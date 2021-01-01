Another unique element of the Nike Liverpool 2021-22 home football shirt is the collar - the collar is simply round in the front, while the back has an overlapping style. The back part of the collar is mainly dark green with "Fossil-Dark Green-Bright Red" detailing.



The logos of the Nike Liverpool FC 2021-22 home football shirt are 'Fossil'. The front features the new Standard Chartered logo, the left sleeve the logo of sleeve sponsor Expedia.



The shorts will be Gym Red / Fossil, while the socks will be "Gym Red / Bright Crimson / Fossil"