Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22320 on: Today at 09:18:06 am »
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22321 on: Today at 11:28:12 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:30:09 am


Not something I would wear, but I can see a market for that ...
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22322 on: Today at 11:28:20 am »
Quote from: iii on Today at 05:10:53 am
The goalkeeper top is terrible. Could hardly put it on with the turtle neck so high up. Horrible design by nike.
Yeah I agree with that. First time I saw it on Ali I thought that collar wouldn't be comfy to play in.
Shite design. You'd expect more for a sports manu. At least make a better version for the actual GK haha
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22323 on: Today at 11:30:29 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:28:12 am
Not something I would wear, but I can see a market for that ...

What market is that?
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22324 on: Today at 11:32:27 am »
Interesting question..
Another team with a single colour Home kit is Real Madrid.
I've noticed over the years that because you can't really do different shades of white, the only thing changed on their kit over the years has been the colour of the sponsor and trim (like the Adidas stripes).

Would our fans be more happy with that kind of kit development for us?
i.e. Pretty much the same shade of red continuously with only the trim changing colour?
Or quite different Home kits every year, like what we've experienced..
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22325 on: Today at 11:34:42 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:30:29 am
What market is that?

People who wore Benetton back in the day.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22326 on: Today at 11:36:54 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 11:32:27 am
Interesting question..
Another team with a single colour Home kit is Real Madrid.
I've noticed over the years that because you can't really do different shades of white, the only thing changed on their kit over the years has been the colour of the sponsor and trim (like the Adidas stripes).

Would our fans be more happy with that kind of kit development for us?
i.e. Pretty much the same shade of red continuously with only the trim changing colour?
Or quite different Home kits every year, like what we've experienced..

Yeah our home kit should always be all red apart from the trim.
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22327 on: Today at 11:38:30 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:30:29 am
What market is that?

Middle-aged Geography teachers.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22328 on: Today at 12:38:25 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:28:12 am
Not something I would wear, but I can see a market for that ...
I prefer understated, so I'd never buy/wear something like that, but it's the kind of thing you see tourists buying in the LFC shops in town all the time.

There is plenty of stuff in the shop that locals don't seem to touch, but tourists lap up by the armful.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22329 on: Today at 12:50:57 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:38:25 pm
I prefer understated, so I'd never buy/wear something like that,

I, for one, am shocked  ;D


Quote
but it's the kind of thing you see tourists buying in the LFC shops in town all the time.

There is plenty of stuff in the shop that locals don't seem to touch, but tourists lap up by the armful.

I guarantee you'd see kids/teens around town wearing that if it was released. Tourists and locals will buy it.
