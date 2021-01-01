That knit pattern is similar to what was on the 98/99 abomination too. The fact they're trying to charge more to copy the look of one of our poorest tops just proves how clueless they are.



I had the 99 kit, looking back I really don't know how they made such a bad job taking such a timeless classic design and making a pigs ear out of it.Still, Camara scored that goal in it 😁Perhaps we need to remind Nike that when taking design inspiration from our old kits, use ones that we at least won stuff in!