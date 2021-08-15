« previous next »
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
August 15, 2021, 08:38:57 pm
Opinions. Last seasons kit was shite in comparison to this year, in fact I love this years home kit, not as much as 17/18, 18/19, but I love it more than 19/20 for instance.

Offline Macphisto80

  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
August 15, 2021, 10:59:52 pm



It's a sign of the times. Moving away from our roots with nods to fashion/innovation.
I just hope it doesn't get worse. This season's is worse than last season's. Hoping next season's won't be worse still.

Disagree with that. Our away kit is arguably the best away kit we've had since the 90's, and it's based off of one from that decade. Our third will be like marmite, but when I look at that one, it's easily one of the most "Liverpool" kits I've seen from us in a long time with it's tribute to the flags on the Kop. If the leaks are to be 100% the same, then the fans version of the kit looks like a throwback to the early 80s with its subtle pinstripes and simple design. The only question marks about it is the trim, which has personally grown on me, and as I said, it's unique to us.
Online JasonF

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: New Kit thread
August 15, 2021, 11:07:00 pm

Having seen the new home kit live and on the players now it still disappoints me.
It just isn't the lovely rich red we've been used to, especially over the past few seasons.
And the salmon/pink/orange/woteva trim just distracts from the rest of the kit - to the extent that it lessens the impact of the all-red quite a bit.

It's a sign of the times. Moving away from our roots with nods to fashion/innovation.
I just hope it doesn't get worse. This season's is worse than last season's. Hoping next season's won't be worse still.

The new kit looks ok on the telly. But from a distance most things do!

I'm sure someone posted in this very thread this seasons and last seasons kit next to each other, and it's pretty much the same shade of red.

It's an optical illusion, just like the trim isn't pink or orange.
Offline Jon2lfc

  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
August 15, 2021, 11:08:59 pm

Disagree with that. Our away kit is arguably the best away kit we've had since the 90's, and it's based off of one from that decade. Our third will be like marmite, but when I look at that one, it's easily one of the most "Liverpool" kits I've seen from us in a long time with it's tribute to the flags on the Kop. If the leaks are to be 100% the same, then the fans version of the kit looks like a throwback to the early 80s with its subtle pinstripes and simple design. The only question marks about it is the trim, which has personally grown on me, and as I said, it's unique to us.
I'm talking only about the Home (Red) kits.

I agree with you on the non-Home kits.
Offline Jon2lfc

  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
August 15, 2021, 11:11:22 pm

I'm sure someone posted in this very thread this seasons and last seasons kit next to each other, and it's pretty much the same shade of red.

It's an optical illusion, just like the trim isn't pink or orange.
Yeah, I realise that side by the side the reds may be same/similar.
But we're talking about the shirt/kit as a whole.
So how the trim colour changes the overall look and the look of the red is the issue.
Choose the wrong trim colour and the shirt starts to suffer.
Offline Macphisto80

  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
August 15, 2021, 11:22:13 pm

I'm talking only about the Home (Red) kits.

I agree with you on the non-Home kits.
Would you say it's as bad as some of the Warrior ones, though? Some of those were shocking. In fact, NB had a couple of good ones, but the rest were shite. Don't get me wrong: when I first saw this years home I thought it was a bad joke, but it's actually not that bad. It'll be a memorable kit when we win something in it.
Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
August 15, 2021, 11:45:39 pm
Both of last years aways I bought for the first time since the 2015/16 Warrior polo Away. That was a thing of fucking beauty!!

Was never compelled to buy an away after that, but last years were awesome. Not a fan of this years away so far.

Ive bought the home shirt every year since 17/18. Was never a fan of the mid 2010s home shirts. I feel 15/16 and 16/17 were pretty much identical, just one by Warrior and one by NB.
Offline kb2x

  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
August 16, 2021, 06:07:19 am

Last years 3rd wasn't released until around mid-September. It'll be the same for this one, probably.


