New Kit thread

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21720 on: Today at 10:25:06 am »
Just when I thought this season could not get any worse..... .this is possibly THE worst kit I've ever known!!

Other than the 'Pink' Reebok kit from many years ago.

WTF are they thinking? We all live in a red and white kop...... not a fucking red and orange one!!!!!

We're all here in the RED AND WHITE KOP!!!!!

FFS
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21721 on: Today at 10:26:40 am »
They won't care since it'll still sell tons
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21722 on: Today at 10:28:53 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:26:40 am
They won't care since it'll still sell tons

Yep, my 8 year old already asking for it. The orange is 'sick', apparently.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21723 on: Today at 10:31:11 am »
Why orange , did they give a reason .
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21724 on: Today at 10:32:23 am »
Quote from: RedorRed on Today at 10:25:06 am
Just when I thought this season could not get any worse..... .this is possibly THE worst kit I've ever known!!

Other than the 'Pink' Reebok kit from many years ago.

WTF are they thinking? We all live in a red and white kop...... not a fucking red and orange one!!!!!

We're all here in the RED AND WHITE KOP!!!!!

FFS
Need to change to "MAWK" I love the Maroon.
Can never tell on kits until I see it in the flesh, wonder what it will like stretched over my lockdown belly😂
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21725 on: Today at 10:32:28 am »
I thought it looked alright in the photos, and was expecting it to look even better on the players (it almost always does) but this may be the first time it's gone the other way...

Whatever colour the accents are, they look awful. Fine with the kit having extra bits on it as they can't just churn out a plain red tshirt every year but they really did pick the most uncomplimentary shade didn't they. Suspect the photos are enhanced but when you see it on the video whatever the fuck colour it is makes the red look faded and washed out, like it's been left out in the sun too long.

Shite.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21726 on: Today at 10:33:09 am »
Quote from: RedorRed on Today at 10:25:06 am
Just when I thought this season could not get any worse..... .this is possibly THE worst kit I've ever known!!




You sure?


Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21727 on: Today at 10:33:26 am »
We're not the target demographic for these anymore :(
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21728 on: Today at 10:33:26 am »
Quote from: RedorRed on Today at 10:25:06 am
Just when I thought this season could not get any worse..... .this is possibly THE worst kit I've ever known!!

Other than the 'Pink' Reebok kit from many years ago.

WTF are they thinking? We all live in a red and white kop...... not a fucking red and orange one!!!!!

We're all here in the RED AND WHITE KOP!!!!!

FFS
Looks like we are the Red and pinky/peach kop now.
Fucking ridiculous. Why the fuck cant we just stick to RED AND WHITE?
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21729 on: Today at 10:34:07 am »
Its not orange or pink. It's bright crimson.

Nike Air VaporMax Clot Bright Crimson

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21730 on: Today at 10:36:00 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:34:07 am
Its not orange or pink. It's bright crimson.

Nike Air VaporMax Clot Bright Crimson



That reminded me of that scene from Friends where Ross says his shirt isn't pink, it's faded salmon  ;D
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21731 on: Today at 10:36:51 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:16:09 am
Many are complaining now whenever our kit is red though, a Liverpool fans... complaining... their home kit is RED

Its different but my god its going to be different every so often. The funniest thing is people moan when they put in details that are actual in the clubs history e.g. the uproar when they dared to put a colour that was in the clubs BADGE for years on the collar of a kit but people are screaming from the rooftops for this maroon colour that funnily enough next to no one was calling for before it was used.

Plain kits and jackets every year is ridiculous, what would be the point?

Some are actually calling for changes which would quite literally make our kits a clone of Arsenal shirts and people on here were hailing New Balance for the no templates stuff willfully ignoring the fact sides like Celtic and Sevilla had almost identical kits to us.

I get some wont like the kit, no matter what design you make some wont like it but fucking hell some of the complaints dont even begin to make sense.

Maybe were just sick to death of the club becoming like every other club, the fact that we are not like every other fucker is what sets us apart. You go on about the green, it was only introduced to the badge in 1992, 100 years after the club was formed and that badge was a fucking abomination that was despised by LFC fans, its fucking shite. Our badge is a Liverbird and that is it.

If supporters don't like the kits, then we are shooting ourselves in the foot. No-one gives a fuck if Jorge in Cancun buys a shirt cos it looks good on the beach if 10,000 shirt buyers say, fuck that, its shite I'm not handing over hard earned cash for that shit. I live in Manchester, I see kids in Utd kits every day, I've seen ONE kid in the battleship camouflage kit - think about that, the borough the club is based in and no-one is buying the shirt because its fucking shit.

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21732 on: Today at 10:37:15 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:33:26 am
Looks like we are the Red and pinky/peach kop now.
Fucking ridiculous. Why the fuck cant we just stick to RED AND WHITE?

Not that I agree with it but from Nike's perspective, if their kits are similar each year, what incentive do people have to buy them? Aside from years where we win the league or the Champions League, and people buy it for remembrance sake
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21733 on: Today at 10:37:19 am »
The Nike kits have been awful so far. Why do they insist on putting weird trim colours on everything?

Bring back New Balance.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21734 on: Today at 10:37:34 am »
Hate the orange trim. The green and white from the back of the collar would have been so much nicer

But need to remember the club makes half of whatever gets sold so £35-50 per shirt sold goes straight to the club
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21735 on: Today at 10:38:28 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:37:34 am
Hate the orange trim. The green and white from the back of the collar would have been so much nicer

But need to remember the club makes half of whatever gets sold so £35-50 per shirt sold goes straight to the club

Whats half of nothing?
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21736 on: Today at 10:38:36 am »
Isn't it 20%?
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21737 on: Today at 10:39:07 am »
Good lord that is absolutely rank.

