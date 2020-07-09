« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 435 436 437 438 439 [440]   Go Down

Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 2215442 times)

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,450
  • Twitter me bro
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17560 on: July 9, 2020, 09:48:45 AM »
Quote from: kb2x on July  9, 2020, 08:51:39 AM
New Chelsea shirt out today. £70 everywhere even on Sportsdirect - official player shirt is £100.

Quite easy to buy or blag discount codes for Nike though so if you're savvy enough you'll get that £70 kit for £50-£60-odd. Not ideal, but I guess it is what it is now.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Red_Rich

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,596
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17561 on: July 12, 2020, 10:09:45 PM »

From twitter

Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,744
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17562 on: July 12, 2020, 10:19:48 PM »
Quote from: Red_Rich on July 12, 2020, 10:09:45 PM
From twitter



Theyre so poor compared to the last few seasons..
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • <witty tagline here>
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,058
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17563 on: July 12, 2020, 10:21:36 PM »
Quote from: Red_Rich on July 12, 2020, 10:09:45 PM
From twitter


What's with the Bonjela?
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,006
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17564 on: July 12, 2020, 10:23:02 PM »
I quite like the blue kit  :-X
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,773
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17565 on: July 12, 2020, 10:27:59 PM »
Probably will be getting the leisurewear instead.
Logged

Offline Red_Rich

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,596
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17566 on: July 12, 2020, 10:32:01 PM »
I like the turquoise one.


Red one reminds me of 88 kit but wish it didn't have the '94 Razor Ruddock green flash on it.
« Last Edit: July 12, 2020, 10:33:36 PM by Red_Rich »
Logged

Offline zabadoh

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,437
  • Walk on with hope in your heart
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17567 on: July 12, 2020, 10:45:00 PM »
Quote from: J-Mc- on July  2, 2020, 05:36:26 PM
Home and GK shirt out of stock for the remainder of the season.

Just announced on the LFC Retail twitter.

Still available on New Balance's webstore though, but they're not cheap, limited size selection, and none of the fancy badges and embroidery like World Club Cup, or League Champions.

https://www.newbalance.com/liverpool-fc/

Logged
It's impossible, said Pride.  It's risky, said Experience.  It's pointless, said Reason.

Give it a try, whispered the Heart. - Ken-Obi

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,780
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17568 on: July 12, 2020, 11:17:41 PM »
Quote from: Red_Rich on July 12, 2020, 10:09:45 PM
From twitter


Oh well. Very disappointing if the genuine articles.

At least the bird is embroidered though.

The away might do as a rash vest for when I go snorkelling though.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,822
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17569 on: Yesterday at 12:12:53 AM »
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 AM
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 PM
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Offline King.Keita

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,481
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17570 on: Yesterday at 12:14:45 AM »
Poor debut kits from Nike, both look like Lonsdale designed them
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17571 on: Yesterday at 01:02:24 AM »
The away kit is awful if they're genuine.
Logged

Offline bigjinks

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 47
  • Just a Red trying to make his way in the world.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17572 on: Yesterday at 05:44:02 AM »
Quote from: Red_Rich on July 12, 2020, 10:09:45 PM
From twitter



Someone I know over there sent me one. The stitching in this is really tidy, not that zig zag over stitching, Interesting (I guess) thing is that the pattern is positioned differently on all the photos that have been online. It is embroidered, but on this the outline of the sponsor is more in tune with the jersey color. the bottom of the SC helix is a bit fucked. I do believe a lot of these are Seconds that just leave by the back door. Unless you wash them and it all peels
Logged
JFT96

Offline HiTs

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 326
  • In Istanbul when we won it 5 times!
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17573 on: Yesterday at 06:16:25 AM »
There should never be green kits IMHO, clash with the pitch when viewing on TV....
Logged
★      ★       ★       ★       ★       ★                        ★                          ★
77     78      81      84       05      19      World Champions 2019     Premier League 2020

Offline kb2x

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 694
  • The Mystery Continues....
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17574 on: Yesterday at 09:09:42 AM »
Quote from: Red_Rich on July 12, 2020, 10:09:45 PM
From twitter



The user stated they were from dh gate. So fake
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17575 on: Yesterday at 09:10:49 AM »
Quote from: Red_Rich on July 12, 2020, 10:09:45 PM
From twitter



Reminds me of that famous Japanese painting with waves
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Offline LOKKO

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,699
  • what chu talkin' bout willis?
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17576 on: Yesterday at 09:51:36 AM »
Just seen this on twitter, look like something from Primark
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:11:04 AM by LOKKO »
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17577 on: Yesterday at 10:34:00 AM »
Quote from: LOKKO on Yesterday at 09:51:36 AM
Just seen this on twitter, look like something from Primark


Young lads would wear it.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Online BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,463
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17578 on: Yesterday at 10:54:19 AM »
Quote from: LOKKO on Yesterday at 09:51:36 AM
Just seen this on twitter, look like something from Primark

Take the logo and badge off it and you've got Yeezy wear.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,226
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17579 on: Yesterday at 11:01:21 AM »
Quote from: LOKKO on Yesterday at 09:51:36 AM
Just seen this on twitter, look like something from Primark


Fucking hideous, but I doubt I'm their target market any more! ;D :sad
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,899
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17580 on: Yesterday at 11:25:18 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July 12, 2020, 11:17:41 PM
Oh well. Very disappointing if the genuine articles.