Last season was an anomaly due to the late start to the season (Sept)

Home was 01.07
Away was 17.08
Third was 11.09


This season -

Home - 21.05
Away - 08.07
Third - imminent - I expect this/next week
Offline Jon2lfc

  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
August 16, 2021, 12:12:43 pm

Would you say it's as bad as some of the Warrior ones, though? Some of those were shocking. In fact, NB had a couple of good ones, but the rest were shite. Don't get me wrong: when I first saw this years home I thought it was a bad joke, but it's actually not that bad. It'll be a memorable kit when we win something in it.
From memory I would say the only truly shite Warrior Home kit was the one that Stevie retired in - the one he wore on his last game at Anfield. That looked proper shite and was sad to see it draped on the living legend that is are Stevie.

But apart from that, at least the Warrior and NB Home kits have looked like LFC All-red kits.
The 'contrasting trim' trend on some newer Home kits is just a bit too out there.
I can see a lot of our overseas fans liking/loving it. Just can't see the majority of our older/more traditional fanbase lapping it up if it starts to become a trend, i.e. radical trim every season on every Home kit.

Remember this is just an opinion from a purely aesthetic/traditions point of view, and commenting on our kit designs.
I fully understand that shirts are now a very important revenue stream for the club so they'll do pretty much whatever it takes to get more sales.

Shame really. But welcome to modern footy :)
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
August 16, 2021, 12:28:51 pm
15/16 was poor as well. Stupid halo around the collar and weird patterns on the shirt itself.
Offline Jon2lfc

  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
August 16, 2021, 01:09:17 pm

15/16 was poor as well. Stupid halo around the collar and weird patterns on the shirt itself.
;D True!
Those two years were combined shite!
It was that halo-collar thing on both shirts that killed it! looked almost like a neck piece that Cleopatra would've worn  ;D
Offline Kopenhagen

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
August 16, 2021, 01:13:17 pm

Opinions. Last seasons kit was shite in comparison to this year, in fact I love this years home kit, not as much as 17/18, 18/19, but I love it more than 19/20 for instance.

Think they're both quality. Away kit is particularly nice.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Macphisto80

  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
August 16, 2021, 04:18:38 pm

From memory I would say the only truly shite Warrior Home kit was the one that Stevie retired in - the one he wore on his last game at Anfield. That looked proper shite and was sad to see it draped on the living legend that is are Stevie.

But apart from that, at least the Warrior and NB Home kits have looked like LFC All-red kits.
The 'contrasting trim' trend on some newer Home kits is just a bit too out there.
I can see a lot of our overseas fans liking/loving it. Just can't see the majority of our older/more traditional fanbase lapping it up if it starts to become a trend, i.e. radical trim every season on every Home kit.

Remember this is just an opinion from a purely aesthetic/traditions point of view, and commenting on our kit designs.
I fully understand that shirts are now a very important revenue stream for the club so they'll do pretty much whatever it takes to get more sales.

Shame really. But welcome to modern footy :)
I think it's always been that way, though. In 96, Adidas brought out that home shirt with the mad cricket neck. Again, that was them harkening back to a previous era and "modernising it". Today that kit looks antiquated, but for some, it's a cult classic because it was just mad. When I first saw last season's one, it was similar to that kit with its mad collar, and the call back to the green we had in '92 - I think - when it was in our shirts then, but people forgot about that because those kits were notoriously shite. No one is really talking about the collar anymore. It's just one of those things: it's different, and different is weird, but as time goes on, it gets accepted.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
August 16, 2021, 04:31:04 pm

I think it's always been that way, though. In 96, Adidas brought out that home shirt with the mad cricket neck. Again, that was them harkening back to a previous era and "modernising it". Today that kit looks antiquated, but for some, it's a cult classic because it was just mad. When I first saw last season's one, it was similar to that kit with its mad collar, and the call back to the green we had in '92 - I think - when it was in our shirts then, but people forgot about that because those kits were notoriously shite. No one is really talking about the collar anymore. It's just one of those things: it's different, and different is weird, but as time goes on, it gets accepted.

