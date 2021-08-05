« previous next »
Author Topic: New Kit thread

gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,527
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22880 on: August 5, 2021, 10:28:39 am »
Probably more to do with how youre washing it, if youre shirts are falling to pieces.
flyingcod

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 228
  • It's the old, old story once again.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22881 on: August 5, 2021, 12:12:25 pm »
I looked at the wording (yes I'm bored) for the stadium shirt and the match shirt and the only difference (reading between the lines somewhat) was the fit.

Relaxed for stadium and fitted/tighter for the match shirt as it is "developed for athletes".  ???

30 quid extra and you is an athlete! Sign me up!   ;D

fc
Fire in your belly comes from pride and passion in wearing the red shirt - Bill Shankly

chromed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,939
  • Justice for the 97
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22882 on: August 5, 2021, 01:04:30 pm »
Quote from: flyingcod on August  5, 2021, 12:12:25 pm
I looked at the wording (yes I'm bored) for the stadium shirt and the match shirt and the only difference (reading between the lines somewhat) was the fit.

Relaxed for stadium and fitted/tighter for the match shirt as it is "developed for athletes".  ???

30 quid extra and you is an athlete! Sign me up!   ;D

fc

There are a few more differences for example the stadium top has the logos embroidered on to it whereas the players version they are rubber stamped. Also there is a texture on the players version which I believe is to make it more breathable whilst you or they are playing footy. The stadium version does not have this
YNWA - JFT97

kb2x

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 844
  • The Mystery Continues....
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22883 on: August 5, 2021, 03:23:55 pm »
New Third keeper kit
Jaz

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22884 on: August 5, 2021, 03:32:03 pm »
This kit against Bologna is a bit Man United isn't it  :o
Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,492
  • JFT96
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22885 on: August 5, 2021, 04:25:31 pm »
Quote from: Jaz on August  5, 2021, 03:32:03 pm
This kit against Bologna is a bit Man United isn't it  :o

No. Its just a mix of our home and way kits.
StevoHimself

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22886 on: August 5, 2021, 05:01:52 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on August  5, 2021, 04:25:31 pm
No. Its just a mix of our home and way kits.

I think he was aware of that tbf.
Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,266
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22887 on: August 5, 2021, 06:47:55 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on August  5, 2021, 10:28:39 am
Probably more to do with how youre washing it, if youre shirts are falling to pieces.
More than likely. I wash them in cold water, bit of the stuff that's in the liquid capsules to get rid of odour. Let them drip dry on a line. Still like new after a year. Only thing I noticed is the 96 stamp on the back of the neck is coming off, but that's such a delicate thing, I'd expect them to come off no matter what. I don't think it should be on the shirts anyway.
RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,464
  • Twitter me bro
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22888 on: August 5, 2021, 06:55:49 pm »
the away shorts are really tidy. wish they'd make a casual version similar with pockets.
YNWA.

4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,083
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22889 on: August 5, 2021, 07:10:52 pm »
Quote from: Jaz on August  5, 2021, 03:32:03 pm
This kit against Bologna is a bit Man United isn't it  :o

Sure is.

Glad Nike could offload those spare kits with just a quick change of the logo's to LFC.

Great cost savings  for Nike.


Combo of home and away it may be but we know Red top, Black shorts, White socks is a Man Utd  home kit. Or maybe the theory is we'll get more pens off the Ref and VAR wearing this kit. Could be a master stroke. 😆
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,266
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22890 on: August 5, 2021, 07:12:04 pm »
Why were they wearing the away shorts anyway?
Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,492
  • JFT96
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22891 on: August 5, 2021, 07:14:06 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on August  5, 2021, 07:12:04 pm
Why were they wearing the away shorts anyway?

They were supposed to be wearing the full away kit but the referee decided there was a kit clash and the club could only get the home shirts in time.
BondysNiners

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 136
  • Can I tell you the story of a poor boy
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22892 on: August 5, 2021, 07:14:34 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on August  5, 2021, 10:28:39 am
Probably more to do with how youre washing it, if youre shirts are falling to pieces.

I washed it the same way I wash the other kits, on a 30, then hang on the line.
One day, it will happen

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,882
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22893 on: August 5, 2021, 07:49:34 pm »
4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,083
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22894 on: August 5, 2021, 08:52:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August  5, 2021, 07:49:34 pm


Early look at next seasons home kit.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,382
  • Kloppite
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22895 on: August 5, 2021, 09:59:05 pm »
That was a weird combo against Bologna, looked like something Man Utd would wear when they have to change shorts & socks.
Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,790
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22896 on: August 6, 2021, 02:53:35 am »
Quote from: 4pool on August  5, 2021, 07:10:52 pm
Combo of home and away it may be but we know Red top, Black shorts, White socks is a Man Utd  home kit.
Close. But their shorts are usually white. And socks black.

I don't think LFC would ever wear the established Man Utd Home kit template ever (Red shirt, white shorts & black socks).
Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,382
  • Kloppite
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22897 on: August 6, 2021, 04:21:14 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on August  6, 2021, 02:53:35 am
Close. But their shorts are usually white. And socks black.

I don't think LFC would ever wear the established Man Utd Home kit template ever (Red shirt, white shorts & black socks).

It was close but United, do change to to black shorts & white socks combo when away, if there's a clash of shorts & socks.
terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 536
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22898 on: August 6, 2021, 09:29:14 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on August  6, 2021, 02:53:35 am
Close. But their shorts are usually white. And socks black.

I don't think LFC would ever wear the established Man Utd Home kit template ever (Red shirt, white shorts & black socks).

