« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 551 552 553 554 555 [556]   Go Down

Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 2681623 times)

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,263
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22200 on: Yesterday at 09:38:44 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on May 23, 2021, 08:40:45 pm
Looked great. Red shirt, red shorts, red socks. Any adult losing their shit over the colour of the trim really needs to grow up.

👆
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,548
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22201 on: Yesterday at 09:55:15 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:32:25 pm
I do like Roma's badges. That one and the one of Romulus and Remus suckling the wolf's teat.

Yeah, theyre classic but theyve got some very lazy children over at Nike, if you ask me.
Logged

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,548
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22202 on: Yesterday at 09:58:14 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:00:43 pm
Ones got a wolf on it, one has a bird. Completely different.

Except for the background and the hanger. 😉
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,460
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22203 on: Yesterday at 10:15:52 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:32:25 pm
I do like Roma's badges. That one and the one of Romulus and Remus suckling the wolf's teat.

Welcome back Effes, long time no see.
Logged

Offline Desert Red Fox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,560
  • Orange and Red!
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22204 on: Yesterday at 10:19:16 pm »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 07:59:02 pm
Yes.



so it turns out the *away* was actually a Roma kit ;D ;D ;D
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,436
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22205 on: Yesterday at 10:29:26 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on Yesterday at 09:55:15 pm
Yeah, theyre classic but theyve got some very lazy children over at Nike, if you ask me.

True.

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:15:52 pm
Welcome back Effes, long time no see.

Should have known ;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline SymonsR

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 15
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22206 on: Yesterday at 11:55:46 pm »
From the Kop on Sunday the trim looked extremely orange, in fact if I knew how to spell it I would say fluorescent orange ( thanks autocorrect!). We were joking that there would be an LFC donkey jacket in the range next with the same trim. Watched the game later on MOTD and was all ready to tell my missus how bad it looked... but it looked ok on the telly. Don't trust the TV colour!

I will definitely not be buying until we get to the CL final next year.

Fully agree with the poster above who said the 18/19 home kit was the best we'd had in ages.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,402
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22207 on: Today at 12:00:00 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 07:43:08 pm
There's only been the 20 odd or so posts saying that it's not orange, but an extremely bright red with the actual pantone and colour illustrated in a picture.  :butt

And when I asked someone who lives in Walton up by the ASDA what they thought of the new shirt, they said they didn't like the Orange. And they've seen it in person.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline NsRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22208 on: Today at 12:43:04 am »
Has there been an image of the 3rd kit leaked yet?
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,360
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22209 on: Today at 12:44:43 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on May 24, 2021, 09:46:36 am
Like seriously, whats this all about?


;D is there anything Nike will make for LFC that doesnt look absolutely horrific?!
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,906
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22210 on: Today at 12:47:52 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:44:43 am
;D is there anything Nike will make for LFC that doesnt look absolutely horrific?!
No.
Logged

Offline CentenaryBoy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 554
  • JFT96
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22211 on: Today at 01:48:30 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:44:43 am
;D is there anything Nike will make for LFC that doesnt look absolutely horrific?!

If you removed the AXA logo and the slightly arbitrary orange stripe on the sleeve, I actually think that's quite nice. I'm not going to buy it, but it's okay.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,906
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22212 on: Today at 03:08:32 am »
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on Today at 01:48:30 am
If you removed the AXA logo and the slightly arbitrary orange stripe on the sleeve, I actually think that's quite nice. I'm not going to buy it, but it's okay for a pyjama top.
;)
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22213 on: Today at 06:13:26 am »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 07:59:02 pm
Yes.



Ffs, just when i thought they made something special for us, you came up with this!
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,375
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22214 on: Today at 07:05:19 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 06:13:26 am
Ffs, just when i thought they made something special for us, you came up with this!

