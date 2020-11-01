Air Max 90's, same colorway as our 3rd kithttps://www.nike.com/t/air-max-90-mens-shoe-HvZ886/CZ4222-001
Air Max 95'shttps://www.nike.com/t/air-max-95-mens-shoe-X9qD8S/DA1513-001
I am all for authoritarian rule
Both gone, any other links?
Aside from money, the purpose of the 4th kit is?Or it becomes our emergency away after the abomination of the teal kit?fc
Ecru and yellow seem a bit similar to have as the two change strips.
https://www.footyheadlines.com/2020/11/nike-liverpool-21-22-away-kit-colors.html
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Page created in 0.065 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.21]