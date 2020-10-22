I've grown to like the collar. It makes the shirt very easy to get on and off. I prefer my shirts more form fitting, and last years one, I almost tore a few time putting my head through the neck. Anyway, I don't think the collar is any more weird or ridiculous than our 1996 cricket shirt. Though I loved that one too, and I also remember it being very comfortable.



What people should be pissed at is the tier model and pricing of the kit. Nike are a fucking joke. There is a serious difference in the look and feel between the 100 quid player model and the shite-looking knock off they have the balls to sell fans for 70 quid a pop at. I think that's what most people are seeing, because the player version of the shirt is really one of the better looking kits we've had when viewed in person.



Fair point about the ease of wearing it with that collar. I've not tried it on as I don't like it, so can't comment on how it feels to wear. I never tried the shirt with the cricket collar on either as, and this won't surprise you, I hated that one too. I agree in that I don't like a tight fitting collar though.I've not bought any of the shirts this season for running or casual summer and holiday wear because I don't like any of them. I went for a training top instead. Despite that, I'm really annoyed with the pricing of the kit and also the two-tier quality on offer. To me, £70 for any football top is scandalous, but if they are determined to sell at that price, it should have been for the Vapor version, and the 'cheap' version should never have seen the light of day.I agree that in person the home Vapor top is quality and nice but, for me personally, it's ruined by the collar and the side stripes. That's just personal taste though. It's enough for me to keep my money in my pocket. Actually, so is the stick-on Liver Bird. I don't buy a top without an embroidered bird.