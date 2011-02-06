You could see this coming a mile away.



Someone put a number to how many the club could sell.



LFC might have preordered 100,000 shirts. And could sell out in a matter of hours. Order a million and sell half that, then you're stuck with a lot of inventory.



It's easy to be critical. But your not the one with your neck on the line projecting how much of what to order.



Yes, but it's not just guess-work is it? Surely someone at either LFC or New Balance must have some idea of what the demand would be (at least a ball park figure). They know what the figures were for previous years, and they know the excitement surrounding us winning the league for the first time in thirty years. I'm sorry, but New Balance are a joke company, they always have been. We've had the same problem with them every season, for years. They could never get the production and distribution right. They did some nice kits for us down the years (as well as a few clangers) but they were never big enough for our demands. Nike's stuff is a bit meh, but they should be able to meet demand.