kit that uses inspiration from our actual fanbase rather than just ripping off another companies design from the past.



Funnily enough utd have a carbon copy of what people on here complain we havent got every year and its still somehow shite.