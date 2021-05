No green which is good, but orange is no improvement. Not sure why they are picking such uninspiring designs ffs.



It felt a bit weird & unnecessary to put it on the shirt so prominently, but I felt like the 'green' at least had a tenuous link (lots of the club's gear in the 90s seemed to feature green - certainly the scarf I had hanging in my room for many years!). The coral/salmon/orange on next season's kit (and - as pointed out - this season's third) feels as though it's come from nowhere....and, despite it indeed being "a bit weird & unnecessary", I do actually think the 'green' looks quite nice.