At least the bird is embroidered though.

The away might do as a rash vest for when I go snorkelling though.

Weird. The Liverbird is now embroidered when before it was an iron on patch.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,123
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17581 on: Yesterday at 11:37:06 AM »
Logged

Offline Anfield89

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17582 on: Yesterday at 11:44:48 AM »
.
Logged

Offline mark2311

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17583 on: Yesterday at 04:09:25 PM »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:25:18 AM
Weird. The Liverbird is now embroidered when before it was an iron on patch.

I think thats the difference between player and fan issue
Logged

Offline TJ2318H

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17584 on: Yesterday at 06:05:14 PM »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:25:18 AM
Weird. The Liverbird is now embroidered when before it was an iron on patch.

Embroidered = Fan
Iron on = Players (avoid nipple chafing)
Logged

Offline BondysNiners

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 88
  • Can I tell you the story of a poor boy
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17585 on: Yesterday at 08:59:41 PM »
Liverpool 3rd
Logged
One day, it will happen

Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,048
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17586 on: Yesterday at 09:18:37 PM »
Collar on that third. Fuck sake
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 AM
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,780
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17587 on: Yesterday at 09:38:24 PM »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 09:18:37 PM
Collar on that third. Fuck sake
The asymmetrical white piping totally ruins it.   :butt

I can understand it given that kits change every season now and there are three or four to produce for each club, but designers really have run out of ideas.

They are reduced to gimmicky tweaks that tend to detract rather than add to the designs appeal. From what I've seen, I won't be buying any of the new tops or anything else Nike have produced for us so far. Generally I'm not a fan of Nike, but the stuff I've seen so far is even worse than I anticipated. Hopefully there will be something in the training range I can buy.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Phil_88

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,694
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17588 on: Yesterday at 09:48:08 PM »
Some rapper has uploaded a video of himself whilst wearing what looks like the third kit

Logged

Offline King.Keita

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,481
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17589 on: Yesterday at 10:04:10 PM »
Just a reminder that this is what NB were going to give us for next season. Between these and Nike's diabolical debut, we were always screwed.






Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,226
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17590 on: Yesterday at 10:08:58 PM »
I liked the black and pink one until I spotted the collar, why would you ruin it like that? Also just seen the pink bit on the end of the sleeves that you couldn't see before, that's not great either.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17591 on: Yesterday at 10:16:07 PM »
Compared to NB's kit plans for this season, these are a relief.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,780
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17592 on: Yesterday at 10:35:30 PM »
Quote from: King.Keita on Yesterday at 10:04:10 PM
Just a reminder that this is what NB were going to give us for next season. Between these and Nike's diabolical debut, we were always screwed.

True enough. It's like being asked which bollock you'd rather be kicked in.

Truth is, either will hurt.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Kopout

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,346
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17593 on: Yesterday at 11:15:34 PM »
black and pink i like. people will love it
Logged

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,086
  • Well Red.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17594 on: Today at 12:26:24 AM »
Those New Balance kits make me so angry. They look so fucking cheap. Imagine coming up with that and making the Premier League Champions wear that shit.

I like the Nike kits. Obviously they look a bit shitty all creased sat on some fuckers bed. But imagine Virg in that kit.
Logged
*

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,773
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17595 on: Today at 12:53:31 AM »
Quote from: BondysNiners on Yesterday at 08:59:41 PM
Liverpool 3rd

Not real, look at the inside of the shirt, it has Warrior's logo  ;D
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,780
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17596 on: Today at 12:55:47 AM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 12:53:31 AM
Not real, look at the inside of the shirt, it has Warrior's logo  ;D
That confused me earlier. Until I realised there were three shirts on the same hanger.  :D
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,429
  • Kloppite
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17597 on: Today at 12:59:48 AM »
I like the NB home & yellow shirts we would have had for next season, but i really dislike the badge shield, the black shirt looks like a City away or 3rd kit though. At least with Nike you'll be able to buy the shirts well after they're released
Logged

Offline CentenaryBoy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 491
  • JFT96
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17598 on: Today at 03:53:48 AM »
Quote from: Anfield89 on Yesterday at 11:44:48 AM
.

I realise these are probably fakes, based on the real thing, but if they're pretty accurate, they're all sort of okay. Although that white stripe running down the side of the home kit just looks terrible.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 435 436 437 438 439 [440]   Go Up
« previous next »
 