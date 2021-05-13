I just received my cheapo version of the new kit. It's definitely going to be marmite. If you're confused about the colours, I can say that it's more or less the same colour as this year's one, maybe slightly darker. It's borderline Roma, but not exactly. It's still a deep red. The lighter accents on the kit are the same colour that is currently on our 3rd kit under the arms. It's a really vivid red that some will see as being orange. Inside the kit is that colour too. There is a stripe down the outside the same as this years, but its the same colour as the base colour of the kit, so less noticeable. The sponsor is an off white, or like a bone colour. Looks about the same as the recently leaked away.