Apart from those years when we did.

http://www.historicalkits.co.uk/Liverpool/Liverpool.htm
Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22899 on: August 6, 2021, 09:40:29 am »
Not sure if black shorts are a Manutd thing. They usually wear white.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22900 on: August 6, 2021, 09:45:05 am »
Was looking at the game highlights and took me a bit to realise it was Liverpool and not United. Odd combo.
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

flyingcod

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 228
  • It's the old, old story once again.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22901 on: August 6, 2021, 10:23:17 am »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on August  6, 2021, 09:29:14 am
Apart from those years when we did.

http://www.historicalkits.co.uk/Liverpool/Liverpool.htm

My dad remembers this well, the fume on Wartime Twitter.

No one cared about VE-day that day! >:(

fc
Fire in your belly comes from pride and passion in wearing the red shirt - Bill Shankly

redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,105
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22902 on: August 6, 2021, 11:04:39 am »
Our socks were cream anyway aren't they, if they're from the away kit? Although with half the players cutting the feet off to wear white gym socks they ended up looking more white!
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,882
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22903 on: August 6, 2021, 03:26:33 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on August  6, 2021, 09:40:29 am
Not sure if black shorts are a Manutd thing. They usually wear white.

White shorts are the norm, but they have worn black shorts at times when away and the home team wear white shorts, such as the Bitters



Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,790
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22904 on: August 7, 2021, 05:42:30 pm »
terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 536
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22905 on: August 7, 2021, 06:21:12 pm »
kb2x

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 844
  • The Mystery Continues....
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22906 on: August 10, 2021, 06:54:35 am »
I have an away stadium shirt in small for sale if anyone is interested

£55
gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,527
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22907 on: Yesterday at 10:15:59 am »
Usually a M/L in footy shirts. What size would you recommend for the player version? L or XL?
deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,862
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22908 on: Yesterday at 10:18:51 am »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 10:15:59 am
Usually a M/L in footy shirts. What size would you recommend for the player version? L or XL?

If you're a M get a L, if you're an L get an XL.
eeekaj

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 284
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22909 on: Yesterday at 10:54:15 am »
Strange that the third kit hasn't been announced yet with the new season starting tonight. Is that normal?
deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,862
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22910 on: Yesterday at 11:01:54 am »
Quote from: eeekaj on Yesterday at 10:54:15 am
Strange that the third kit hasn't been announced yet with the new season starting tonight. Is that normal?

Yes. It won't be out until probably next month or october
eeekaj

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 284
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22911 on: Yesterday at 11:34:50 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 11:01:54 am
Yes. It won't be out until probably next month or october

That's strange to me, but then I suppose it'll be one of them where we announce it the day before we play our first game in it - Brentford end of Sept?
Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,266
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22912 on: Yesterday at 07:01:05 pm »
Last years 3rd wasn't released until around mid-September. It'll be the same for this one, probably.
4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,083
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22913 on: Yesterday at 07:05:22 pm »
Quote from: eeekaj on Yesterday at 11:34:50 am
That's strange to me, but then I suppose it'll be one of them where we announce it the day before we play our first game in it - Brentford end of Sept?

The club and Nike know to release new kits about a month apart so families can adjust their spending.

Not having each kit announced every two weeks allows for warehouse and shipping to do their thing, rather than be rushed.

Plus there is warehouse space to consider. Stock up on the home--both versions- then announce. Wait for stock to dwindle ( no laughing in the back) and room for the next announced kit with it's two versions.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 452
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22914 on: Yesterday at 09:52:20 pm »
I really miss when we had one home shirt for two seasons. Something about shirts having a mini era attached to them.
BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22915 on: Today at 02:15:23 am »
I thought Nike would have been slightly better at mitigating this at the start of the season.

Nike have just given Liverpool an important boost as record kit sales recorded

Nike are due to release more shirts by the end of September, such is the demand for the new away shirt, which pays tribute to the cream kit of the 1996/97 season.

Liverpools new away kit is proving very popular with supporters.

So popular, in fact, that its now becoming scarce to find a mens shirt anywhere, either online or in the shops.

And this is before the season has even kicked off.

The new away shirt, styled on Liverpools cream kit from the 1996/97 season, as sported by the likes of Robbie Fowler, Steve McManaman and Patrik Berger, has blown fans away, and record numbers went out to buy it.

Its reported that Nike has been made aware of the situation and are planning to fully re-stock the shirts before the end of September.

This isnt the first time it's happened to the club in recent years

https://www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/features/liverpool-nike-record-kit-sales-21307441
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,811
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22916 on: Today at 05:00:23 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:15:23 am
I thought Nike would have been slightly better at mitigating this at the start of the season.

Nike have just given Liverpool an important boost as record kit sales recorded

Nike are due to release more shirts by the end of September, such is the demand for the new away shirt, which pays tribute to the cream kit of the 1996/97 season.

Liverpools new away kit is proving very popular with supporters.

So popular, in fact, that its now becoming scarce to find a mens shirt anywhere, either online or in the shops.

And this is before the season has even kicked off.

The new away shirt, styled on Liverpools cream kit from the 1996/97 season, as sported by the likes of Robbie Fowler, Steve McManaman and Patrik Berger, has blown fans away, and record numbers went out to buy it.

Its reported that Nike has been made aware of the situation and are planning to fully re-stock the shirts before the end of September.

This isnt the first time it's happened to the club in recent years

https://www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/features/liverpool-nike-record-kit-sales-21307441

Yeah. i thought this was one of the reasons why we moved from NB to Nike. But it must mean sales have far exceeded their forecasts. If not, then it's poor of them as they're essentially losing sales - there's no guarantee those unable to buy a shirt now will do so in two months, while some may buy counterfeits instead in time for the season.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22917 on: Today at 06:10:08 am »
