« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 431 432 433 434 435 [436]   Go Down

Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 2191663 times)

Offline LFConor

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 675
  • Believer
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17400 on: June 29, 2020, 10:24:20 AM »
Quote from: Caston on June 29, 2020, 10:22:14 AM
From the website:

Makes me laugh, "unprecedented demand" they knew full well there would be a huge clamour once we won it, you'd think they would've planned a bit better for the obvious.
Logged
"If the supporters like me, it's not half as much as I like them"
Kenny Dalglish - 6/2/2011

6 European Cups and 19 Leagues thats what we call history

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,447
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17401 on: June 29, 2020, 10:33:55 AM »
Crap from NB as usual! The shirt is in stock on the NB website but you can't get the patches / wording.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,206
  • JFT96
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17402 on: June 29, 2020, 10:49:05 AM »
I honestly don't understand how they can sell out of a pre-order and said the same for the goalkeepers kit at the start of the season. Surely the point of a pre-order is to find out how much you need of a certain product, make that product and then distribute? I don't think people will care how long it takes to get to them just as long as they get it.
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Offline Danny Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 915
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17403 on: June 29, 2020, 11:03:32 AM »
The CHAMPI*NS t-shirt sold out pretty quickly too although I managed to get one on Friday morning.

I thought the gold patches could only be worn the following season (i.e. on our Nike kit) so whilst I can kind of understand NB wanting to cash in, are the team actually going to wear the patches between now and end of the season?

That's why I think the new Nike kit will sell massively, regardless of design - people will want the gold patches.
Logged

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,829
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17404 on: June 29, 2020, 11:05:57 AM »
Logged
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,717
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17405 on: June 29, 2020, 11:43:33 AM »
I agree with New Balance - who could have known of the unprecedented demand for gear from the supporters who have waited 30 years for the League title?

Who could have known? No one, that's who!
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,420
  • Twitter me bro
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17406 on: June 29, 2020, 11:52:59 AM »
Quote from: newterp on June 29, 2020, 11:43:33 AM
I agree with New Balance - who could have known of the unprecedented demand for gear from the supporters who have waited 30 years for the League title?

Who could have known? No one, that's who!

Especially after the total lack of demand after winning the CL last season. Completely unexpected.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Hellrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,789
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17407 on: June 29, 2020, 11:56:31 AM »
they are absolute amateurs in that regard
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 AM
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline mickeydocs

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,420
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17408 on: June 29, 2020, 01:01:28 PM »
Just wish I could buy the new kit.
Logged
This club is greater than any one player.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,710
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17409 on: June 29, 2020, 02:08:24 PM »
You could see this coming a mile away.

Someone put a number to how many the club could sell.

LFC might have preordered 100,000 shirts. And could sell out in a matter of hours. Order a million and sell half that, then you're stuck with a lot of inventory.

It's easy to be critical. But your not the one with your neck on the line projecting how much of what to order.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,206
  • JFT96
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17410 on: June 29, 2020, 03:24:44 PM »
These are pre-orders though mate. Put them on sale but with a disclaimer that they might take longer to reach you due to the circumstances and it being the end of the season for this particular kit. Know the numbers you need to make them and send them out when you can. Like I said in my previous post I'm sure the vast majority of people buy this kit now couldn't care less whether they get it in a week or in 6 weeks.
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Offline Hellrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,789
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17411 on: June 29, 2020, 03:40:34 PM »
It's new balance all over

Always short. They have probably cost themselves a lot of money over the years with constant inability to keep up with demand

I think of del trotter describing Rodney's business sense "if he owned a flower shop he would close on valentine's Day"
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 AM
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,567
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17412 on: June 29, 2020, 04:01:47 PM »
Quote from: Hellrazor on June 29, 2020, 03:40:34 PM
It's new balance all over

Always short. They have probably cost themselves a lot of money over the years with constant inability to keep up with demand

I think of del trotter describing Rodney's business sense "if he owned a flower shop he would close on valentine's Day"
Its such a shame really. They made some lovely kits for us, but their distribution and reach has always been absolutely shocking. I'm not a fan of Nike stuff in general, but ditching NB to go with them was a no brainer.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Online stoopid yank

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,645
  • Bird is the Word
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17413 on: June 29, 2020, 04:11:26 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on June 26, 2020, 03:26:28 PM
Yeah but do you not think we should now try to get them in to our Lebron gear. I know the Jordan brand is infinitely more popular, but we can make the Lebron brand more popular on the back of our success.




