Hopefully they've turned half the collar round the right way!Nice colour but was hoping for black shorts, think that would have looked better. Like when we had that nice teal kit towards the end of Adidas.

Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."