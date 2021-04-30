« previous next »
Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 2630679 times)

Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21360 on: April 30, 2021, 06:50:45 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on April 30, 2021, 06:49:37 pm
;D ;D ;D
I knew you'd turn up too.


 :D

I bet you bought that awful green away top for Norbert to wear, didn't you?  ;D
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21361 on: April 30, 2021, 07:05:45 pm »
Quote from: L4Red on April 30, 2021, 06:30:25 pm
I love this thread, same old farts (in the politest sense obviously) moaning about the latest kit like it's marketed at 50 year old fellas with Carlsberg bellies  ;D ;D

42 actually.

And i dont drink Carlsberg.
Online gray19lfc

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21362 on: April 30, 2021, 07:36:14 pm »
Warrior would be proud of those training kits
Offline Macphisto80

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21363 on: April 30, 2021, 10:32:33 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on April 30, 2021, 07:36:14 pm
Warrior would be proud of those training kits
They're all at it. You should see the state of some of the Adidas stuff floating about. The late 80's coming back with a vengeance. A lot of it reminds me of my childhood wallpaper.

Speaking of which, our 3rd yellow looks a belter.
Offline Dalglish to Rush

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21364 on: May 1, 2021, 01:28:00 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on April 30, 2021, 04:13:54 pm
Some new training gear.  :o




I don't think they'll be training gear as that has AXA as the sponsor, Standard Chartered doesn't feature on the training gear and as already mentioned that's the old SC logo.

Just hope they aren't going to be the GK tops  :o , I doubt even Alisson could make that yellow and black mess look good.
Offline 4pool

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21365 on: May 1, 2021, 01:53:40 am »
Nike deciding on the 22-23 home shirt... :P



Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21366 on: May 1, 2021, 02:48:06 am »
Quote from: 4pool on May  1, 2021, 01:53:40 am
Nike deciding on the 22-23 home shirt... :P





You may mock, but they'll sell well with the Acid House revivalist movement.

It's all about new markets you know. Not football fans old enough to have disposable income.   8)
Offline 4pool

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21367 on: May 1, 2021, 03:42:21 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on May  1, 2021, 02:48:06 am
You may mock, but they'll sell well with the Acid House revivalist movement.

It's all about new markets you know. Not football fans old enough to have disposable income.   8)

Instead of The Mighty Reds, I suspect Nike will go for the Rainbow Warriors look. ;)
Online disgraced cake

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21368 on: May 1, 2021, 01:45:14 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on April 30, 2021, 07:36:14 pm
Warrior would be proud of those training kits

Fucking Warrior. Thats a name Ive not heard in a long time. What do those fine chaps get up to these days? Do they make kits for any notable clubs? Were they even legally allowed to continue making shirts after those abominations they made for us? (The white/red/black away strip and the purple/black/white one)
Online red_Mark1980

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21369 on: May 1, 2021, 02:42:08 pm »
They've just gone back to Ice Hockey and Lacrosse haven't they?

That was the reason New Balance took over their deals
Offline Macphisto80

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21370 on: May 1, 2021, 03:18:50 pm »
Quote from: Dalglish to Rush on May  1, 2021, 01:28:00 am
I don't think they'll be training gear as that has AXA as the sponsor, Standard Chartered doesn't feature on the training gear and as already mentioned that's the old SC logo.

Just hope they aren't going to be the GK tops  :o , I doubt even Alisson could make that yellow and black mess look good.
Yeah, I was thinking that too. Some of these sites have them listed as 'special editions' or 'concept'. I reckon the design is the same, though, because they have the same ones as the Nike store do, only the sponsor on them is different.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21371 on: May 1, 2021, 05:42:07 pm »
I dont believe those are training kits. All training stuff has Axa on it
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21372 on: May 1, 2021, 07:22:54 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on May  1, 2021, 01:45:14 pm
Fucking Warrior. Thats a name Ive not heard in a long time. What do those fine chaps get up to these days? Do they make kits for any notable clubs? Were they even legally allowed to continue making shirts after those abominations they made for us? (The white/red/black away strip and the purple/black/white one)

Thankfully, I'd totally forgotten about Warrior. I had to look it up to see what they are up to these days.

