« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 536 537 538 539 540 [541]   Go Down

Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 2647230 times)

Offline StevoHimself

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21600 on: May 13, 2021, 11:08:25 pm »
Has the away kit just earned the cult-favourite status it deserves with that result?
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,277
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21601 on: May 13, 2021, 11:11:45 pm »
Quote from: S on May 12, 2021, 06:03:40 pm
Some more photos. I really like it, one of the best away shirts we've had in a long time.





I'll definitely be buying it if that's the new away
Logged

Offline PIPA23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,018
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21602 on: May 13, 2021, 11:13:07 pm »
that away kit looks great compared to some shite designs we had over the years...

it is different. I like it more than the home kit design to be honest.
Logged

Offline Scouser-Tommy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,639
  • Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21603 on: Yesterday at 10:35:39 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on May 13, 2021, 11:08:25 pm
Has the away kit just earned the cult-favourite status it deserves with that result?
It will be quickly forgotten along with the whole of this season.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,771
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21604 on: Yesterday at 12:51:07 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on May 13, 2021, 11:08:25 pm
Has the away kit just earned the cult-favourite status it deserves with that result?
No. The performance and result have, but the kit hasn't.
Logged
YMB

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,827
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21605 on: Today at 01:33:20 am »
I just received my cheapo version of the new kit. It's definitely going to be marmite. If you're confused about the colours, I can say that it's more or less the same colour as this year's one, maybe slightly darker. It's borderline Roma, but not exactly. It's still a deep red. The lighter accents on the kit are the same colour that is currently on our 3rd kit under the arms. It's a really vivid red that some will see as being orange. Inside the kit is that colour too. There is a stripe down the outside the same as this years, but its the same colour as the base colour of the kit, so less noticeable. The sponsor is an off white, or like a bone colour. Looks about the same as the recently leaked away.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,024
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21606 on: Today at 07:34:28 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 01:33:20 am
I just received my cheapo version of the new kit. It's definitely going to be marmite. If you're confused about the colours, I can say that it's more or less the same colour as this year's one, maybe slightly darker. It's borderline Roma, but not exactly. It's still a deep red. The lighter accents on the kit are the same colour that is currently on our 3rd kit under the arms. It's a really vivid red that some will see as being orange. Inside the kit is that colour too. There is a stripe down the outside the same as this years, but its the same colour as the base colour of the kit, so less noticeable. The sponsor is an off white, or like a bone colour. Looks about the same as the recently leaked away.

Not sure you can state definitively anything about the colour of the kit going off early knock off efforts  ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,827
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21607 on: Today at 10:03:47 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 07:34:28 pm
Not sure you can state definitively anything about the colour of the kit going off early knock off efforts  ;D
It matches the "official leaks", and the photos of it hanging up in the shop, and if we're to judge by other kits, Chelsea were wearing their new one today, which was also available around the same time, and it's identical. The only thing I can identify as not being exactly the same is the weave they've used for the player version, but I actually think it looks better than the officials ones. It's the same pattern. It's just slightly more noticeable or bigger.



I've adjusted that image to look as close to the actual colour when looking at it in person.
Logged

Online CentenaryBoy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 548
  • JFT96
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21608 on: Today at 10:25:15 pm »
I noticed with Chelsea's (rather horrid) new kit, the chequered pattern was on the shorts as well as the shirts. Does anyone know if the diagonal pinstripes will be replicated on the shorts?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 536 537 538 539 540 [541]   Go Up
« previous next »
 