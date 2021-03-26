« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 523 524 525 526 527 [528]   Go Down

Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 2591681 times)

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,291
  • RedOrDead
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21080 on: March 26, 2021, 10:07:38 pm »
Since when have we been associated with pink on our home shirt? Fair enough go batshit crazy on the away and third kit but why not keep it as a traditional all red or a bit of white in it.
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 34
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21081 on: March 26, 2021, 10:33:15 pm »
I honestly think people are seeing things, there's no 'pink' in that home kit. The 'pink' is the same colour as the red in the away kit, and I haven't seen anyone call that 'pink' yet.
Logged

Offline IgorBobbins

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,004
  • BOBBINS!
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21082 on: March 26, 2021, 11:12:13 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 26, 2021, 09:55:49 pm
I imagine both sell a considerable amount less than us and dont look to appeal to as broad a fan base as we do around the world.
Im not sure I understand the point youre making.  Youre saying we should add random non-traditional colours to our kit because itll sell more?
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,702
  • YNWA
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21083 on: March 26, 2021, 11:30:00 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on March 26, 2021, 11:12:13 pm
Im not sure I understand the point youre making.  Youre saying we should add random non-traditional colours to our kit because itll sell more?

Im saying we aim to appeal to a much wider range of fans across the globe in an attempt to sell more and because of that we change things up slightly.
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 34
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21084 on: March 26, 2021, 11:58:54 pm »
Adding red shorts was such a weird move. Stick to the traditional white. Never change anything, we don't like change.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,979
  • BAGs
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21085 on: March 27, 2021, 12:40:55 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on March 26, 2021, 06:00:07 pm
The away will be 'fossil', and that looks like the right colour to me as it's definitely not white. I agree that the design looks iffy though.

I think I'll be a fossil by the time Nike come up with something decent for us.  :D
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,979
  • BAGs
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21086 on: March 27, 2021, 12:52:01 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 26, 2021, 07:06:30 pm
But don't make them hideous either. I've only seen one kid wearing the Utd WW1 ship camouflage kit and it was gross. I did see a couple of kids wearing our away and that looked crap too.
I saw a kid in Asda today wearing our snorkelling / Hawaiian holiday away kit. The first I've seen all year. I've maybe seen three or four on kids since that kit was released.

Designers have totally lost the plot, with increasingly bizarre attempts at coming up with something different year after year.

It's a shame though, because in a year where we are the reigning English champions I was willing to throw money at some nice tops by Nike. All I ended up with was one measly training shirt due to the dire range of kit on offer. The club are missing out on massive amounts of sales, because Reds I know who would normally snap up tops are keeping their money in their pockets. People may say ''but sales have been good,'' but I'm pretty sure they are nowhere near what they could have been if designs were actually classy and nice.
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,979
  • BAGs
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21087 on: March 27, 2021, 12:57:46 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 26, 2021, 11:30:00 pm
Im saying we aim to appeal to a much wider range of fans across the globe in an attempt to sell more and because of that we change things up slightly.
You make a fair point here, although my own feeling is that our three kits should be well designed, cool and classy. That always sells.

Then, maybe get experimental with training gear and other merchandise ranges to suit all tastes. That way, we kill multiple birds with one stone.
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Offline thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,450
  • YNWA
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21088 on: March 27, 2021, 01:10:03 am »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on March 26, 2021, 11:12:13 pm
Im not sure I understand the point youre making.  Youre saying we should add random non-traditional colours to our kit because itll sell more?
It's a futile task.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 pm
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 am
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,402
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21089 on: March 27, 2021, 06:57:41 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March 27, 2021, 12:57:46 am
You make a fair point here, although my own feeling is that our three kits should be well designed, cool and classy. That always sells.

This is it for me.

LFC tops don´t sell worldwide because they have some jazzy design. They sell because they are LFC tops, and we are currently one of the worlds best teams and certainly one of the worlds best-known clubs.

They are going to sell in China, or Malaysia or wherever, regardless of if they have a design that we here at home find more acceptable, or whether we think it is some atrocious monstrosity. So why not just put out some decent-looking kits?

Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,593
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21090 on: March 27, 2021, 08:09:03 am »
Green in the club crest? Since when before the early 90s was that part of the crest?
Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,112
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21091 on: March 27, 2021, 08:27:12 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on March 27, 2021, 08:09:03 am
Green in the club crest? Since when before the early 90s was that part of the crest?

I believe it was the centenary badge, so from 1992 onwards.
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,593
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21092 on: March 27, 2021, 12:15:15 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on March 27, 2021, 08:27:12 am
I believe it was the centenary badge, so from 1992 onwards.

Exactly. It had no place in a Liverpool kit back then and it has no place now.
Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,112
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21093 on: March 27, 2021, 12:30:03 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on March 27, 2021, 12:15:15 pm
Exactly. It had no place in a Liverpool kit back then and it has no place now.

I'm not saying I like it, just that it is in our club crest so understandably used as trim on our kit now and then.
The kit has evolved a great deal since 1982, should we insist on having white shorts or go back to wearing black shorts and socks, or go the whole hog and go back to a blue and white kit?
Personally I prefer a simple all red kit with a minimal gold or white trim, I'm not too fussed about the away kits but understand that these days kits are a global industry so they will be made to sell in certain markets. The key thing is that if I don't like it, I won't buy it (I seldom do these days anyway). I certainly don't lose any sleep over their being green trim.
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,593
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21094 on: March 27, 2021, 02:03:11 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on March 27, 2021, 12:30:03 pm
I'm not saying I like it, just that it is in our club crest so understandably used as trim on our kit now and then.
The kit has evolved a great deal since 1982, should we insist on having white shorts or go back to wearing black shorts and socks, or go the whole hog and go back to a blue and white kit?
Personally I prefer a simple all red kit with a minimal gold or white trim, I'm not too fussed about the away kits but understand that these days kits are a global industry so they will be made to sell in certain markets. The key thing is that if I don't like it, I won't buy it (I seldom do these days anyway). I certainly don't lose any sleep over their being green trim.

It`s just that I remember when that green was introduced. Doesn`t seem that long ago although it`s almost 30 years now. To me, back then, it was like if suddenly blue would be a regular part of the home kit. Why are we tributing that era? There`s no reason green should be part of the home kit. Almost seemed like it was a way for Carlsberg to promote their beer. I think when it comes to colours our home kit basically should have one colour, red, only with small variations of white.

This year`s kit is basically a homage to some of our worst teams under Souness. Unfortunately the performances after Christimas has paid a little too much homage to Nicky Tanner, Julian Dicks & co. Get the green in the bin. 

« Last Edit: March 27, 2021, 02:05:45 pm by Raaphael »
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,030
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21095 on: March 27, 2021, 02:09:27 pm »
I just hope we don't get another City-esque third kit
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,114
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21096 on: March 27, 2021, 02:34:39 pm »
I would say dark red was not part of our history either, unless I'm mistaken there was no precedent for that (I know we're not bedded to one shade, but you just need to look at the kit history to see that It's never been as dark as that) It just goes to show that there are big changes everyone will accept if they like it

Although tbf it's not like there was mass outrage about the green, just some people not liking it
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,593
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21097 on: March 27, 2021, 02:45:46 pm »
Dark red is still red.
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,164
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21098 on: March 27, 2021, 04:01:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 26, 2021, 05:51:23 pm
Hope so, because this is based on a fucking Utd away kit from the 70's
Does anyone really care about stuff like this? It looks a bit like a Manchester United shirt from 50 years ago, how dare they!

Arguments like that always strike me as a bit Evertonian, like moaning about the red on Ronald Koeman's Christmas decorations.
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,164
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21099 on: March 27, 2021, 04:08:11 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on March 27, 2021, 02:34:39 pm
I would say dark red was not part of our history either, unless I'm mistaken there was no precedent for that (I know we're not bedded to one shade, but you just need to look at the kit history to see that It's never been as dark as that) It just goes to show that there are big changes everyone will accept if they like it

Although tbf it's not like there was mass outrage about the green, just some people not liking it
I'd be interested to see a comparison of the reds we've used over the years. Light to dark. The trickery of TV cameras could make that hard to judge though. Older footage can distort colours, they appear more "fuzzy".

