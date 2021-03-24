« previous next »
Quote from: StevoHimself on March 24, 2021, 08:26:31 am
It has to be done right. The 14/15 away kit is one of our weakest in recent memory, although that might have something to do with the incredibly shoddy-looking Warrior design.

Yeah, that was just badly done in a heap of ways.
Quote from: orn-free-tada on Yesterday at 12:59:05 pm
^ Defo a knock off from one of the mock ups over the last month or so.

Never been a huge fan of the yellow kits. I used to be, until 14/15 🤣

A thin red stripe up the stitching where the front and back join, that stopped under the armpit and the rest of the top just yellow was all that was needed



Nothing beats the Christmas jumper for shiteness though



I liked the yellow kit under Rafa even if it was a bit Adidas templatey. If memory serves that year we also had that white and dark green that we beat Barca in. Good set of kits

I would definitely get sick of having yellow every year though.
Quote from: orn-free-tada on Yesterday at 12:59:05 pm
^ Defo a knock off from one of the mock ups over the last month or so.

Never been a huge fan of the yellow kits. I used to be, until 14/15 🤣

;D
That yellow kit above just reminds me of Albie Moreno doing the wriggly arms with Sturridge at Selhurst Park.
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 10:08:08 pm
That yellow kit above just reminds me of Albie Moreno doing the wriggly arms with Sturridge at Selhurst Park.

ha loved that, that's the only memory I have of it. That and Rickie Lambert scoring late on at Villa Park.
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:13:45 pm
ha loved that, that's the only memory I have of it. That and Rickie Lambert scoring late on at Villa Park.

If I remember correctly, we wore it in a grim 'comedown' match in Dublin just after the end of the 13/14 campaign...
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:13:45 pm
ha loved that, that's the only memory I have of it. That and Rickie Lambert scoring late on at Villa Park.

Not Brad Jones diving the wrong way at Old Trafford, being done by Tactics Tim at Wembley or losing early season to West Ham? Lucky you.

Dont have nightmares!
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:54:57 pm
Not Brad Jones diving the wrong way at Old Trafford, being done by Tactics Tim at Wembley or losing early season to West Ham? Lucky you.

Dont have nightmares!

For me that yellow kit always makes me think of this:

https://youtu.be/GHiXFk9zY0k
New shirt
I actually think I prefer it to this year's, but I know people will say there's not enough white on it. Is it black on the collar or dark navy/dark green?

EDIT - just noticed the lines on the two letter Ts on the logo that look like teardrops are in alternate directions which is slightly annoying!
Shite again from Nike. Why put pink with red? Looks like an old Corsa bumper where the red paints faded. And black on the collar WTF? Just make the pink and black parts white and its almost perfect.
Atrocious, yet again.
If that's the genuine thing ( which I'm thinking it is), then it looks ok in my opinion. The only thing that in unsure about is the two reds on the shirt makes the lighter red appear to me as slightly more Pink.... But you won't see the top/inside section of the shirt when someone is wearing it so I'm really hoping it will be a little less striking.
Gotta say I think I like it. Too many kits are based on past classics. This at last breaks ground and possibly its time for new era?
What's with the Liquorice Allsorts collar?
Looks a bit Roma, but then I tend to really like their shirts.

Will wait, as always, until I see it on the players on the pitch.
Whos gunna be first to say that they think it will look ok on the players?.

Edit: thank you Craig  ;D
Quote from: Mo2000 on Today at 11:19:57 am
Gotta say I think I like it. Too many kits are based on past classics. This at last breaks ground and possibly its time for new era?

This. Last one from NB was shite and overrated. Just looked like a cheap imitation and had no identity of its own. Fuck the dark red people love too
I actually quite like the shirt in terms of overall design and colours, but it just doesn't look like a Liverpool shirt IMO.  If you go through the modern kits below (since the 80's) they all look very similar overall.  Yes there are some funky designs or collar choices, and a couple of dashes of teal, but this will be the first to have diagonal stripes, pink, and that very dark green colour.  That is an awful lot of new elements to be introducing at once.  Replace the pink with gold and the green with red or white and I think it would be fine, although I'd still have an issue with the weird diagonal stripes (why do they have to be zig-zags?!?).

http://www.historicalkits.co.uk/Liverpool/Liverpool.htm

Its not pink, its crimson
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 11:24:02 am
Whos gunna be first to say that they think it will look ok on the players?.

Edit: thank you Craig  ;D

I didn't say it would look good on them, I said I'd need to see it on a player.
As long as the collar isn't too dark (hard to tell what shade it is from those pics) I reckon its a good effort, much better than this year's.
Really like the yellow one. Proper 80s vibes
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:27:48 am
This. Last one from NB was shite and overrated. Just looked like a cheap imitation and had no identity of its own. Fuck the dark red people love too

It used to be that the cuffs would end up that colour anyway, whether you wanted them or not.
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:27:48 am
This. Last one from NB was shite and overrated. Just looked like a cheap imitation and had no identity of its own. Fuck the dark red people love too

Dark Red is brilliant as were the 17/18. 18/19 kits  :D
The black on the collar makes it more Manchester United than Liverpool. IMO black has no business being on a LFC home shirt.
Also diagonal stripes makes me think of Southampton.

Replace the pink and black with white and gold.
Quote from: Mo2000 on March 21, 2021, 03:18:47 pm
Possible third kit leak today on twitter.

 :o :puke2  Are Nike deliberately trying to NOT sell huge numbers of kits?  :)
Looks awful. 

Personally, I prefer more of a gold than yellow - bit like the 00-01 away which reminds me of Wolves' current kit.


That said...white shirts with red trim and black shorts will always be my all time fave.

Nice shirt. The colour on the back of the collar is the only thing Im not keen on.

Its not a good as the brilliant 17/18 or 18/19 shirts, but its pretty good.
The one posted on SM today is fake of the supposed leaked design. Plenty of details on the kit give it away as a copy.
That pink on the collar is horrendous, gives a very cheap look to an otherwise nice kit. Rotherham/Barnsley vibes
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:02:47 pm
Could be worse

https://www.footyheadlines.com/2020/09/fc-barcelona-21-22-home-kit.html
Barcelona have had shockingly bad kits for a few years now, but that is truly a mess. Nice kit if you want to hypnotise someone
Going against the grain here but like the home shirt (unsure on the collar) and dont like the yellow shirt. I know its a classic colour but Ive never really liked any of the yellow kits through the years.
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 10:49:12 am
Looks like an old Corsa bumper where the red paints faded.

nailed it  ;D
