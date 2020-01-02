« previous next »
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15600 on: January 2, 2020, 03:00:36 PM »
Quote from: spider-neil on January  2, 2020, 02:57:49 PM
At the end of the season. This will make the last game of the season interesting because usually the kit for the next season is worn.

Nah, they will just wear this season's kit on May 30th, maybe with some special writing. And a gold badge I guess.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15601 on: January 2, 2020, 04:04:27 PM »
Those kits that have been leaked are fakes, of course. Chinese replica factories make fantasy shirts all the time. These were only uploaded in the past 24 hours.

What I will say though is that these replica factories have often got the real thing (or a design template) in hand before they are released and they make a replica of it for sale. I very much doubt these are anything near what nike will release though. It mad looking at all the fume over it.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15602 on: January 2, 2020, 04:28:35 PM »
Approximate dates. Pre-sale will be about 3 weeks earlier before release date.

New Home Kit should be out July 1st.

Change strip August 1st

3rd kit September 1st.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15603 on: January 2, 2020, 04:32:35 PM »
Quote from: J-Mc- on January  2, 2020, 02:05:21 PM
Probably something to do with the new balance contract still being active id imagine?

Quote from: spider-neil on January  2, 2020, 02:06:47 PM
That's the reason. The NB deal hasn't expired.

Wont be anything to do with that - new deals are announced all the time during existing contracts. In fact the NB (then Warrior) deal was annoyed a good 6-7 months prior to the end of the Adidas deal.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15604 on: January 2, 2020, 04:32:53 PM »
I wonder if it will be anything like this,saying as Nike use templates for most of their kits?
https://www.footyheadlines.com/2019/12/portugal-euro-2020-home-kit.html
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15605 on: January 2, 2020, 04:49:43 PM »
Those kits posted earlier are fakes. They're based on concepts created by designers who post on Twitter. They even left the FFX watermark in one of them.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15606 on: January 2, 2020, 05:07:30 PM »
Those footy headlines ones look more the generic template we will end up with, the home will probably have a white lightning bolt down the side, the rest being plain red. Then the Portugal away has the same hyper turquoise colour we've been linked in our away
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15607 on: January 2, 2020, 07:37:53 PM »
Came across the mockups on Twitter.





Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15608 on: January 2, 2020, 07:41:48 PM »
Quote from: PHIL. on January  2, 2020, 04:49:43 PM
Those kits posted earlier are fakes. They're based on concepts created by designers who post on Twitter. They even left the FFX watermark in one of them.

Yup and they were made based on the concept created earlier.

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15609 on: January 2, 2020, 07:43:03 PM »
I hope the lighting/thunder design isn't featured on our kits. Would like that shade of red that Portugal have, but the news earlier in the year was that it would be based on the shade of red they wore on their previous kit
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15610 on: January 2, 2020, 11:46:17 PM »
Quote from: The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet. on January  2, 2020, 07:37:53 PM
Came across the mockups on Twitter.






Really like the away kit concept, I always go for the red & white away kits. The color scheme on the third kit concept is awesome but the pattern isn't all that crash hot.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15611 on: Yesterday at 06:16:47 AM »
I'm a knob

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15612 on: Yesterday at 07:12:36 AM »
That 3rd kit is rather sexy.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15613 on: Yesterday at 07:48:41 AM »
That 3rd kit reminds me of


Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15614 on: Yesterday at 12:08:17 PM »
the liverbird on the home kit should be the gold color we have been using
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15615 on: Yesterday at 12:21:02 PM »
that home kit reminds me of Charlton
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15616 on: Yesterday at 01:23:09 PM »
Quote from: The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet. on January  2, 2020, 07:37:53 PM
Came across the mockups on Twitter.







I realise this is just a mock-up, but the third kit is basically dark red. When would we ever need to wear that?
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15617 on: Yesterday at 01:32:41 PM »
Quote from: Mo2000 on December 31, 2019, 11:16:38 AM
These are floating about on twitter.

