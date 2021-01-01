« previous next »
67CherryRed

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21960 on: Yesterday at 08:12:59 pm
spider-neil on Yesterday at 06:51:13 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OGPAorIVYzU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OGPAorIVYzU</a>


So weird. The trim on this definitely looks red but in the official photoshot it looked orange.
This is a fake (got the R on the liver bird) so the shades might be a bit different to the real ones.
I've been a good boy.

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21961 on: Yesterday at 08:50:18 pm
deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 08:05:41 pm
Adidas is prone to some absolute crap as well, they all are.
Adidas generally gave us some excellent kits, nothing like the shite Nike are coming out with. I mean this one is the only one that comes close to our 2018 kit.

Raaphael

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21962 on: Yesterday at 09:03:41 pm
Whats so great about that? Adidas make Adidas three stripe kits.

Way too much white on their kits.

And theyve made some of our worst kits.
TJ2318H

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21963 on: Yesterday at 09:19:01 pm
I guess we will find out Sunday what color the trim really is.
Kitch83

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21964 on: Yesterday at 09:35:41 pm
I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 08:50:18 pm
Adidas generally gave us some excellent kits, nothing like the shite Nike are coming out with. I mean this one is the only one that comes close to our 2018 kit.



I always hated the position of the Adidas logo on that kit. Looks weird as hell with the badge where it is.
Raaphael

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21965 on: Yesterday at 09:42:15 pm
My conclusion is that the new kit is the best weve had in years.
BondysNiners

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21966 on: Yesterday at 09:44:50 pm
Its orange its red its salmon its luminous crimson this place sounds like the bitters Twitter today after their away shirt release
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21967 on: Yesterday at 10:02:31 pm
I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 08:50:18 pm
Adidas generally gave us some excellent kits, nothing like the shite Nike are coming out with. I mean this one is the only one that comes close to our 2018 kit.




Nike really are shit at making footy kits.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21968 on: Yesterday at 10:11:06 pm
Raaphael on Yesterday at 09:42:15 pm
My conclusion is that the new kit is the best weve had in years.

In dog years?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21969 on: Yesterday at 10:15:05 pm
67CherryRed on Yesterday at 08:12:59 pm
This is a fake (got the R on the liver bird) so the shades might be a bit different to the real ones.


And wtf is with the Man United collar ?


I also wonder how many other clubs will have the exact same top.Nike claimed that they would be making unique kits but what they failed to mention is that their version of unique is a change of colour.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21970 on: Yesterday at 11:35:37 pm
I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 08:50:18 pm
Adidas generally gave us some excellent kits, nothing like the shite Nike are coming out with. I mean this one is the only one that comes close to our 2018 kit.



They gave us same templated kits as other clubs had at the time. But look at their recent history with some of the attrocities they've given the Mancs for example.

They save their best work for Bayern, and Real Madrid for the most part.
Macphisto80

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21971 on: Today at 12:22:41 am
67CherryRed on Yesterday at 08:12:59 pm
This is a fake (got the R on the liver bird) so the shades might be a bit different to the real ones.
The colour of the stripe down the sides is completely wrong too.
Mighty_Red

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21972 on: Today at 12:37:46 am
deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 11:35:37 pm
They gave us same templated kits as other clubs had at the time. But look at their recent history with some of the attrocities they've given the Mancs for example.

They save their best work for Bayern, and Real Madrid for the most part.
You can get away with template kits if they look good. The first two efforts by Adidas (in the 2nd stint) were fantastic - tell me Torres didn't suit that 2006-08 kit? I never liked the 2010-12 kit though maybe it was coloured by H&G, Hodgson and the general awfulness.

With Nike it feels like they are taking a template design, doing a few really random (i.e. shite) things to change it then claiming "It's been changed,  everything is ok now.
jackh

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21973 on: Today at 12:55:45 am
WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:15:05 pm
And wtf is with the Man United collar ?

I also wonder how many other clubs will have the exact same top.Nike claimed that they would be making unique kits but what they failed to mention is that their version of unique is a change of colour.

Mighty_Red on Today at 12:37:46 am
You can get away with template kits if they look good. The first two efforts by Adidas (in the 2nd stint) were fantastic - tell me Torres didn't suit that 2006-08 kit? I never liked the 2010-12 kit though maybe it was coloured by H&G, Hodgson and the general awfulness.

With Nike it feels like they are taking a template design, doing a few really random (i.e. shite) things to change it then claiming "It's been changed,  everything is ok now.

They'll have (e.g.) five base textures, five collars/necks, five sleeve designs, and two or three trim options on the body of the kit, and say they've got a million different unique combinations.

