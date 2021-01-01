« previous next »
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21040 on: Today at 04:28:27 pm »
Those won't be the kits.
Offline paulrazor

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21041 on: Today at 04:29:49 pm »
Offline gray19lfc

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21042 on: Today at 04:31:20 pm »
The away and third are sound but the home is horrific.

Still doubt that these are the kits. The away is meant to be ecru like in 1996 but the one above looks white to me?
Offline TJ2318H

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21043 on: Today at 04:46:24 pm »
Ingenious, the away kit has the diagonal lines going the OTHER WAY.
Amazing design team Nike has. 
Online Craig 🤔

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21044 on: Today at 04:47:00 pm »
Quote from: TJ2318H on Today at 04:46:24 pm
Ingenious, the away kit has the diagonal lines going the OTHER WAY.
Amazing design team Nike has.

Someone took the "mirror the home, just change the colours" a bit too literal.
Offline 4pool

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21045 on: Today at 04:47:14 pm »
Another unique element of the Nike Liverpool 2021-22 home football shirt is the collar - the collar is simply round in the front, while the back has an overlapping style. The back part of the collar is mainly dark green with "Fossil-Dark Green-Bright Red" detailing.

The logos of the Nike Liverpool FC 2021-22 home football shirt are 'Fossil'. The front features the new Standard Chartered logo, the left sleeve the logo of sleeve sponsor Expedia.

The shorts will be Gym Red / Fossil, while the socks will be "Gym Red / Bright Crimson / Fossil"
Online aw1991

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21046 on: Today at 05:09:48 pm »
I... I like those kits...
Offline tubby pls.

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21047 on: Today at 05:10:38 pm »
Please let that yellow third be legit.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21048 on: Today at 05:11:26 pm »
What happened to the Ecru away?  Gah.  Don't own a yellow kit yet so guess that's the one it will be.
Online Hazell

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21049 on: Today at 05:17:15 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:54:57 pm
Not Brad Jones diving the wrong way at Old Trafford, being done by Tactics Tim at Wembley or losing early season to West Ham? Lucky you.

Dont have nightmares!

I blocked them out of mind but thanks for bringing them flooding back.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21050 on: Today at 05:27:02 pm »
Away will be ecru, so that away kit isn't correct. They're not going to use the same design on the shirt for the away kit either [the zig zag stripes]

3rd kit will be yellow for sure, but it won't be with those stripes.
Online rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21051 on: Today at 05:51:23 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 05:27:02 pm
Away will be ecru, so that away kit isn't correct. They're not going to use the same design on the shirt for the away kit either [the zig zag stripes]

3rd kit will be yellow for sure, but it won't be with those stripes.

Hope so, because this is based on a fucking Utd away kit from the 70's

Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 04:26:31 pm
Away Kit




Online 67CherryRed

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21052 on: Today at 06:00:07 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 05:27:02 pm
Away will be ecru, so that away kit isn't correct. They're not going to use the same design on the shirt for the away kit either [the zig zag stripes]

3rd kit will be yellow for sure, but it won't be with those stripes.

The away will be 'fossil', and that looks like the right colour to me as it's definitely not white. I agree that the design looks iffy though.
Online JackWard33

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21053 on: Today at 06:03:01 pm »
This season is all the fault of that Teal shit..... zero chance we're winning the league with Pink on
Online lamonti

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21054 on: Today at 06:04:40 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on March 24, 2021, 12:41:47 pm
Fair dues to anyone who guesses this team first look. 10 years ago ? Some Cup competition ? Maybe UEFA Cup ?

Away against Trabzonspor 10/11?
Online lamonti

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21055 on: Today at 06:10:06 pm »
Online PeterTheRed

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21056 on: Today at 06:15:10 pm »
All kits are nice. The kids will love them ...
Online IgorBobbins

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21057 on: Today at 06:16:58 pm »
How sodding hard is it to just design a simple, smart red and white/gold shirt? Instead of cramming pink and dark green and weird patterns all over it?  Shite.
Online Raaphael

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21058 on: Today at 06:17:30 pm »
I like the red one. Just don`t bring any green into it. Green shouldn`t  be on a Liverpool kit.
Online LiamG

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21059 on: Today at 06:20:55 pm »
Quote from: kb2x on Today at 09:28:08 am
New shirt

not a fan of the diagonal pinstripes
Online Craig 🤔

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21060 on: Today at 06:22:12 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 06:16:58 pm
How sodding hard is it to just design a simple, smart red and white/gold shirt? Instead of cramming pink and dark green and weird patterns all over it?  Shite.

Not hard at all, but then clubs don't want the same old plain top as people wouldn't bother buying new ones.
Online J_Kopite

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21061 on: Today at 06:26:35 pm »
I'm sure that away one is wrong, that's a Man United kit isn't it?
Online J_Kopite

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21062 on: Today at 06:28:12 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 06:22:12 pm
Not hard at all, but then clubs don't want the same old plain top as people wouldn't bother buying new ones.

I don't either, it would be boring to be honest
