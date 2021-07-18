From the Branch Extranet :
Liverpool FC has today unveiled its brand-new Nike away and training pieces for the 2021/22 season, which is available to pre-order from today.
Crafted in stone, the jersey epitomises the rich history of Liverpool. A city born through graft and hard work, that is celebrated through its unique style and love of high-end fashion. A city with an unmistakable skyline, comprised of three iconic buildings called the three graces. Its symbolic of the local prestige, cultural importance and togetherness that comes with being a part of Liverpool FC.
In a nod back to the cult classic kit of the 96-97 season with its off-white stone and teal colourway, this away jersey remains consistent with the home and wider collection with the striping detail in the collar and sock.
On the nape of the neck, the 96-emblem encased by the eternal flames sits proudly in memory of the 96 children, women and men who lost their lives at Hillsborough.
As with previous seasons, the club is offering a 10% discount off the price of the away shirt to all LFC official members. New for this season, the Reds are extending this offer out to UK key workers via Blue Light and Network, and also to students in the UK via Student Beans. More information on eligibility and how to redeem the discount can be found here
Fans who purchase any away shirt before 18 July 2021 will also receive a £10 Liverpool FC apparel voucher to spend in store or online between 1 August to 30 September 2021.
First team player, Curtis Jones, said: Were a trendsetting city, we dont follow the rules we make them. I think the fans will love this one. Its a perfect reflection of the city and you can see the inspiration throughout the design with a throwback to the 90s.
Just like this seasons home kit, the Reds away shirts that players will wear on the pitch as well as the replica jerseys for the fans have been constructed with 100% recycled polyester fabric, which is made from recycled plastic bottles.
Plastic bottles are collected, cleaned and melted down to produce a high-quality yarn for manufacturing and is part of Nikes wider Move to Zero initiative, with football apparel leading the way in sustainability.
The new away and training kit will be available for pre-order online from the official Liverpool FC online store and will go on general sale for purchase in-store and online from Thursday 15 July.
For more information please visit: www.liverpoolfc.com/store