Pit the Nike kit designer didn't get injured this season.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21738 on: Today at 10:41:23 am »
I see white and gold
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21739 on: Today at 10:41:25 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:33:09 am

You sure?




That would be my 3rd worst behind the other two.

I mean did Nike even ask anyone? Orange?
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21740 on: Today at 10:42:23 am »
I think it's lovely, I'll order from my mate in China same as usual, £99.95 indeed lads.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21741 on: Today at 10:43:01 am »
Shite kit, already bought it for my lad.

As someone else said, Nike and LFC won't care because divvies like me will buy it for the kids regardless.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21742 on: Today at 10:44:56 am »
Looks like a Roma kit

Not that Im remotely arsed about these things as long as were good
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21743 on: Today at 10:45:05 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:38:28 am
Whats half of nothing?

Will see hundreds and hundreds of kids in this over the summer, guaranteed.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21744 on: Today at 10:45:57 am »
Looks like you put it into the washing machine and the red ran into the white trim
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21745 on: Today at 10:47:39 am »
Grown fellas in here crying about how the kit looks. Seen it all now.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21746 on: Today at 10:48:37 am »
Quote from: RedorRed on Today at 10:41:25 am
That would be my 3rd worst behind the other two.

I mean did Nike even ask anyone? Orange?

Course they asked someone, the club captain makes the final decision on what kit is worn
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21747 on: Today at 10:49:39 am »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 10:47:39 am
Grown fellas in here crying about how the kit looks. Seen it all now.

You must be new here.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21748 on: Today at 10:50:10 am »
Its not a nice shirt - thats the truth.

Last season there was an 8 hour wait in a queue to order shirts, this season you can get straight on the site with no issues.

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21749 on: Today at 10:50:52 am »
Quote from: Scottish-Don on Today at 08:36:04 am
Taking inspiration from the 1964 season, during which time the Reds were under the management and instruction of Bill Shankly, this seasons home kit captures the glow of a bright red colourway.
In 1964, LFC introduced a full flooded red kit for the first time in the clubs history on the basis it would provide them with a psychological edge, with Shankly famously saying that red is for danger and red is for power. This set the foundation for their dominance in football for years to come.
Inspired directly by that decision, the mens and womens team will be walking on to the pitch with a full red kit detailed with bolted pinstripes and bright crimson sleeve cuffs and neckline - representing power, energy and danger.
With deep-rooted club history meeting contemporary style, the jersey is completed with a fossil-coloured swoosh and crest  a nod to jerseys of the 90s. The green neck tape features a thread of stripes which are ever-present in the home collection. Standard Chartered Bank has a fresh new look. Bold, vibrant and digital-friendly, the brand is fit for a new era.
First team player, Virgil Van Dijk, said: Its lovely to see the perfect blend of our heritage and Nikes jersey innovation for our home kit. Being part of the swoosh family for years, theyve been at the forefront of sustainable design, and it goes a long way into making our sport a greener one. I cant wait for the fans to see it in person.
This will be the Reds most sustainable kit yet, with the shirts that players will wear on the pitch as well as the replica jerseys for the fans having been constructed with 100% recycled polyester fabric, which is made from recycled plastic bottles.
Plastic bottles are collected, cleaned and melted down to produce a high-quality yarn for manufacturing and is part of Nikes wider Move to Zero initiative, with football apparel leading the way in sustainability. 
The new kit and selected training kit will be available for pre-order online from the official Liverpool FC online store and will go on general sale for purchase in-store and online from Thursday 3 June. The new full training and lifestyle range will also be available in store from Thursday 3 June.

It's all this marketing bollocks that gets me... where they try and justify the decisions they've made by harping back to our history...... its our history, a history that didn't include Nike at any point.

'The green neck tape features a thread of stripes which are ever-present in the home collection' we've hardly ever had green in the kit, only here and there.

Loved the pepper red of New Balance... it was a colour we should've trade marked..... but this is a complete cluster fuck of a shirt!!!
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21750 on: Today at 10:51:49 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:45:57 am
Looks like you put it into the washing machine and the red ran into the white trim
yellow trim?  ;D
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21751 on: Today at 10:55:40 am »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 10:47:39 am
Grown fellas in here crying about how the kit looks. Seen it all now.

When those very same people, who actually fork out for a new shirt every year, but then say fuck that, I'm not buying that shite, then it's more of an issue that posters moaning on a forum. Liverpool kits normally sell themselves, but once the designers start fucking about and losing sales, then it directly affects the club.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21752 on: Today at 10:57:10 am »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 10:47:39 am
Grown fellas in here crying about how the kit looks. Seen it all now.

great isn't it  ;D
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21753 on: Today at 11:00:55 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:55:40 am
When those very same people, who actually fork out for a new shirt every year, but then say fuck that, I'm not buying that shite, then it's more of an issue that posters moaning on a forum. Liverpool kits normally sell themselves, but once the designers start fucking about and losing sales, then it directly affects the club.
I 'fork out' more than enough money on the club. I couldn't care less about what the kit looks like and nor should any other adult. The kits sell, my kids aren't going to be arsed what it looks like - they just want the new kit.

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21754 on: Today at 11:01:02 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:55:40 am
When those very same people, who actually fork out for a new shirt every year, but then say fuck that, I'm not buying that shite, then it's more of an issue that posters moaning on a forum. Liverpool kits normally sell themselves, but once the designers start fucking about and losing sales, then it directly affects the club.

Same thing gets said every year, and yet every year the sales continue to rise.
