Really?







That was the worst home kit we've had in 20 years



That was one of our worst ever home shirts for sure.And what probably makes it even worse (and possibly pushes it up to worst ever) was the shite squad we had in those days too.Looking at the shirt, as bad as it is, I cannot help but remember players wearing it such as Balotelli, Lambert, and Butler.Sorry, Borini.And that's why that shirt probably does not sit well with us.