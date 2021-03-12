« previous next »
Someones done a mock up with it on Virgil and it doesnt look nearly as bad.

Obviously take it for what it is, a mock up on a player.

https://twitter.com/ukigfx/status/1370429316274720769?s=21
Peps cardigans would look good on Virgil.
Beautiful  ;D
I do like that. But then I also like our away kit this season.
Even Virgil doesn't do that kit any favours, it's shit. What were they thinking with the pink sleeves and collar??
Whattabout the socks tho?
Black Collar = United
Quote from: Mo2000 on Today at 02:07:05 pm
This is floating about on twitter today. Can anyone shed any light?

I can shed some light. It's bloody awful.
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 06:04:02 pm


Beautiful  ;D
Oh man. Defeat clawed from the jaws of sublime victory.  :butt

Lose the ridiculous paint splashes and I throw all my money at that.
Quote from: Mo2000 on Today at 02:42:02 pm
Black collar, very unconventional. Would Nike be controversial enough to reinstate white shorts? Remember when they first took over Arsenal in mid 90s they were gonna remove the famous white sleeves before fans and players protested.

Some have suggested it is a dark green collar, not black; although it's impossible to tell from that photo.

There's no way the club would agree to Nike bringing back white shorts. That's never going to happen (except for a one-off to commemorate a special anniversary).
Andy Heaton off of the Wrapping Up Anfield podcast has said the black collar effort is 100% fake.

Dunno how he knows but his word is good enough for me.  :)

Mainly because it confirms my hopes about that disgusting garbage being a fever dream.
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 pm
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 am