These were the Lebron LFC Nikes in 2012 - no one remembers?



« Last Edit: June 29, 2020, 04:15:41 PM by stoopid yank »
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,359
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17414 on: June 29, 2020, 05:24:23 PM »
Quote from: stoopid yank on June 29, 2020, 04:11:26 PM



These were the Lebron LFC Nikes in 2012 - no one remembers?




They look like something an old lady would wear for her daily strolls with her mates.

And why does the 'liver bird' look like something you find in Greek mythology??
Logged
Dalglish - Barnes - Beardsley - McManaman - Fowler - Owen - Gerrard - Torres - Suarez - Salah - Mane - Firmino

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,595
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17415 on: June 29, 2020, 05:28:43 PM »
Quote from: stoopid yank on June 29, 2020, 04:11:26 PM
These were the Lebron LFC Nikes in 2012 - no one remembers?
Been trying to forget them. Look like something you'd see on a toddler
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,691
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17416 on: June 29, 2020, 05:36:02 PM »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on June 29, 2020, 11:05:57 AM
Looks awful

I disagree. I like it. It makes me want to head to my local swimming pool.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline CentenaryBoy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 481
  • JFT96
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17417 on: June 29, 2020, 10:16:44 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on June 29, 2020, 02:08:24 PM
You could see this coming a mile away.

Someone put a number to how many the club could sell.

LFC might have preordered 100,000 shirts. And could sell out in a matter of hours. Order a million and sell half that, then you're stuck with a lot of inventory.

It's easy to be critical. But your not the one with your neck on the line projecting how much of what to order.

Yes, but it's not just guess-work is it? Surely someone at either LFC or New Balance must have some idea of what the demand would be (at least a ball park figure). They know what the figures were for previous years, and they know the excitement surrounding us winning the league for the first time in thirty years. I'm sorry, but New Balance are a joke company, they always have been. We've had the same problem with them every season, for years. They could never get the production and distribution right. They did some nice kits for us down the years (as well as a few clangers) but they were never big enough for our demands. Nike's stuff is a bit meh, but they should be able to meet demand.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,199
  • J.F.T.96
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17418 on: June 29, 2020, 11:02:59 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on June 29, 2020, 02:08:24 PM
You could see this coming a mile away.

Someone put a number to how many the club could sell.

LFC might have preordered 100,000 shirts. And could sell out in a matter of hours. Order a million and sell half that, then you're stuck with a lot of inventory.

It's easy to be critical. But your not the one with your neck on the line projecting how much of what to order.

They literally employ people to predict this stuff.

Do you remember the debacle with the Home goalkeeper top? Anyone with four brain cells knew that would sell better than any goalkeeper shirt. But it took them months to sort it out. Let people order it if they want it and tell them it may take ages to get it.

Honestly their designs have for the most part been great. Every other part of them is an absolute shambles
Logged
I'm running Shropshire Way and Chicago marathon for bowel cancer in 2020.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/markdavidroberts

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,199
  • J.F.T.96
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17419 on: June 29, 2020, 11:04:38 PM »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on June 29, 2020, 05:24:23 PM
They look like something an old lady would wear for her daily strolls with her mates.

And why does the 'liver bird' look like something you find in Greek mythology??

I'm guessing with the trademark they had to be creative with the Liver Bird.

We were with warrior back then so Nike presumably had to be careful
Logged
I'm running Shropshire Way and Chicago marathon for bowel cancer in 2020.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/markdavidroberts

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,710
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17420 on: Yesterday at 02:22:47 AM »
New balance is only responsible for the kit shirts. So adding on the back Champions 19-20  to them was always going to be limited supply because they are no longer our kit supplier. It would take months to reorder the current season kit shirts.