Off the top of my head, I'd say the 2000/01 kit is the lightest we've had (it was nearly pink) and the beautiful 2017/18 one is the darkest.
Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,112
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21100 on: March 27, 2021, 04:13:20 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on March 27, 2021, 02:03:11 pm
It`s just that I remember when that green was introduced. Doesn`t seem that long ago although it`s almost 30 years now. To me, back then, it was like if suddenly blue would be a regular part of the home kit. Why are we tributing that era? There`s no reason green should be part of the home kit. Almost seemed like it was a way for Carlsberg to promote their beer. I think when it comes to colours our home kit basically should have one colour, red, only with small variations of white.

This year`s kit is basically a homage to some of our worst teams under Souness. Unfortunately the performances after Christimas has paid a little too much homage to Nicky Tanner, Julian Dicks & co. Get the green in the bin. 



I always assumed that it was in homage to the Liverbird, but no idea really why teal was added to the centenary badge and then used for the trim of the 1993 home kit. Heard rumours about it being a Carlsberg marketing ploy, but not sure I buy that.
I have said a few times that aside from the bizarre collar I quite like this seasons home kit, unfortunately it will always be remembered for this shite season so will never be a fans favourite.
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,702
  • YNWA
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21101 on: March 27, 2021, 05:36:12 pm »
Quote from: S on March 27, 2021, 04:01:32 pm
Does anyone really care about stuff like this? It looks a bit like a Manchester United shirt from 50 years ago, how dare they!

Arguments like that always strike me as a bit Evertonian, like moaning about the red on Ronald Koeman's Christmas decorations.

I wouldn't mind but we've had loads of white away kits which included red and black, dating back to the early 1900's.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,052
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21102 on: March 27, 2021, 07:10:51 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March 27, 2021, 12:40:55 am
I think I'll be a fossil by the time Nike come up with something decent for us.  :D

Nike are doing CV jabs in their new corporate parking structure. Maybe we could get a number of Reds down there and while they're not watching, infiltrate corporate HQ and change the designs for our Kits to something more classic... 8)  ;D
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline fumler

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 64
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21103 on: March 27, 2021, 08:29:19 pm »
Okay, I want to address the recent pictures of the supposedly leaked kits for next year.

HOME:
The recent picture that made the rounds yesterday is a fake based on the real kit. The real one is supposed to have fossil logos and a dk atomic teal collar. And the stripes on the front are connected, and not like the one on the picture. But you get the idea. - This one is 95% like the real one.

AWAY:
This is based on a mockup made by someone on twitter, which again is based on the info I leaked in september last year. The colours are correct, but the design is based on the ball I leaked - which i thought where for the away kit. But it looks like this will be the design on the home kit, and its not very likely that they use the same design for multiple kits. But.. the colours are correct.

THIRD:
As the away, this is based on a mockup from someone on twitter, which again is based on the info I leaked. The colours are probably correct(my info dont say anything about grey/white - but it got that colours on some teamgear for the third kit). The third kit will have the alternative Nike-logo, as you have seen on some Nike-teams lately. The part about the pinstripes were somewhat of a wish on my part, and I dont know if that will happen. Ive heard some rumours, but I cant confirm anything about any stripes.


This is what I leaked in september:
HOME: (this is already leaked - and the fake one is based on this)
GYM RED / BRIGHT CRIMSON / FOSSIL

AWAY:
FOSSIL / BRIGHT CRIMSON / DK ATOMIC TEAL

THIRD:
CHROME YELLOW / RUSH RED (and maybe some white/grey)

for more info, check out my twitter:
https://twitter.com/FumlerRawk
« Last Edit: March 27, 2021, 08:46:05 pm by fumler »
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • aka physioSTALKER
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21104 on: March 27, 2021, 08:53:57 pm »
Quote from: fumler on March 27, 2021, 08:29:19 pm
Okay, I want to address the recent pictures of the supposedly leaked kits for next year.