I've hated all of our Adidas home kits in the 90s. Shite then, still shite now.
Offline Jon2lfc

  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
August 16, 2021, 04:34:42 pm

I've hated all of our Adidas home kits in the 90s. Shite then, still shite now.
The one with the massive adidas 3-stripes under each arm area was a modern day travesty!
The Reds?
More like the Red n Whites!
Offline Welshred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
August 16, 2021, 04:36:48 pm
Nah can't be true everyone says Adidas kits are elite, surely they've never made bad ones before?
Offline Jon2lfc

  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
August 16, 2021, 04:42:27 pm

I think it's always been that way, though. In 96, Adidas brought out that home shirt with the mad cricket neck. Again, that was them harkening back to a previous era and "modernising it". Today that kit looks antiquated, but for some, it's a cult classic because it was just mad. When I first saw last season's one, it was similar to that kit with its mad collar, and the call back to the green we had in '92 - I think - when it was in our shirts then, but people forgot about that because those kits were notoriously shite. No one is really talking about the collar anymore. It's just one of those things: it's different, and different is weird, but as time goes on, it gets accepted.
I think for me, a kit might have a slightly shite design but if it's mainly All-Red it symbolises our identity to me.
Whereas the opposite, even though it might be innovative and 'trendy', just doesn't give me LFC vibes..

An example being.... the generally shite kit from Warrior below.... but compared to this season's 'trendy' one... the Warrior one seems to be more in touch with our 'Reds' moniker..



Offline Son of Spion＊

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
August 16, 2021, 05:40:24 pm

I've hated all of our Adidas home kits in the 90s. Shite then, still shite now.
Adidas made plenty of horror shows for us back then.

Their own branding was often far too prominent, making shirts look like Adidas shirts with an LFC  logo, rather than an LFC shirt with an Adidas logo.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline S

  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
August 16, 2021, 05:48:23 pm

Opinions. Last seasons kit was shite in comparison to this year, in fact I love this years home kit, not as much as 17/18, 18/19, but I love it more than 19/20 for instance.
Agreed, its a nice kit. Everyone will love the away kit when they first see it in action too. Unless we lose.
Offline Persephone

  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
August 16, 2021, 06:10:12 pm
This year's kit is actually growing on me, it's obviously not one for the purists but I think they've given us the away kit for that. The home kit is trendy and appeals to the younger market, nothing wrong with that considering I'm sure that's the biggest demographic who buys shirts anyways. It looks a lot better in person too.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
August 16, 2021, 06:25:42 pm

This year's kit is actually growing on me, it's obviously not one for the purists but I think they've given us the away kit for that. The home kit is trendy and appeals to the younger market, nothing wrong with that considering I'm sure that's the biggest demographic who buys shirts anyways. It looks a lot better in person too.

It's fantastic in person [the players version]. The only dislike is the back of the collar but that aside it's great.
Offline stjohns

  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
August 16, 2021, 07:02:57 pm

It's fantastic in person [the players version]. The only dislike is the back of the collar but that aside it's great.

Thought it looked beautiful on Saturday. Vibrant trim works a treat and deffo NOT orange. Just doesnt photograph well in studio lighting.
Offline Tobez

  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 01:44:40 pm
This is a mock up, but it's one of the better ones.

Offline stewy17

  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 03:53:18 pm
Came across this proper photos of the previously seen renders for some of the CL gear. Thought this was a particular highlight... I know everyone will disagree but if we can't happily disagree on the internet then where can we?



Offline Macphisto80

  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 04:07:42 pm

Thought it looked beautiful on Saturday. Vibrant trim works a treat and deffo NOT orange. Just doesnt photograph well in studio lighting.
Looks a bit darker than it is in the picture Jon posted above, but even in that, you can see the idea behind the trim. The contrast makes it look like the trim is glowing like something out of Tron.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 04:12:56 pm
Offline Macphisto80

  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 04:20:22 pm


Seems like the 3rd kit that's been shown in here is legit going by that polo.
Offline Jon2lfc

  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 06:04:13 pm

This is a mock up, but it's one of the better ones.


