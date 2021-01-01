Yes, in hindsight the kit below was a shocker. Hasn't even aged well. I think it's popular with the Hipsters cos it's 'different' and 'iconic'.But let's be honest, at the time of it's release we weren't really up in arms about it. I have a feeling it was because we were a relatively poor team at the time and it was just nice that we were actually wearing a popular adidas template that a lot of other better teams were wearing - especially as it was also used on international teams so it actually increased our profile.Almost like the kit elevated us in ways our football couldn't!