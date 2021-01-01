Jokes aside - I think people need to realise the younger generation will be less bothered about tradition and more about aesthetics. Kids who get their parents to buy their kits won't be that buzzing for a simple kit every season.



You are right. Aesthetics do matter. That's my point though. Cool and classy always sells, and it sells to a much wider audience than those who will go for quirky stuff.Since its release I've seen maybe four kids with the snorkelling vest away kit on, in a year we are reigning champions and people are more inclined to part with their money for club related products.Even a family by ours whose kids get every kit on release have only bothered with the home shirt this season. Aesthetics really do count, even to kids, and horrendous designs are costing our club a lot of money.To me, it's simple common sense that designs that are generally considered cool and classy will sell more than quirky stuff that only appeals to limited sections of the buying public.