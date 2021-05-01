From what I understand, the idea is that by taking a batch of unsold Roma shirts, cutting off the collars, and sticking the Liverbird on it, Nike hope to drive down the cost of the LFC shirts.
That can be only good news for fans.
Also, this shirt has been designed for intensive use. With repeat wash cycles, the red will fade and merge with the orange.
Once everything is the same colour, there will be fewer complaints from ungrateful fans.
Also, if someone has a large batch of old NB shirts, in reasonably good condition, please contact Nike.