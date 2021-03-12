Black collar, very unconventional. Would Nike be controversial enough to reinstate white shorts? Remember when they first took over Arsenal in mid 90s they were gonna remove the famous white sleeves before fans and players protested.



Some have suggested it is a dark green collar, not black; although it's impossible to tell from that photo.There's no way the club would agree to Nike bringing back white shorts. That's never going to happen (except for a one-off to commemorate a special anniversary).