HOME:
The recent picture that made the rounds yesterday is a fake based on the real kit. The real one is supposed to have fossil logos and a dk atomic teal collar. And the stripes on the front are connected, and not like the one on the picture. But you get the idea. - This one is 95% like the real one.

AWAY:
This is based on a mockup made by someone on twitter, which again is based on the info I leaked in september last year. The colours are correct, but the design is based on the ball I leaked - which i thought where for the away kit. But it looks like this will be the design on the home kit, and its not very likely that they use the same design for multiple kits. But.. the colours are correct.

THIRD:
As the away, this is based on a mockup from someone on twitter, which again is based on the info I leaked. The colours are probably correct(my info dont say anything about grey/white - but it got that colours on some teamgear for the third kit). The third kit will have the alternative Nike-logo, as you have seen on some Nike-teams lately. The part about the pinstripes were somewhat of a wish on my part, and I dont know if that will happen. Ive heard some rumours, but I cant confirm anything about any stripes.


This is what I leaked in september:
HOME: (this is already leaked - and the fake one is based on this)
GYM RED / BRIGHT CRIMSON / FOSSIL

AWAY:
FOSSIL / BRIGHT CRIMSON / DK ATOMIC TEAL

THIRD:
CHROME YELLOW / RUSH RED (and maybe some white/grey)

for more info, check out my twitter:
https://twitter.com/FumlerRawk

Any chance of the lottery numbers mate?

Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,999
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21105 on: March 27, 2021, 08:56:41 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 26, 2021, 08:47:27 pm
Thats because its camouflaged Rob.

I didn't acknowledge that just so you could come along and say it ;)
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,999
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21106 on: March 27, 2021, 08:59:32 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 27, 2021, 05:36:12 pm
I wouldn't mind but we've had loads of white away kits which included red and black, dating back to the early 1900's.

The Mancs never had black on their aways though until the 70's, they wore all white or all blue.
Logged

Offline fumler

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 64
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21107 on: March 27, 2021, 09:09:17 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on March 27, 2021, 08:53:57 pm
Any chance of the lottery numbers mate?
I'll talk to my manager and see what I can do.
Logged

Offline thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,450
  • YNWA
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21108 on: March 27, 2021, 10:09:28 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on March 26, 2021, 10:33:15 pm
I honestly think people are seeing things, there's no 'pink' in that home kit.
I think it's on account of the pink in the home kit.
« Last Edit: March 27, 2021, 10:11:01 pm by thekitkatshuffler »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 pm
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 am
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,954
  • Twitter me bro
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21109 on: March 27, 2021, 11:12:42 pm »
These threads are always pretty entertaining (as are the Twitter reactions). People just want a plain red shirt every season with maybe a little white around the collar.  ;D Thankfully it's the loud minority. Imagine how boring that would be.  :o

Was hoping the home kit's stripes were little lightning bolts like Roma had but looks like it's just slightly spaced-out lines, which is less exciting.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,593
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21110 on: Yesterday at 10:24:14 am »
Teal again??
Logged

Offline IgorBobbins

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,004
  • BOBBINS!
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21111 on: Yesterday at 10:30:17 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on March 27, 2021, 11:12:42 pm
These threads are always pretty entertaining (as are the Twitter reactions). People just want a plain red shirt every season with maybe a little white around the collar.  ;D Thankfully it's the loud minority. Imagine how boring that would be.  :o
I feel like Im going a bit mad here. Can someone show me a Liverpool kit since the Second World War that had any other colours than red, white or gold (not including the crest)?  And now, since last year, all of a sudden its boring to not want other random colours added to the kit?  :o I guess Im part of the loud minority!

