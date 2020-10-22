« previous next »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on October 22, 2020, 12:45:25 PM
I honestly don't see how you could think our home is very unattractive. Maybe it's down to personal preference on what a Liverpool strip should look like, but it's a good looking kit
I think the gripe most people seem to have with it is the white stripe down the sides and the ridiculous, fat, back-to-front collar. They really are flies in the ointment and detract quite markedly from the aesthetic.
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October 22, 2020, 11:43:20 PM
I think the gripe most people seem to have with it is the white stripe down the sides and the ridiculous, fat, back-to-front collar. They really are flies in the ointment and detract quite markedly from the aesthetic.

You are Gok Wan and I claim my £5.   ;D

My main issue with the Home hit is that stripe (although could be worse, Spurs have a stripe from Nike too but it kind of zig zags halfway down and carries on asymettrically), the collar and the single biggest thing, the shade of red. As a recovering Goth, I loved the dark red kits. Actually got 2 of them (CL winning kit and last seasons) for the gym which was the first time I got any kit in a decade. I was gutted we went back to a lighter shade.
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on October 23, 2020, 12:24:38 PM
My main issue with the Home hit is that stripe (although could be worse, Spurs have a stripe from Nike too but it kind of zig zags halfway down and carries on asymettrically), the collar and the single biggest thing, the shade of red. As a recovering Goth, I loved the dark red kits. Actually got 2 of them (CL winning kit and last seasons) for the gym which was the first time I got any kit in a decade. I was gutted we went back to a lighter shade.

Totally agree with this the blood red of the last few seasons was beautiful!

As for that black away kit, don't get me started - it looks like a jarg Travel Chess set that you get in the airport in 1995
Quote from: flyingcod on October 23, 2020, 12:08:43 PM
You are Gok Wan and I claim my £5.   ;D

I've been rumbled.   :-*
Quote from: zadoktBeast on October 23, 2020, 01:54:55 PM
Totally agree with this the blood red of the last few seasons was beautiful!

As for that black away kit, don't get me started - it looks like a jarg Travel Chess set that you get in the airport in 1995

The last few seasons weren't blood red - certainly not as Shanks envisaged, and definitely not as worn in the 60s and 70s. This years kit colour is more of a traditional Liverpool red
Dark Red looks better :D
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October 22, 2020, 11:43:20 PM
I think the gripe most people seem to have with it is the white stripe down the sides and the ridiculous, fat, back-to-front collar. They really are flies in the ointment and detract quite markedly from the aesthetic.
I've grown to like the collar. It makes the shirt very easy to get on and off. I prefer my shirts more form fitting, and last years one, I almost tore a few time putting my head through the neck. Anyway, I don't think the collar is any more weird or ridiculous than our 1996 cricket shirt. Though I loved that one too, and I also remember it being very comfortable.

What people should be pissed at is the tier model and pricing of the kit. Nike are a fucking joke. There is a serious difference in the look and feel between the 100 quid player model and the shite-looking knock off they have the balls to sell fans for 70 quid a pop at. I think that's what most people are seeing, because the player version of the shirt is really one of the better looking kits we've had when viewed in person.
Quote from: rossipersempre on October 22, 2020, 10:31:17 AM
It's a right dogs dinner, FIFA badge or not. Remove the sponsor and you'd swear it was another Warrior horror show. The ugly pink side patches, weird two-tone sleeves and worst of all, that grey/pink collar. Take those out (not sure why they were added never mind approved) and you have a half-decent Croatia away.

Actually prefer the turquoise surfer kit - it's actually cleaner visually, and that's saying something.

I actually like it. Don't '@' me or whatever the fuck it is all the cool kids say these days. When you see it from the TV camera perspective, the red accentuated against the black. It looks like a football kit, rather than the modern art Pollard surfer dude Hawaii away effort. Which would be fine in Barbados, but not in the cold, wet dark months of winter in places like Ireland.
Quote from: Macphisto80 on October 23, 2020, 05:36:52 PM
I've grown to like the collar. It makes the shirt very easy to get on and off. I prefer my shirts more form fitting, and last years one, I almost tore a few time putting my head through the neck. Anyway, I don't think the collar is any more weird or ridiculous than our 1996 cricket shirt. Though I loved that one too, and I also remember it being very comfortable.

What people should be pissed at is the tier model and pricing of the kit. Nike are a fucking joke. There is a serious difference in the look and feel between the 100 quid player model and the shite-looking knock off they have the balls to sell fans for 70 quid a pop at. I think that's what most people are seeing, because the player version of the shirt is really one of the better looking kits we've had when viewed in person.

Fair point about the ease of wearing it with that collar. I've not tried it on as I don't like it, so can't comment on how it feels to wear. I never tried the shirt with the cricket collar on either as, and this won't surprise you, I hated that one too. I agree in that I don't like a tight fitting collar though.

I've not bought any of the shirts this season for running or casual summer and holiday wear because I don't like any of them. I went for a training top instead. Despite that, I'm really annoyed with the pricing of the kit and also the two-tier quality on offer. To me, £70 for any football top is scandalous, but if they are determined to sell at that price, it should have been for the Vapor version, and the 'cheap' version should never have seen the light of day.

