Just me that thinks cricket when they see the away kit? Although I do like it!



No, I thought cricket, polo and golf when I saw it.I'm not a fan of it simply because I don't like collars and buttons on football tops. They feel a bit awkward to wear for me. That's just personal preference though, and I can actually see where they are aiming this one, as opposed to the dire monstrosities they've come up with previously, that leave most scratching their heads. I can see this one actually appealing to a wide range of fans. It will look nice with jeans and isn't outrageous in any way, so I imagine a lot of older fans might buy it for casual wear.