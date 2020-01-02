Must say Im going to miss New Balance. First time in my adult life Im saying that. Their designs have been so good. Anyway got to move on. I like those 3 twitter mockups above. I sincerely hope Nike dont do confused branding and just stick to the simple swoosh logo with no lettering.
I'll miss NB too. They made some great shirts for us. I've never been a fan of Nike, although I'm a big fan of their global reach. For me, availability and distribution of LFC kit and merch was always the Achilles heel of NB.
I know it's all subjective, but I really hope all the mock-ups in the last few pages are nothing like what we'll get with Nike. For me, they are horrific.
I'm with you on the 'swoosh' too. I think it looks awful with the lettering.
As you say; we move on though. I'm just looking forward to actually seeing Liverpool tops in sports outlets when I go abroad now. I get sick of seeing the shirts of no-mark clubs on sale yet ours are like hen's teeth.