Back from the Nike Employee store.



First time seeing the home kit. I can see why the trim seems orange. They only had the home kit in stock. And fwiw, they had as many CA ( Club America) kit shirts as Liverpool ones in Mens, Womens, and Kids. They had about 1/2 of that in Chelsea.



Employees get 50% off retail. Guests get 40% off. So I bought my Grandson the home kit shirt for his birthday. The retail price , based on todays currency exchange, was slightly less but within pennies of what the club shop charges at £54.95. So i paid approximately £32.54.