It's been the same forever, really - our first three Adidas kits in 2006 were all pretty much the same but for the neck (collar) being different on the home shirt.  For all that our floppy collar made it look unique, Chelsea were knocking about in something that was exactly the same as our yellow and white & green kits.  So were Germany, France, and Japan, amongst others.  Our chequerboard great kit was pretty much identical (but for the fabric texture) to a purple Newcastle thing at the time, and Arbeloa & Alonso's first Real Madrid home shirt was almost exactly the same as our away kit (the black one) the same year.

I don't actually have a massive problem with it - can't really begrudge a massive sporting brand wanting their own signature styles.
Macphisto80

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21974 on: Today at 01:08:12 am
Adidas have some smart ones out this year for Arsenal and United. Arsenal's away and United's home top (don't ban me) are both simple yet very nice, I think.
Cafe De Paris

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21975 on: Today at 01:12:56 am
I think its the best looking kit we have had for years. Im 50 and my first Kit was the plain red Umbro in 1979 bought from Howard Sports in Bootle New Strand. To be honest Im one for always moving on and understand the club trying new designs. I actually liked the Aqua away recently.!! Everyone needs to realise the product is aimed at youngsters not owl fat arses who still want Hitachi on the front. At the end of the day if it looks ok, has LFC on it, and we win a big trophy it will sell all over the world.
Craig 🤔

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21976 on: Today at 02:06:51 am
Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 07:03:40 pm
I'm out.

Honestly, you've all been brainwashed by Craig, who works for Nike. He's their chief exec. I mean how do you think he can afford a pad down on the docks and afford a puppy in the current climate? He's Mr Nike, and he's taken you all in.

*Shakes Head*

Shit, Ive been rumbled. Norbert has had a Nike swoosh genetically modified into his coat all this time and you never noticed it too - the signs were there!
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21977 on: Today at 02:18:14 am
Mighty_Red on Today at 12:37:46 am
You can get away with template kits if they look good. The first two efforts by Adidas (in the 2nd stint) were fantastic - tell me Torres didn't suit that 2006-08 kit? I never liked the 2010-12 kit though maybe it was coloured by H&G, Hodgson and the general awfulness.

With Nike it feels like they are taking a template design, doing a few really random (i.e. shite) things to change it then claiming "It's been changed,  everything is ok now.

Adidas have done that exact same thing! As mentioned above, we had the same templates as other clubs during that stint. Bar one or two kits, none of those were must buys in my opinion. I never liked the massive stripes down the sleeves, because it ended up being too much white and looking like more like a Bayern munich kit.

Even now, they'll do a quality kit here and there, but then there's a lot of repetative shite that they do for almost everyone. There have been some absolutely awful away and third kits for the Mancs, Juve. They've done well with Arsenal as of late.

Son of Spion＊

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21978 on: Today at 02:27:32 am
Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:06:51 am
Shit, Ive been rumbled. Norbert has had a Nike swoosh genetically modified into his coat all this time and you never noticed it too - the signs were there!
Poor Norbs. Indogtrinated into the devilish Nike cult by his dad.

I bet you've even made him wear the hideous socks too.  :-\

*Calls the RSPCA*
B0151?

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21979 on: Today at 02:56:40 am
Never really see them get mentioned so I'm prob alone but I really liked Warrior's first 2 home kits. They were such a welcome change from the drabness of Adidas. Bold and their own thing in comparison. And putting that simplified Liverbird on the kit instead was genius. Don't know if that was their idea.
Raaphael

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21980 on: Today at 04:29:11 am
My idea of a Liverpool kit is that the majority of the kit is red. Like the kits we wore in the 60s and 70s. The collor should probably be white, but I can understand if its red/red-ish. The collor is the only thing that in my opinion  should be white though. I prefer the Liverbird to be yellow.

While theres some nostalgia with the Adidas 87/88 kit, to me an Adidas kit can never be a proper «retro» Livrerpool kit, basically because of the three stripes. They take way too much focus on the brand. Adidas make Adidas kits, not Liverpool kits.

I dont get the glorification of Adidas as a kit maker. Some of our worse kits have been Adidas. The worse ones being the ones from the early 90s with huge blocks of white ok each side of the kit in my opinion.
This years kit is way more traditional than any Adidas kit weve had. Theyve always made it about them as a brand.
BarryCrocker

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21981 on: Today at 05:10:15 am
They at least should have had the lines through the squad numbers at the same angle as the orange/pink/coral/bright crimson stripes on the kit.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPI86t9oFle/
