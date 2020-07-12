Thats fake, according to footyheadlines. Colour scheme is right, but collar is an old design apparently.
From twitter
Thats fake, according to footyheadlines. Colour scheme is right, but collar is an old design apparently.
Shorts, socks.
I really like the look of the red shirt. I've not bought a replica shirt in years but I'll no doubt end up buying one for the upcoming season.If the black keeper kit is real then I can see that being very popular too.
Page created in 0.04 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.31]