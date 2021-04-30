Slightly off topic, but still to do with our kit (or kits in general)

Is there a particular reason why the long sleeve Jersey is 'out of fashion' these days?

I don't think I have seen a player wearing one in a few years, and don't think you can even buy one these days.



Surely it looks better to replace the long sleeve compression top, sometimes worn, with a sleeve?



I know I'm going on a bit age wise 😂, but from personal experience (as a runner) when my arms get cold, I don't function the same.

Just a thought. Any explanation?