Aaaaand Virg finally gets his dream transfer to Hibs
Offline Jon2lfc

  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 06:08:16 pm

Looks a bit darker than it is in the picture Jon posted above, but even in that, you can see the idea behind the trim. The contrast makes it look like the trim is glowing like something out of Tron.
Hmm interesting take on it - Tron!
Nike's innovation knows no bounds. We are now the first team to have a pseudo-digital kit  ;D
Maybe it's to make us look more dynamic, what with the digital age and all that.
Just being 'scary red giants' like Shanks wanted isn't enough anymore. That suited the 60s and a bit further on.
Now we need more lines, colours, swirls n swooshes to strike fear into the opposition!  ;D

For the record, I actually like the new Home kit. Looks slick and funky. It would make a great radical kit for Roma and/or a cracking training kit for us.
I just don't think it's 'pure' enough for an LFC Home kit. But just my opinion  :)
Offline rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 07:48:24 pm
Man the lifeboats

Offline Macphisto80

  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 08:27:09 pm

Hmm interesting take on it - Tron!
Nike's innovation knows no bounds. We are now the first team to have a pseudo-digital kit  ;D
Maybe it's to make us look more dynamic, what with the digital age and all that.

For the record, I actually like the new Home kit. Looks slick and funky. It would make a great radical kit for Roma and/or a cracking training kit for us.
I just don't think it's 'pure' enough for an LFC Home kit. But just my opinion  :)
It's coming. In 100 years from now, we'll have magic kit material that will be made of millions of LEDs that are capable of showing player moods and advertise what they're worth by the minute.

Quote
Just being 'scary red giants' like Shanks wanted isn't enough anymore. That suited the 60s and a bit further on.
Now we need more lines, colours, swirls n swooshes to strike fear into the opposition!  ;D
Lightening bolts.

Could be worse. Could be a Jackson Pollock like Spurs' kit.
Offline rossipersempre

  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 08:32:37 pm

Came across this proper photos of the previously seen renders for some of the CL gear. Thought this was a particular highlight... I know everyone will disagree but if we can't happily disagree on the internet then where can we?




Definite Anfield Rap vibes. If it had a hood, itd come with faux perm lining.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline stjohns

  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 08:34
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 08:27:09 pm
It's coming. In 100 years from now, we'll have magic kit material that will be made of millions of LEDs that are capable of showing player moods and advertise what they're worth by the minute.
Lightening bolts.

Could be worse. Could be a Jackson Pollock like Spurs' kit.


Now youre talking Blade Runner kits.
Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,647
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22953 on: Yesterday at 08:40:44 pm »
Offline mark2311

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 34
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22954 on: Yesterday at 10:44:16 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 08:40:44 pm
Thats decent

If youre a fireman 😂
Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,772
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22955 on: Today at 12:00:34 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:48:24 pm
Man the lifeboats



RNLIverpool FC.
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,097
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22956 on: Today at 12:06:55 am »
Nike is and has been having manufacturing and distribution problems across the board for any Nike or Nike branded product. There is no end in sight for these problems.

Soooooo..as i've said before if you see something Nike branded and you like it, buy it. It may not be there when you go back. Liverpool kits or other Nike product.

Don't whinge in a few weeks when the 3rd kit is out of stock on certain sizes.  :wave

Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22957 on: Today at 12:10:32 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:06:55 am
Nike is and has been having manufacturing and distribution problems across the board for any Nike or Nike branded product. There is no end in sight for these problems.

Soooooo..as i've said before if you see something Nike branded and you like it, buy it. It may not be there when you go back. Liverpool kits or other Nike product.

Don't whinge in a few weeks when the 3rd kit is out of stock on certain sizes.  :wave

Surely they guaranteed to the Club that they would always have enough stock to meet demand & if they don't then the Cub should be able to claim lost earnings from Nike themselves.

Not saying any of that is what happened but it should have been put into the contract.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,103
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22958 on: Today at 12:15:18 am »
Quote from: Tobez on Yesterday at 01:44:40 pm
This is a mock up, but it's one of the better ones.



Decent sports bra, that
Online telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,204
  • ★★★★★★
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22959 on: Today at 12:40:58 am »
I think this seasons away kit is fantastic, up there with the absolute best. Was thinking of buying one, my last kit being the 12-13 home one, but changed my mind with the idea of being a walking billboard of a bank with messed up morality dealing with money laundering.
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!