Add pink shorts and its a fitting tribute to other World Champions

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15618 on: Yesterday at 01:52:03 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 12:21:02 PM
that home kit reminds me of Charlton
Bobby or Jack?
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15619 on: Yesterday at 06:35:17 PM »
Must say Im going to miss New Balance. First time in my adult life Im saying that. Their designs have been so good. Anyway got to move on. I like those 3 twitter mockups above. I sincerely hope Nike dont do confused branding and just stick to the simple swoosh logo with no lettering.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15620 on: Yesterday at 07:37:46 PM »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 06:35:17 PM
Must say Im going to miss New Balance. First time in my adult life Im saying that. Their designs have been so good. Anyway got to move on. I like those 3 twitter mockups above. I sincerely hope Nike dont do confused branding and just stick to the simple swoosh logo with no lettering.

I'll miss NB too. They made some great shirts for us. I've never been a fan of Nike, although I'm a big fan of their global reach. For me, availability and distribution of LFC kit and merch was always the Achilles heel of NB.

I know it's all subjective, but I really hope all the mock-ups in the last few pages are nothing like what we'll get with Nike. For me, they are horrific.
I'm with you on the 'swoosh' too. I think it looks awful with the lettering.

As you say; we move on though. I'm just looking forward to actually seeing Liverpool tops in sports outlets when I go abroad now. I get sick of seeing the shirts of no-mark clubs on sale yet ours are like hen's teeth.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15621 on: Yesterday at 09:00:07 PM »
Not been online much over Xmas but I come.on to see a kane kit and Hart foundation kit. Excited now haha
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15622 on: Today at 01:08:48 AM »
That marroon red and black away kit is sexy as fuck. I'd buy that in a heartbeat with the World Club Cup badge in the middle. Yes, please and thanks. Birthday wish list sorted.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15623 on: Today at 01:18:25 AM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:08:17 PM
the liverbird on the home kit should be the gold color we have been using

I agree.
I also quite like the away and third.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15624 on: Today at 02:52:01 AM »
As long as we have one kit with the old style swoosh with the Nike underneath I'll be happy. In fact anything they make with the old style Nike logo I'll pick up for training and running. If the old school kit as a training kit is real they'll make millions off of it
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15625 on: Today at 02:07:40 PM »
That dark red and black mock up third kit is fukcing beautiful
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15626 on: Today at 03:48:32 PM »
I do like the liverbird with ball underfoot.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15627 on: Today at 03:55:23 PM »
They should do either a 3rd kit or some training gear in white with a black Nike tick and SC logo. Would get that in a heartbeat.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15628 on: Today at 03:58:47 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 01:32:41 PM
Add pink shorts and its a fitting tribute to other World Champions



I said it was the Bret Hart kit.  ;D 8)
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15629 on: Today at 04:36:01 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 01:32:41 PM
Add pink shorts and its a fitting tribute to other World Champions



World Champions of what?  :o
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15630 on: Today at 04:39:54 PM »
WWF World Heavyweight Tag-Team Champions.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15631 on: Today at 05:10:23 PM »
Quote from: "We worship you, O Brian, who are Lord over us all!" on Today at 03:48:32 PM
I do like the liverbird with ball underfoot.

Spurs you say....
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15632 on: Today at 06:10:27 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:10:23 PM
Spurs you say....

Is not similar, I say.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15
I've seen this as next years kit, reminds me of the candy kit
https://twitter.com/MiniManeMo_/status/1212723710156845058/photo/1
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15634 on: Today at 07:13:38 PM »
Quote from: wozzer on Today at 07:11:12 PM
I've seen this as next years kit, reminds me of the candy kit
https://twitter.com/MiniManeMo_/status/1212723710156845058/photo/1

The nike logo looks legit

Do people honestly think theyre going to have sorted our kit out for next season in January? :duh
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15635 on: Today at 07:15:31 PM »
Quote from: plucking affattedgoose on Today at 07:13:38 PM
The nike logo looks legit

Do people honestly think theyre going to have sorted our kit out for next season in January? :duh
100% yes....

But I doubt this is it..
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15636 on: Today at 07:18:27 PM »
I doubt it too, even got a store label on it, but I think this would be nice as reminder of one the great teams
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15637 on: Today at 07:23:52 PM »
Quote from: plucking affattedgoose on Today at 07:13:38 PM
The nike logo looks legit

Do people honestly think theyre going to have sorted our kit out for next season in January? :duh

I thought they where planned a while in advance ???
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15638 on: Today at 07:24:47 PM »
Quote from: plucking affattedgoose on Today at 07:13:38 PM
The nike logo looks legit

Do people honestly think theyre going to have sorted our kit out for next season in January? :duh

Yes, the kits are often chosen and made by October.