The Roma kit is from the season just ended too, so it's not even new

Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22215 on: Today at 08:03:48 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:05:19 am
The Roma kit is from the season just ended too, so it's not even new



Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline L4Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22216 on: Today at 08:21:15 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:00:00 am
And when I asked someone who lives in Walton up by the ASDA what they thought of the new shirt, they said they didn't like the Orange. And they've seen it in person.

 ;D What's that got to do with the price of fish?

I live quite near there and I do like it, now what?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,375
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22217 on: Today at 08:32:04 am »
Quote from: L4Red on Today at 08:21:15 am
;D What's that got to do with the price of fish?

I live quite near there and I do like it, now what?

Eye test for colourblindness? ;)
Logged

Offline L4Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22218 on: Today at 08:45:57 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:32:04 am
Eye test for colourblindness? ;)

I do like a bright colour, maybe it's that  ;D
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22219 on: Today at 08:54:02 am »
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,523
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22220 on: Today at 09:13:50 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:05:19 am
The Roma kit is from the season just ended too, so it's not even new



And it's nicer than our rumoured one. At least all their logos match ffs!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,119
  • Twitter me bro
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22221 on: Today at 10:23:34 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 07:48:42 pm
I'd still say go a size up. They're the type of thing you can only get away with wearing if you're in good condition. Even some of the players look like they go a size or two bigger on them. The likes of Mane and Mo wear them in their normal size, because they look painted on. Thing is about the player versions is that they are very stretchy, so even if they are snug, they never feel tight and are very comfortable to wear.

the cut on this new season seems a little less harsh than last seasons', although the goalkeeper kit definitely still makes Alli look pretty porky.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22222 on: Today at 10:47:22 am »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 07:59:02 pm
Yes.



Why do people expect different from ANY company? Where does this unique kits stuff come from in the current climate?

Contrary to popular belief on here, New Balance were EXACTLY the same
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 208
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22223 on: Today at 11:19:20 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:47:22 am
Why do people expect different from ANY company? Where does this unique kits stuff come from in the current climate?

Contrary to popular belief on here, New Balance were EXACTLY the same

Exactly. Standard Liege practically had two Liverpool kits (15/16 and 19/20)


Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,471
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22224 on: Today at 12:33:22 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on May 24, 2021, 03:40:11 pm
For those who don`t like the new kit, I`d like to see some examples of Liverpool kits they`ve liked for the last 30 years. Personally I think New Balance had a few good ones.

This is pretty much a full red kit. We`re called the Reds. It`s one of the most traditional kits we`ve had since the 70s.
Think this is why I like it

I loved our first Warrior kit because it was bright red, no white, especially no shite white Adidas stripes to distract from it. Reminds me of why Shankly changed the kit to all red in the first place. It's also why I'm not as big a fan of the darker red as most. Want us to be really eye catching and stand out when on the pitch.
Logged

Offline FLRed67

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22225 on: Today at 01:31:20 pm »
From what I understand, the idea is that by taking a batch of unsold Roma shirts, cutting off the collars, and sticking the Liverbird on it, Nike hope to drive down the cost of the LFC shirts.

That can be only good news for fans.
 
Also, this shirt has been designed for intensive use. With repeat wash cycles, the red will fade and merge with the orange. 

Once everything is the same colour, there will be fewer complaints from ungrateful fans.

Also, if someone has a large batch of old NB shirts, in reasonably good condition, please contact Nike. 
Logged

Offline theredyank

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22226 on: Today at 04:07:08 pm »
I didn't like it at first, but I quite like it after seeing it on the players. The trim isn't nearly as orange as I thought.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,906
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22227 on: Today at 05:35:28 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 08:03:48 am

Oh shit. The kid in the background is modelling our new third kit.  :duh
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,155
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22228 on: Today at 06:37:00 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 05:35:28 pm
Oh shit. The kid in the background is modelling our new third kit.  :duh

The ball will finally stick when we send it long.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 551 552 553 554 555 [556]   Go Up
« previous next »
 