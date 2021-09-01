« previous next »
Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 2827752 times)

Offline RainbowFlick

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23080 on: September 1, 2021, 02:39:48 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on August 26, 2021, 03:49:20 pm
Love  this

https://www.footyheadlines.com/2021/02/leaked-nike-liverpool-2021-22-champions.html

it's a shame they didn't copy the Italy jackets' collar. would've preferred it using the colour scheme used on the second kit's shorts too (red/ecru/green).

surprised it's had a mixed reaction though, i'd probably buy it if it gets to a sale.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23081 on: September 1, 2021, 03:04:29 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on September  1, 2021, 02:39:48 pm
it's a shame they didn't copy the Italy jackets' collar. would've preferred it using the colour scheme used on the second kit's shorts too (red/ecru/green).

surprised it's had a mixed reaction though, i'd probably buy it if it gets to a sale.

I agree, although in the picture the Italian jacket isnt' zipped up all the way like it is on our jacket in the photo.
Online rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23082 on: September 2, 2021, 07:42:37 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on September  1, 2021, 02:39:48 pm
it's a shame they didn't copy the Italy jackets' collar. would've preferred it using the colour scheme used on the second kit's shorts too (red/ecru/green).

surprised it's had a mixed reaction though, i'd probably buy it if it gets to a sale.

Once the players wear it for the CL games, it might get more love. Not a fan myself, the swoosh dominates it, just looks like a Nike jacket rather than an LFC jacket.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23083 on: September 2, 2021, 08:07:06 am »
Offline gray19lfc

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23084 on: September 2, 2021, 05:11:13 pm »
Anybody interested in the keeper away top? Its the player version. Bought it from DHgate but it doesnt fit. Its a large but slim fitting. Will sell it for £20 including delivery. PM me.
Offline 4pool

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23085 on: September 2, 2021, 05:12:38 pm »
I'm off to the Nike employee store over by HQ in a bit. As i've not seen our kits in person, i'll see what they have. Wonder if they will have the 3rd kit out.
Offline 4pool

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23086 on: September 2, 2021, 07:51:35 pm »
Back from the Nike Employee store.

First time seeing the home kit. I can see why the trim seems orange. They only had the home kit in stock. And fwiw, they had as many CA ( Club America) kit shirts as Liverpool ones in Mens, Womens, and Kids. They had about 1/2 of that in Chelsea.

Employees get 50% off retail. Guests get 40% off. So I bought my Grandson the home kit shirt for his birthday. The retail price , based on todays currency exchange, was slightly less but within pennies of what the club shop charges at £54.95. So i paid approximately £32.54.
Online rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23087 on: September 2, 2021, 08:15:18 pm »
Offered my lad a new kit for his 11th Birthday, said no, hates the Nike colours and wants NB back.
Offline BondysNiners

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23088 on: September 3, 2021, 04:02:38 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on September  2, 2021, 08:15:18 pm
Offered my lad a new kit for his 11th Birthday, said no, hates the Nike colours and wants NB back.

How can he hate red, white and yellow? Those are literally Liverpool through and through.
Online rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23089 on: September 3, 2021, 07:24:09 am »
Quote from: BondysNiners on September  3, 2021, 04:02:38 am
How can he hate red, white and yellow? Those are literally Liverpool through and through.

He doesn't like the shade of red, trim and the lighting flashes on the home shirts, doesn't like the green on the away and doesn't like the checks on the yellow kit. He didn't like last seasons home either. He does like last seasons away though.

His favourite shirt is the anniversary one, loves the red and the yellow badge
Online Jon2lfc

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23090 on: September 3, 2021, 10:20:45 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on September  3, 2021, 07:24:09 am
He doesn't like the shade of red, trim and the lighting flashes on the home shirts, doesn't like the green on the away and doesn't like the checks on the yellow kit. He didn't like last seasons home either. He does like last seasons away though.

His favourite shirt is the anniversary one, loves the red and the yellow badge
You need to sign him up on Rawk.
He'd be perfect for this thread.
Offline paulrazor

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23091 on: September 3, 2021, 10:40:31 am »
Third kit should have been unveiled by hulk Hogan. We missed a trick
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23092 on: September 3, 2021, 11:13:01 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on September  2, 2021, 08:15:18 pm
Offered my lad a new kit for his 11th Birthday, said no, hates the Nike colours and wants NB back.
Yet all the young Gok Wans on here tell us these kits are designed for the youth, who love them to bits and get their parents to throw Megabucks at them.  :P
Online rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23093 on: September 3, 2021, 04:48:13 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on September  3, 2021, 11:13:01 am
Yet all the young Gok Wans on here tell us these kits are designed for the youth, who love them to bits and get their parents to throw Megabucks at them.  :P

The mad fucker loves the 1970's disco shirt away kit from last season though, so he wants one for his birthday.  :o
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23094 on: September 3, 2021, 05:20:45 pm »
Hoping they launch custom LFC sneaker ranges. Specifically Air Max 95s/98 TLs.
Online Jon2lfc

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23095 on: Today at 09:19:13 pm »
Putting our Away/Third kits to the side..
This season's Home kit must be the most revolutionary kit since the 93/95 horror with the massive adidas stripes on top n shorts.
It feels like Nike are seeing how far they can push the boat out with us..
This season they've added that salmon/orange trim that we've never had before and has no connection to us at all, even from recent history. The shirt also has a snazzy, modern stripe affect..
Fanbase seems to generally like it and it's selling. So what will forthcoming seasons bring?
I REALLY hope we don't go down the route of Chelsea and Man City with some of their recent 'modern' Home kit designs.
Chelsea's current one and last season's Man City one are especially terrible.