( as an aside, generally the club is "stuck" with last seasons kit. All three versions. Usually in house stock ends up getting donated to causes. With us winning the League, this will mean the club won't have all the excess this time.)


All the other clobber and merchandise..is on the club. So out of stock on tee shirts has nothing to do with NB.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,420
  • Twitter me bro
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17421 on: Yesterday at 10:24:30 AM »
Quote from: stoopid yank on June 29, 2020, 04:11:26 PM



These were the Lebron LFC Nikes in 2012 - no one remembers?





Weren't official, and to be honest nobody in the UK wears these shoes unless they play basketball so they were easily forgettable. I collect trainers but I didn't even bother with these they're that crap.
Logged
YNWA.

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,420
  • Twitter me bro
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17422 on: Yesterday at 10:26:29 AM »
I hope someone from the LFC Retail team reads these threads. The official LFC champions range looks like it was designed by the finest designers from Lonsdale. Please hire better/younger and more interesting designers. It's really not that difficult - look at all the independent brands.
Logged
YNWA.

Online J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,400
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17423 on: Yesterday at 10:46:47 AM »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:26:29 AM
I hope someone from the LFC Retail team reads these threads. The official LFC champions range looks like it was designed by the finest designers from Lonsdale. Please hire better/younger and more interesting designers. It's really not that difficult - look at all the independent brands.

There's a whole heap of shite coming from those as well to be honest.
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,420
  • Twitter me bro
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17424 on: Yesterday at 10:49:52 AM »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Yesterday at 10:46:47 AM
There's a whole heap of shite coming from those as well to be honest.

Also true! lol
Logged
YNWA.

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,047
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17425 on: Yesterday at 11:02:40 AM »
Quote from: stoopid yank on June 29, 2020, 04:11:26 PM



These were the Lebron LFC Nikes in 2012 - no one remembers?





Thank fuck I've never seen those monstrocities before, my, that's 8 yrs of nightmare I've avoided.

I thought they were fake pics at first, they look more like something done for Welsh rugby, not linked with LFC. Thats deffo a dragon on the heel.

Quote from: red_Mark1980 on June 29, 2020, 11:02:59 PM
They literally employ people to predict this stuff.

Do you remember the debacle with the Home goalkeeper top? Anyone with four brain cells knew that would sell better than any goalkeeper shirt. But it took them months to sort it out. Let people order it if they want it and tell them it may take ages to get it.

Honestly their designs have for the most part been great. Every other part of them is an absolute shambles

Whats the Covid situation in Thailand? Could NB have actually had the shirts made and shipped in time? Maybe NB had a plan to get shirts made and the outbreak fucked it all up, we'll never know.
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,352
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17426 on: Yesterday at 01:20:17 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on June 29, 2020, 02:08:24 PM
You could see this coming a mile away.

Someone put a number to how many the club could sell.

LFC might have preordered 100,000 shirts. And could sell out in a matter of hours. Order a million and sell half that, then you're stuck with a lot of inventory.

It's easy to be critical. But your not the one with your neck on the line projecting how much of what to order.
Cant see  us stuck  with inventory of this seasons shirt even if we over ordered , they would sell even if its as classic shirts later on
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,447
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17427 on: Today at 09:31:49 AM »
"Champions Shirts" back up on the LFC Store. Says it's the last chance to buy.
Logged

Online thechangingman_ynwa

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17428 on: Today at 01:25:46 PM »
Logged
Who's bigger than Liverpool?

Online J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,400
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17429 on: Today at 01:30:06 PM »
Quote from: thechangingman_ynwa on Today at 01:25:46 PM
Some more Nike Gear leaked here... https://twitter.com/OFOBALLnew/status/1278208886156165121

Sponsors :(

Still like the first one though
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,454
  • Seis Veces
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17430 on: Today at 01:35:48 PM »
Sponsors on the training gear, that's a swerve then
Logged
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,489
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17431 on: Today at 01:41:47 PM »
Not sure why you lot are surprised, that's been the case for every club regardless of kit manufacturer
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 431 432 433 434 435 [436]   Go Up
« previous next »
 