Red_Mark1980 was correct. This from Wiki -

In February 2015, parent company New Balance announced it was entering the global soccer market. As part of the move, all clubs and players sponsored by Warrior would be outfitted by New Balance while Warrior would go back to just hockey and lacrosse going forward
Offline Macphisto80

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21373 on: May 1, 2021, 09:46:47 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on May  1, 2021, 05:42:07 pm
I dont believe those are training kits. All training stuff has Axa on it
They're just designer fashion gear concepts that the Chinese counterfeiters are producing themselves and selling. I'd be surprised if any of it is actually for sale officially.
Online Crimson

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21374 on: May 2, 2021, 05:22:20 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on April 30, 2021, 04:13:54 pm
Some new training gear.  :o



Now why does that make me think about thw Corona-virus?  :odd
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21375 on: Yesterday at 12:32:43 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on April 30, 2021, 05:37:17 pm
Looks like the darker red we've had the last few seasons, along with a lighter red for the sleeves and collar to me. No idea where you're getting orange from.
Think it's one of those optical illusions where if you stare at each colour in isolation you see its true colour.
But side by side the colours look dark red and an orange-red.
Whatever they are called, it looks very unlike anything we've ever seen before on a Home kit.
More Roma than LFC.

At least the green on this season's Home kit had throwbacks to the Carlsberg era, and some would argue that green has become an LFC colour.
But orange/orange-red?
Maybe it's a ploy to keep Gini..
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21376 on: Yesterday at 12:38:20 pm »
Here's a history of Roma's kits

https://www.subsidesports.com/uk/as-roma-football-shirt-archive

And here's our new kit

https://www.footyheadlines.com/2021/03/liverpool-21-22-home-kit-leaked.html

I may be blind but to me it's nothing like the typical Roma kit.

Whatever you may want to call the color on the  sleeves, it isn't orange.

https://convertingcolors.com/color-palette-image/view/FF4500FF6424FF8140FF9E5AFFBB74FFD88FFFF6ABFFFFC7FFFFE3FFFFFF.png
Offline Samio

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21377 on: Yesterday at 12:42:40 pm »
When are people actually expecting this to officially be released? Next couple of weeks, you'd think?
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21378 on: Yesterday at 01:35:44 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 12:38:20 pm
Here's a history of Roma's kits

https://www.subsidesports.com/uk/as-roma-football-shirt-archive

And here's our new kit

https://www.footyheadlines.com/2021/03/liverpool-21-22-home-kit-leaked.html

I may be blind but to me it's nothing like the typical Roma kit.

Whatever you may want to call the color on the  sleeves, it isn't orange.

https://convertingcolors.com/color-palette-image/view/FF4500FF6424FF8140FF9E5AFFBB74FFD88FFFF6ABFFFFC7FFFFE3FFFFFF.png
Thanks for the links.
It's weird cos in that footyheadlines page the colour looks orange and then later pink!
And the main red goes from pinky-red to darker blood red.
What are the actual colour palettes of the strips colours?
Thanks for the palette strip - which code numbers are on our shirt?
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21379 on: Yesterday at 01:43:41 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 01:35:44 pm
Thanks for the links.
It's weird cos in that footyheadlines page the colour looks orange and then later pink!
And the main red goes from pinky-red to darker blood red.
What are the actual colour palettes of the strips colours?
Thanks for the palette strip - which code numbers are on our shirt?

I'm not sure mate, [I'll see if I can find them] but also what I've noticed there is a color difference on a laptop/pc and on my phone. The shade is slightly different. Obviously it's best for us to wait to see it in person as always.

I think this shade is more similar to what we had in 17-19
Offline MH41

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21380 on: Yesterday at 01:55:11 pm »
Slightly off topic, but still to do with our kit (or kits in general)
Is there a particular reason why the long sleeve Jersey is 'out of fashion' these days?
I don't think I have seen a player wearing one in a few years, and don't think you can even buy one these days.

