I like collars on a shirt, but those collars just remind me too much of Utd as per all those pics.

I guess it's still better than the home one which isn't saying much!
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

I say we get over to Manchester tomorrow night and protest these kits.

It might even prompt a brief moment of North West harmony & unity - your enemy's enemy... and all that - United won't want Nike having us adopting their iconic away-kit identity, just as much as we don't want it.
thats a beautiful kit. some people just like to moan
It looks nice while at the same time looking like something Jahangir Khan might wear.
Lazy bastards!

That Roma away is beautiful

Ours looks very nice but not as good as the Roma one imo
It looks nice while at the same time looking like something Jahangir Khan might wear.

I was thinking Jeremy Bates losing a second round match at Wimbledon, circa 1992, thus ending British interest for the year.
I was thinking Jeremy Bates losing a second round match at Wimbledon, circa 1992, thus ending British interest for the year.

Perhaps if we pair it with a lucky sleeveless sweater we could make it to the second week?
Fuck off you shower of c*nts, you can shove yer fucking Slazenger man utd throwback shirts up yer fucking arses.
Fuck off you shower of c*nts, you can shove yer fucking Slazenger man utd throwback shirts up yer fucking arses.

I blame this all on your wife Rob  ;D
I blame this all on your wife Rob  ;D

I blame everything on her
That Roma away is beautiful

Ours looks very nice but not as good as the Roma one imo

Replace our badge with a wolf!
Replace our badge with a wolf!
;)
15/16 and 16/17 - aggressively unimaginative

17/18 and 18/19 - masterpieces

19/20 - fairly average, inoffensive

Unimaginative is a good thing in a Liverpool home kit. Lots of red. Liverbird. Small bit of white or a bit of yellow. Don't try too hard!
Just me that thinks cricket when they see the away kit? Although I do like it!
Just me that thinks cricket when they see the away kit? Although I do like it!

No, I thought cricket, polo and golf when I saw it.

I'm not a fan of it simply because I don't like collars and buttons on football tops. They feel a bit awkward to wear for me. That's just personal preference though, and I can actually see where they are aiming this one, as opposed to the dire monstrosities they've come up with previously, that leave most scratching their heads. I can see this one actually appealing to a wide range of fans. It will look nice with jeans and isn't outrageous in any way, so I imagine a lot of older fans might buy it for casual wear.

Nike could put shit on a stick with a Liverpool badge and people would fall over themselves saying it look great.
Nike could put shit on a stick with a Liverpool badge and people would fall over themselves saying it look great.
To be honest, I think Nike have been relying on that being true, given the generally dire stuff they've delivered so far.
I also thought of cricket when I saw that top, it's disgusting. Funnily enough I could also picture Donald Trump wearing it on his daily golf trips. I preferred our England kit

It looks like a late 90s throwback, and I'm perfectly fine with that. Looks like a football kit as opposed to that new age designer bollocks sorry excuse for an away kit we currently still have. I also don't mind that new home kit either. Looking forward to see what the 3rd will be like now. I hope it's closer to the yellow pinstripe leak.
