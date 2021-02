If anyone (who hasn't already bothered) wants to buy the home kit, all sizes are back in stock. There's twenty percent off too. The away and third kits are also for sale, although with a more limited range of sizes.



I've still not got over my surprise at how bad Nike has been with regards to stocking kits and training gear. I imagined the company would have been much better than New Balance in that regard, but you live and learn.