And yes, I know the teal and pink and whatever other shite colour is only currently part of the trim, but give Nike an inch and theyll take a mile. Judging from the awful kit designs currently being put out there. Where does it stop? I swear some on here would be happy with Josephs Technicolour Dreamcoat and then label others whiners and boring for daring to want a traditional Liverpool kit  ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:15:03 am by IgorBobbins »
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,456
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21112 on: Yesterday at 11:05:08 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on March 27, 2021, 11:12:42 pm
People just want a plain red shirt every season with maybe a little white around the collar.

Yeah, the absolute nerve...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Lad

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,356
  • Walton Vale Boot Boys
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21113 on: Yesterday at 11:28:15 am »
Quote from: stjohns on March 26, 2021, 07:17:12 pm
Yep. Problem is, the club crest is shite to start with. Should always just be the bird and LFC.

Absolutely this.
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Offline mark2311

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 30
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21114 on: Yesterday at 11:32:00 am »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 10:30:17 am
I feel like I’m going a bit mad here. Can someone show me a Liverpool kit since the Second World War that had any other colours than red, white or gold (not including the crest)?  And now, since last year, all of a sudden it’s “boring” to not want other random colours added to the kit?  :o I guess I’m part of the “loud minority”!

And yes, I know the teal and pink and whatever other shite colour is only currently part of the trim, but give Nike an inch and they’ll take a mile. Judging from the awful kit designs currently being put out there. Where does it stop? I swear some on here would be happy with Joseph’s Technicolour Dreamcoat and then label others whiners and boring for daring to want a traditional Liverpool kit  ;D

The only one I can think of is 93-95. The kit I’d associate with Robbie Fowler
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:40:02 pm by mark2311 »
Logged

Offline IgorBobbins

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,004
  • BOBBINS!
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21115 on: Yesterday at 11:34:49 am »
Quote from: mark2311 on Yesterday at 11:32:00 am
The only one I can think of is 93-95. The kit is associate with Robbie Fowler
The green trim around the collar? Yeah, true. Forgot about that one.
Logged

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,515
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21116 on: Yesterday at 01:32:36 pm »
Quote from: S on March 27, 2021, 04:08:11 pm
I'd be interested to see a comparison of the reds we've used over the years. Light to dark. The trickery of TV cameras could make that hard to judge though. Older footage can distort colours, they appear more "fuzzy".

Off the top of my head, I'd say the 2000/01 kit is the lightest we've had (it was nearly pink) and the beautiful 2017/18 one is the darkest.

Champions League win was the darkest.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,979
  • BAGs
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21117 on: Yesterday at 06:10:06 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 10:30:17 am
I feel like Im going a bit mad here. Can someone show me a Liverpool kit since the Second World War that had any other colours than red, white or gold (not including the crest)?  And now, since last year, all of a sudden its boring to not want other random colours added to the kit?  :o I guess Im part of the loud minority!

And yes, I know the teal and pink and whatever other shite colour is only currently part of the trim, but give Nike an inch and theyll take a mile. Judging from the awful kit designs currently being put out there. Where does it stop? I swear some on here would be happy with Josephs Technicolour Dreamcoat and then label others whiners and boring for daring to want a traditional Liverpool kit  ;D

This is it. The real Gok Wans in here are the defenders of the technicolour dreamcoat kits, not the traditionalists.  :nirnir   :D
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Offline IgorBobbins

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,004
  • BOBBINS!
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21118 on: Yesterday at 08:52:14 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 06:10:06 pm
This is it. The real Gok Wans in here are the defenders of the technicolour dreamcoat kits, not the traditionalists.  :nirnir   :D
;D
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,954
  • Twitter me bro
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21119 on: Today at 12:52:43 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 06:10:06 pm
This is it. The real Gok Wans in here are the defenders of the technicolour dreamcoat kits, not the traditionalists.  :nirnir   :D

Jokes aside - I think people need to realise the younger generation will be less bothered about tradition and more about aesthetics. Kids who get their parents to buy their kits won't be that buzzing for a simple kit every season.
Logged
YNWA.
Pages: 1 ... 523 524 525 526 527 [528]   Go Up
« previous next »
 