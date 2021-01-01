Many are complaining now whenever our kit is red though, a Liverpool fans... complaining... their home kit is RED



Its different but my god its going to be different every so often. The funniest thing is people moan when they put in details that are actual in the clubs history e.g. the uproar when they dared to put a colour that was in the clubs BADGE for years on the collar of a kit but people are screaming from the rooftops for this maroon colour that funnily enough next to no one was calling for before it was used.



Plain kits and jackets every year is ridiculous, what would be the point?



Some are actually calling for changes which would quite literally make our kits a clone of Arsenal shirts and people on here were hailing New Balance for the no templates stuff willfully ignoring the fact sides like Celtic and Sevilla had almost identical kits to us.



I get some wont like the kit, no matter what design you make some wont like it but fucking hell some of the complaints dont even begin to make sense.



Maybe were just sick to death of the club becoming like every other club, the fact that we are not like every other fucker is what sets us apart. You go on about the green, it was only introduced to the badge in 1992, 100 years after the club was formed and that badge was a fucking abomination that was despised by LFC fans, its fucking shite. Our badge is a Liverbird and that is it.If supporters don't like the kits, then we are shooting ourselves in the foot. No-one gives a fuck if Jorge in Cancun buys a shirt cos it looks good on the beach if 10,000 shirt buyers say, fuck that, its shite I'm not handing over hard earned cash for that shit. I live in Manchester, I see kids in Utd kits every day, I've seen ONE kid in the battleship camouflage kit - think about that, the borough the club is based in and no-one is buying the shirt because its fucking shit.