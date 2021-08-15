Would you say it's as bad as some of the Warrior ones, though? Some of those were shocking. In fact, NB had a couple of good ones, but the rest were shite. Don't get me wrong: when I first saw this years home I thought it was a bad joke, but it's actually not that bad. It'll be a memorable kit when we win something in it.



From memory I would say the only truly shite Warrior Home kit was the one that Stevie retired in - the one he wore on his last game at Anfield. That looked proper shite and was sad to see it draped on the living legend that is are Stevie.But apart from that, at least the Warrior and NB Home kits have looked like LFC All-red kits.The 'contrasting trim' trend on some newer Home kits is just a bit too out there.I can see a lot of our overseas fans liking/loving it. Just can't see the majority of our older/more traditional fanbase lapping it up if it starts to become a trend, i.e. radical trim every season on every Home kit.Remember this is just an opinion from a purely aesthetic/traditions point of view, and commenting on our kit designs.I fully understand that shirts are now a very important revenue stream for the club so they'll do pretty much whatever it takes to get more sales.Shame really. But welcome to modern footy