Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 2800684 times)

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22920 on: Yesterday at 08:38:57 pm »
Opinions. Last seasons kit was shite in comparison to this year, in fact I love this years home kit, not as much as 17/18, 18/19, but I love it more than 19/20 for instance.

Online Macphisto80

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22921 on: Yesterday at 10:59:52 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 07:55:37 pm


It's a sign of the times. Moving away from our roots with nods to fashion/innovation.
I just hope it doesn't get worse. This season's is worse than last season's. Hoping next season's won't be worse still.

Disagree with that. Our away kit is arguably the best away kit we've had since the 90's, and it's based off of one from that decade. Our third will be like marmite, but when I look at that one, it's easily one of the most "Liverpool" kits I've seen from us in a long time with it's tribute to the flags on the Kop. If the leaks are to be 100% the same, then the fans version of the kit looks like a throwback to the early 80s with its subtle pinstripes and simple design. The only question marks about it is the trim, which has personally grown on me, and as I said, it's unique to us.
Offline JasonF

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22922 on: Yesterday at 11:07:00 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 07:55:37 pm
Having seen the new home kit live and on the players now it still disappoints me.
It just isn't the lovely rich red we've been used to, especially over the past few seasons.
And the salmon/pink/orange/woteva trim just distracts from the rest of the kit - to the extent that it lessens the impact of the all-red quite a bit.

It's a sign of the times. Moving away from our roots with nods to fashion/innovation.
I just hope it doesn't get worse. This season's is worse than last season's. Hoping next season's won't be worse still.

The new kit looks ok on the telly. But from a distance most things do!

I'm sure someone posted in this very thread this seasons and last seasons kit next to each other, and it's pretty much the same shade of red.

It's an optical illusion, just like the trim isn't pink or orange.
Online Jon2lfc

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22923 on: Yesterday at 11:08:59 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 10:59:52 pm
Disagree with that. Our away kit is arguably the best away kit we've had since the 90's, and it's based off of one from that decade. Our third will be like marmite, but when I look at that one, it's easily one of the most "Liverpool" kits I've seen from us in a long time with it's tribute to the flags on the Kop. If the leaks are to be 100% the same, then the fans version of the kit looks like a throwback to the early 80s with its subtle pinstripes and simple design. The only question marks about it is the trim, which has personally grown on me, and as I said, it's unique to us.
I'm talking only about the Home (Red) kits.

I agree with you on the non-Home kits.
Online Jon2lfc

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22924 on: Yesterday at 11:11:22 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 11:07:00 pm
I'm sure someone posted in this very thread this seasons and last seasons kit next to each other, and it's pretty much the same shade of red.

It's an optical illusion, just like the trim isn't pink or orange.
Yeah, I realise that side by the side the reds may be same/similar.
But we're talking about the shirt/kit as a whole.
So how the trim colour changes the overall look and the look of the red is the issue.
Choose the wrong trim colour and the shirt starts to suffer.
Online Macphisto80

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22925 on: Yesterday at 11:22:13 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 11:08:59 pm
I'm talking only about the Home (Red) kits.

I agree with you on the non-Home kits.
Would you say it's as bad as some of the Warrior ones, though? Some of those were shocking. In fact, NB had a couple of good ones, but the rest were shite. Don't get me wrong: when I first saw this years home I thought it was a bad joke, but it's actually not that bad. It'll be a memorable kit when we win something in it.
Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22926 on: Yesterday at 11:45:39 pm »
Both of last years aways I bought for the first time since the 2015/16 Warrior polo Away. That was a thing of fucking beauty!!

Was never compelled to buy an away after that, but last years were awesome. Not a fan of this years away so far.

Ive bought the home shirt every year since 17/18. Was never a fan of the mid 2010s home shirts. I feel 15/16 and 16/17 were pretty much identical, just one by Warrior and one by NB.
Offline kb2x

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22927 on: Today at 06:07:19 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on August 13, 2021, 07:01:05 pm
Last years 3rd wasn't released until around mid-September. It'll be the same for this one, probably.


