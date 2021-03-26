Okay, I want to address the recent pictures of the supposedly leaked kits for next year.The recent picture that made the rounds yesterday is a fake based on the real kit. The real one is supposed to have fossil logos and a dk atomic teal collar. And the stripes on the front are connected, and not like the one on the picture. But you get the idea. - This one is 95% like the real one.This is based on a mockup made by someone on twitter, which again is based on the info I leaked in september last year. The colours are correct, but the design is based on the ball I leaked - which i thought where for the away kit. But it looks like this will be the design on the home kit, and its not very likely that they use the same design for multiple kits. But.. the colours are correct.As the away, this is based on a mockup from someone on twitter, which again is based on the info I leaked. The colours are probably correct(my info dont say anything about grey/white - but it got that colours on some teamgear for the third kit). The third kit will have the alternative Nike-logo, as you have seen on some Nike-teams lately. The part about the pinstripes were somewhat of a wish on my part, and I dont know if that will happen. Ive heard some rumours, but I cant confirm anything about any stripes.This is what I leaked in september:(this is already leaked - and the fake one is based on this)(and maybe some white/grey)for more info, check out my twitter: