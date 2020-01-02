Must say Im going to miss New Balance. First time in my adult life Im saying that. Their designs have been so good. Anyway got to move on. I like those 3 twitter mockups above. I sincerely hope Nike dont do confused branding and just stick to the simple swoosh logo with no lettering.



I'll miss NB too. They made some great shirts for us. I've never been a fan of Nike, although I'm a big fan of their global reach. For me, availability and distribution of LFC kit and merch was always the Achilles heel of NB.I know it's all subjective, but I really hope all the mock-ups in the last few pages are nothing like what we'll get with Nike. For me, they are horrific.I'm with you on the 'swoosh' too. I think it looks awful with the lettering.As you say; we move on though. I'm just looking forward to actually seeing Liverpool tops in sports outlets when I go abroad now. I get sick of seeing the shirts of no-mark clubs on sale yet ours are like hen's teeth.