Last season was an anomaly due to the late start to the season (Sept)

Home was 01.07
Away was 17.08
Third was 11.09


This season -

Home - 21.05
Away - 08.07
Third - imminent - I expect this/next week
Online Jon2lfc

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22928 on: Today at 12:12:43 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 11:22:13 pm
Would you say it's as bad as some of the Warrior ones, though? Some of those were shocking. In fact, NB had a couple of good ones, but the rest were shite. Don't get me wrong: when I first saw this years home I thought it was a bad joke, but it's actually not that bad. It'll be a memorable kit when we win something in it.
From memory I would say the only truly shite Warrior Home kit was the one that Stevie retired in - the one he wore on his last game at Anfield. That looked proper shite and was sad to see it draped on the living legend that is are Stevie.

But apart from that, at least the Warrior and NB Home kits have looked like LFC All-red kits.
The 'contrasting trim' trend on some newer Home kits is just a bit too out there.
I can see a lot of our overseas fans liking/loving it. Just can't see the majority of our older/more traditional fanbase lapping it up if it starts to become a trend, i.e. radical trim every season on every Home kit.

Remember this is just an opinion from a purely aesthetic/traditions point of view, and commenting on our kit designs.
I fully understand that shirts are now a very important revenue stream for the club so they'll do pretty much whatever it takes to get more sales.

Shame really. But welcome to modern footy :)
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22929 on: Today at 12:28:51 pm »
15/16 was poor as well. Stupid halo around the collar and weird patterns on the shirt itself.
Online Jon2lfc

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22930 on: Today at 01:09:17 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:28:51 pm
15/16 was poor as well. Stupid halo around the collar and weird patterns on the shirt itself.
;D True!
Those two years were combined shite!
It was that halo-collar thing on both shirts that killed it! looked almost like a neck piece that Cleopatra would've worn  ;D
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22931 on: Today at 01:13:17 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 08:38:57 pm
Opinions. Last seasons kit was shite in comparison to this year, in fact I love this years home kit, not as much as 17/18, 18/19, but I love it more than 19/20 for instance.

Think they're both quality. Away kit is particularly nice.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Macphisto80

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22932 on: Today at 04:18:38 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 12:12:43 pm
From memory I would say the only truly shite Warrior Home kit was the one that Stevie retired in - the one he wore on his last game at Anfield. That looked proper shite and was sad to see it draped on the living legend that is are Stevie.

But apart from that, at least the Warrior and NB Home kits have looked like LFC All-red kits.
The 'contrasting trim' trend on some newer Home kits is just a bit too out there.
I can see a lot of our overseas fans liking/loving it. Just can't see the majority of our older/more traditional fanbase lapping it up if it starts to become a trend, i.e. radical trim every season on every Home kit.

Remember this is just an opinion from a purely aesthetic/traditions point of view, and commenting on our kit designs.
I fully understand that shirts are now a very important revenue stream for the club so they'll do pretty much whatever it takes to get more sales.

Shame really. But welcome to modern footy :)
I think it's always been that way, though. In 96, Adidas brought out that home shirt with the mad cricket neck. Again, that was them harkening back to a previous era and "modernising it". Today that kit looks antiquated, but for some, it's a cult classic because it was just mad. When I first saw last season's one, it was similar to that kit with its mad collar, and the call back to the green we had in '92 - I think - when it was in our shirts then, but people forgot about that because those kits were notoriously shite. No one is really talking about the collar anymore. It's just one of those things: it's different, and different is weird, but as time goes on, it gets accepted.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22933 on: Today at 04:31:04 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 04:18:38 pm
I think it's always been that way, though. In 96, Adidas brought out that home shirt with the mad cricket neck. Again, that was them harkening back to a previous era and "modernising it". Today that kit looks antiquated, but for some, it's a cult classic because it was just mad. When I first saw last season's one, it was similar to that kit with its mad collar, and the call back to the green we had in '92 - I think - when it was in our shirts then, but people forgot about that because those kits were notoriously shite. No one is really talking about the collar anymore. It's just one of those things: it's different, and different is weird, but as time goes on, it gets accepted.

I've hated all of our Adidas home kits in the 90s. Shite then, still shite now.
Online Jon2lfc

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22934 on: Today at 04:34:42 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 04:31:04 pm
I've hated all of our Adidas home kits in the 90s. Shite then, still shite now.
The one with the massive adidas 3-stripes under each arm area was a modern day travesty!
The Reds?
More like the Red n Whites!
Online Welshred

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22935 on: Today at 04:36:48 pm »
Nah can't be true everyone says Adidas kits are elite, surely they've never made bad ones before?