I agree that in person the home Vapor top is quality and nice but, for me personally, it's ruined by the collar and the side stripes. That's just personal taste though. It's enough for me to keep my money in my pocket. Actually, so is the stick-on Liver Bird. I don't buy a top without an embroidered bird.  :-*
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on October 23, 2020, 05:14:26 PM
Dark Red looks better :D

What do you think about the socks?
The black chequered get up is growing on me, although I wish that pink were binned off for a maroon or deep red.
Quote from: Ratboy3G on October 24, 2020, 01:08:03 AM
What do you think about the socks?

Socks don't matter  ;D
Kitbag.com have 25% off the standard version until midnight. Free delivery too.

Have to click personalise if you want the Champions badge.
Random question but does anyone have either the black/gold away or the grey/red one from the 2009-10 seasons? I could do with a couple of photos to compare against the ones I own. PM me if you have either shirt. Thanks
Quote from: Dr_Evil on October 23, 2020, 03:09:18 PM
The last few seasons weren't blood red - certainly not as Shanks envisaged, and definitely not as worn in the 60s and 70s. This years kit colour is more of a traditional Liverpool red

I do find it quite amusing that people are desperately obsessed with the idea of what a Liverpool kit SHOULD look like, until they realise that that doesn't include a particularly dark shade of red.
Quote from: StevoHimself on October 27, 2020, 06:12:32 PM
I do find it quite amusing that people are desperately obsessed with the idea of what a Liverpool kit SHOULD look like, until they realise that that doesn't include a particularly dark shade of red.

He's right though, the red in the last two kits was far darker than usual, didn't quite look right to me
Has anyone bought a kit for an 11 year old (or thereabouts)? Looking at the size guide and I think I need a Junior L - it had a number guide of 14-16 but dont think thats age related. Anyone know?

Edit - I missed the Age column in the guide! That size is for 12-13 and hes turning 12 so think that would be the one to get.

One for the anecdotal scorers but his favourite is the horrific away kit. :D
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October 29, 2020, 12:03:20 PM
Has anyone bought a kit for an 11 year old (or thereabouts)? Looking at the size guide and I think I need a Junior L - it had a number guide of 14-16 but dont think thats age related. Anyone know?

Edit - I missed the Age column in the guide! That size is for 12-13 and hes turning 12 so think that would be the one to get.

One for the anecdotal scorers but his favourite is the horrific away kit. :D

I assume he's now up for adoption?
Watching the team coming off the bus on Tuesday I noticed they mostly had on a really smart black (with what appeared to be a fairly large white Liver Bird on the chest) gilets and wondered if they are available to buy but I couldn't see them in the shop.
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October 29, 2020, 12:23:36 PM
I assume he's now up for adoption?

:lmao

Cruel but fair.

:lmao
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on October  7, 2020, 02:00:55 PM
I'm expecting that the 4th kit will have trainers with the same colorway a bit like this PSG collection

https://www.footyheadlines.com/2020/10/full-jordan-x-psg-20-21-collection.html

Is this going to happen , I know Spurs have one
Quote from: rocco on October 31, 2020, 08:24:52 AM
Is this going to happen , I know Spurs have one

It will. The 4th's haven't been released yet, but probably will within the next month or so
Maybe Nike could replicate one of these that I posted in this thread... 8)   :wave

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=283047.7720
Nike has 25% off at the moment for members, free to sign up
Quote from: just Riggins? on November  8, 2020, 01:12:49 AM
Nike has 25% off at the moment for members, free to sign up

I get 25% off birthday code too so would that mean i would get 50% all together?
Quote from: LiamG on November  8, 2020, 01:37:29 AM
I get 25% off birthday code too so would that mean i would get 50% all together?

Not sure if thats a joke but if not then I doubt it mate
Quote from: ScubaSteve on November  8, 2020, 09:00:21 AM
Not sure if thats a joke but if not then I doubt it mate

I checked, wont work! Was gonna order some new trainers but they are sold out in my size anyway typical

https://store.liverpoolfc.com/manager-hoodie-black-62036

Still down listed as preorder but this arrived early last week. Probably my fave thing that Nike have  done for us
Quote from: LiamG on November  8, 2020, 11:36:06 AM
I checked, wont work! Was gonna order some new trainers but they are sold out in my size anyway typical

Worth a go mate.
Just added a pair of socks and shirts for a 12 year old and its almost 50 quid Scandalous. Really struggling to find socks for my 6 year old too.
Quote from: Judge Red on November  9, 2020, 07:23:06 PM
Just added a pair of socks and shirts for a 12 year old and its almost 50 quid Scandalous. Really struggling to find socks for my 6 year old too.

For 6 year olds the socks are included with the kit. Theyre not the same quality though. Mine put a hole in his first time.
Quote from: mark2311 on November  9, 2020, 07:31:19 PM
For 6 year olds the socks are included with the kit. Theyre not the same quality though. Mine put a hole in his first time.
My lad must be tall as he was too big for the all in one kits. Had to buy the separates
Quote from: StevoHimself on October 27, 2020, 06:12:32 PM
I do find it quite amusing that people are desperately obsessed with the idea of what a Liverpool kit SHOULD look like, until they realise that that doesn't include a particularly dark shade of red.

Yeah its hliarious, the selective memory of some...
"Wah wah wah, tis Nike kit is shit because it doesn't look like a Liverpool kit!! Waaaaahhhh 
... and also I prefer a darker Red, even though that doesn't 'look like a Liverpool kit' either"

...basically, just say you don't like the kit!! Don't try and prove your opinion 'right' by saying what does or doesn't make a Liverpool kit a Liverpool kit !