Surely it looks better to replace the long sleeve compression top, sometimes worn, with a sleeve?

I know I'm going on a bit age wise 😂, but from personal experience (as a runner) when my arms get cold, I don't function the same.
Just a thought. Any explanation?
Offline Statto Red

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21381 on: Yesterday at 01:58:19 pm »
Players wear under jerseys[or skins] now, as the sleeves are harder to hold by opposing players than long sleeves on the shirt, it's annoying as i like long sleeve shirts.
Online redgriffin73

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21382 on: Yesterday at 02:00:04 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Yesterday at 12:42:40 pm
When are people actually expecting this to officially be released? Next couple of weeks, you'd think?

Third week in May I read earlier, not sure how accurate that is though. I guess they often wear them for the last home game though?
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21383 on: Yesterday at 02:04:27 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 01:55:11 pm
Slightly off topic, but still to do with our kit (or kits in general)
Is there a particular reason why the long sleeve Jersey is 'out of fashion' these days?
I don't think I have seen a player wearing one in a few years, and don't think you can even buy one these days.

Surely it looks better to replace the long sleeve compression top, sometimes worn, with a sleeve?

I know I'm going on a bit age wise 😂, but from personal experience (as a runner) when my arms get cold, I don't function the same.
Just a thought. Any explanation?

Nike have stopped making long sleeve shirts for years now. I think Adidas and NB are the only ones who do still.
Online kb2x

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21384 on: Yesterday at 04:03:50 pm »
Pre match top for next season

Up the Portugal....
Offline Samio

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21385 on: Yesterday at 04:27:13 pm »
Diogo will be delighted.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21386 on: Yesterday at 04:28:02 pm »
That's the pattern on the back of the collar for the new home jersey isn't it?
Online redgriffin73

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21387 on: Yesterday at 06:08:04 pm »
Quote from: kb2x on Yesterday at 04:03:50 pm
Pre match top for next season

Up the Portugal....

I like it, but why do these designers always have to whack a pointless and random stripe somewhere like that one on the sleeve.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21388 on: Yesterday at 06:10:51 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 06:08:04 pm
I like it, but why do these designers always have to whack a pointless and random stripe somewhere like that one on the sleeve.

It's the template for all the Nike training gear. It is pointless though I agree.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21389 on: Yesterday at 06:41:46 pm »
Quote from: kb2x on Yesterday at 04:03:50 pm
Pre match top for next season

Up the Portugal....

That's my new pyjama top sorted.  :P
Offline Macphisto80

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21390 on: Yesterday at 07:11:12 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 06:08:04 pm
I like it, but why do these designers always have to whack a pointless and random stripe somewhere like that one on the sleeve.
That's more to do with Axa, I believe.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21391 on: Yesterday at 07:55:24 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 07:11:12 pm
That's more to do with Axa, I believe.

I'm pretty sure the stripe is on all other Nike training shirts for other clubs as well.
Offline Macphisto80

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21392 on: Yesterday at 08:45:40 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 07:55:24 pm
I'm pretty sure the stripe is on all other Nike training shirts for other clubs as well.
It is, yeah.

The Axa logo does have the same stripe through it.

Could have been they designed the shirts for us first and then just used the template for everyone else to save money.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21393 on: Yesterday at 08:53:12 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 08:45:40 pm
It is, yeah.

The Axa logo does have the same stripe through it.

Could have been they designed the shirts for us first and then just used the template for everyone else to save money.

Nah they have stripes like that going back a few years now. Have it on generic training gear as well.
Online kb2x

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21394 on: Today at 10:31:51 am »
Official Pictures
Online Phineus

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21395 on: Today at 10:43:14 am »
Meh.
Online gray19lfc

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21396 on: Today at 10:50:29 am »
Shite. Coral?
Online Phineus

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21397 on: Today at 10:53:41 am »
The leaked away kit (or third not sure - the yellow one) looks good.

I could live with the sleeves but dont like the stripes ...
