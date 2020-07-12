« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 436 437 438 439 440 [441]   Go Down

Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 2216498 times)

Online Anfield89

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,941
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17600 on: Today at 09:35:51 AM »
Shorts, socks.
Logged

Online J-Mc-

  • Just a wanker on a wind-up
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,099
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17601 on: Today at 09:54:13 AM »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 06:06:00 AM
Thats fake, according to footyheadlines. Colour scheme is right, but collar is an old design apparently.

Shame.

Personally think its a belter that.
Logged

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,297
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17602 on: Today at 10:39:10 AM »
Quote from: Red_Rich on July 12, 2020, 10:09:45 PM
From twitter



So that's where me Ma's curtains from 1970 went to.
Logged

Online BondysNiners

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 89
  • Can I tell you the story of a poor boy
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17603 on: Today at 11:09:00 AM »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 06:06:00 AM
Thats fake, according to footyheadlines. Colour scheme is right, but collar is an old design apparently.

We will find out soon enough  :)
Logged
One day, it will happen

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,228
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17604 on: Today at 11:58:00 AM »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 06:06:00 AM
Thats fake, according to footyheadlines. Colour scheme is right, but collar is an old design apparently.

Hopefully they've turned half the collar round the right way!

Quote from: Anfield89 on Today at 09:35:51 AM
Shorts, socks.

Nice colour but was hoping for black shorts, think that would have looked better. Like when we had that nice teal kit towards the end of Adidas.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online mc_red22

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17605 on: Today at 12:04:35 PM »
I really like the look of the red shirt. I've not bought a replica shirt in years but I'll no doubt end up buying one for the upcoming season.

If the black keeper kit is real then I can see that being very popular too.
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,231
  • J.F.T.96
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17606 on: Today at 01:49:34 PM »
Quote from: mc_red22 on Today at 12:04:35 PM
I really like the look of the red shirt. I've not bought a replica shirt in years but I'll no doubt end up buying one for the upcoming season.

If the black keeper kit is real then I can see that being very popular too.

Hopefully Nike make more than 17 shirts for the release unlike NB
Logged
I'm running Shropshire Way and Chicago marathon for bowel cancer in 2020.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/markdavidroberts
Pages: 1 ... 436 437 438 439 440 [441]   Go Up
« previous next »
 