« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 383 384 385 386 387 [388]   Go Down

Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 1918464 times)

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15480 on: December 15, 2019, 08:58:34 PM »
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on December 15, 2019, 08:55:41 PM
Would've been a bit of a downgrade compared to the previous ones, IMO.

Hopefully the Nike one will be better - not getting my expectations up, however.

Cant be worse than those!
Logged

Offline The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,917
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15481 on: December 15, 2019, 09:02:39 PM »
That shield is a bit unneccesary. Be funny if Nike put one on their shirts now.
Logged

Offline Mo2000

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 110
  • This is Anfield
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15482 on: December 15, 2019, 09:02:43 PM »
Away. Orange shorts and socks.
Logged
If youre in the penalty area and dont know what to do with the ball, put it in the net and well discuss the options later. - BOB PAISLEY

Offline Spion Night, Holy Night

  • are hungry men.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,590
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15483 on: December 15, 2019, 09:07:02 PM »
If those kits are the real deal, I think we dropped NB at just the right time.

They are appalling.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Desert Red Fox

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,173
  • Orange and Red!
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15484 on: December 15, 2019, 09:07:18 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on December 15, 2019, 08:58:34 PM
Cant be worse than those!

if it's anything like the current Chelsea kit (not blue, obviously) then I'm sure it could be.

Or the current Inter one, which was SO CLOSE to being a beautiful kit but ruined by the off-kilter stripes behind the sponsor
Logged

Online Mighty Zeus

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,542
  • God of thunder, lightning and so on
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15485 on: December 15, 2019, 09:08:28 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on December 15, 2019, 08:58:34 PM
Cant be worse than those!

The diagonal lines on the black kit are extremely 1983 which is apparently 'on trend' for next season. That 'vintage cross-country skis and hand-held LED game' look is supposedly what we should be expecting from Nike. So although to my inexpert eyes these look like amateur fakes I wouldn't be surprised if they're actually real.
Logged

Offline Mo2000

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 110
  • This is Anfield
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15486 on: December 15, 2019, 09:10:46 PM »
I quite like the home kit though.
Logged
If youre in the penalty area and dont know what to do with the ball, put it in the net and well discuss the options later. - BOB PAISLEY

Offline toe punt

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15487 on: December 15, 2019, 09:29:23 PM »
Looks like we dodged a bullet with those kits. One of the best things of the warrior/nb time was them reverting back to the simple crest. Really hope Nike dont mess about with it and bring in a similar shite shield thing.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,225
  • YNWA
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15488 on: December 15, 2019, 09:30:33 PM »
Those socks have got packaging on. No chance stuff for next season entered production already to be at a stage to be in packaging. At most there would be samples made up but not fully finished merch.

Plus the NB logo looks dodgy as fuck on the orange shorts.
Logged

Offline scutty

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 768
  • Know nothing.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15489 on: December 15, 2019, 09:37:49 PM »
Not a fan of Nike gear but I'm sure the extra money will come in handy.

Them new kits fake or not look cheap and nasty.

No problem there are plenty of great looking lfc shirts from over the years to choose from if you like wearing football shirts.
Logged
Why was my post deleted?

Offline Ratboy3G

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,641
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15490 on: December 15, 2019, 09:50:26 PM »
Quote from: Samie on December 15, 2019, 03:46:43 PM






Not sure if they are legit, but I wouldn't buy any of them.
The home one looks like a sweatshirt, the other two look like training tops.
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,218
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15491 on: December 15, 2019, 10:17:14 PM »
What are these - they are terrible!
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,211
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15492 on: December 15, 2019, 10:30:51 PM »
Looks like "samples" to me.

When NB, and now Nike, go in to discuss options for kits, they take with them multiple pre-production styles.

The club then chooses which ones they like. Then the version is finalized for production purposes.

So what you're seeing isn't necessarily what we would be wearing next season. Those may be part of last seasons options.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,141
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15493 on: December 15, 2019, 11:13:16 PM »
Now that the dust has settled, it's gotta be said..
This year's kits are boss for winning trophies in - thinking specifically about how we look in those 'holding the cup up' photos and videos :D

And the 'white socks issue' looks like it never became an issue. Most of the players don't show the white part off. Class.

I actually think the present home kit is the best we've had in a long time.
And the 'Preston' kit has grown on me too. Makes us look a bit regal, if yaknawahimean.. almost like an international team  ::)
We haven't seen the 'Game of Thrones' kit much, but that too looks classy.
Well in NB!
Now  :wave
Logged
Dalglish - Barnes - Beardsley - McManaman - Fowler - Owen - Gerrard - Torres - Suarez - Salah - Mane - Firmino

Offline Jingle Hells Razor Smells

  • Cos he's shaved his balls. Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,234
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15494 on: December 16, 2019, 10:39:59 AM »
the leaks as they are called have to be fake if they claim to be for next year

why is NB still on it for a start
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 AM
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline red_lfc_costello

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,343
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15495 on: December 16, 2019, 10:58:09 AM »
Quote from: Jingle Hells Razor Smells on December 16, 2019, 10:39:59 AM
the leaks as they are called have to be fake if they claim to be for next year

why is NB still on it for a start

didn't you hear? Appeal court overturned the decision and its NB again next year.
Logged
Quote from: blurred on January 12, 2011, 11:20:00 AM
You appear to hve mistaken 'the funny photo thread' for the 'pointless, pre-pubescent nonsensical not even porn but "look, look, it's a girl" thread'

Offline Jingle Hells Razor Smells

  • Cos he's shaved his balls. Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,234
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15496 on: December 16, 2019, 10:59:23 AM »
Quote from: red_lfc_costello on December 16, 2019, 10:58:09 AM
didn't you hear? Appeal court overturned the decision and its NB again next year.
dont be bold
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 AM
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Scouser-Tommy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,347
  • Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15497 on: December 16, 2019, 11:08:00 AM »
Companies do usually print prototype versions to show clients, so they could be genuine but obviously we won't be using New Balance anyway.

If they are fake, the lad has gone through a lot of effort with the training gear to support it all!

Wouldn't have been a fan of the "shield" around the Liverbird, as someone else has mentioned.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15498 on: December 16, 2019, 01:55:15 PM »
Don't shoot me, but i kind of like that home kit.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Offline red_lfc_costello

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,343
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15499 on: December 16, 2019, 02:57:57 PM »
Logged
Quote from: blurred on January 12, 2011, 11:20:00 AM
You appear to hve mistaken 'the funny photo thread' for the 'pointless, pre-pubescent nonsensical not even porn but "look, look, it's a girl" thread'

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15500 on: December 16, 2019, 03:13:04 PM »
Yuck.

Happy we're with Nike.
Logged
Let us do it, in the spirit of the great Scots-born Liverpool football manager Bill Shankly, who said, The socialism I believe in, is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. Thats how I see football, thats how I see life.'

Online RedSamba

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 784
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15501 on: December 16, 2019, 03:54:23 PM »
Logged
Let's talk about six, baby

Online CentenaryBoy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 408
  • JFT96
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15502 on: December 16, 2019, 05:29:32 PM »
Quote from: Mighty Zeus on December 16, 2019, 02:59:29 PM
OK having seen the yellow away kit I think that these are 'real', even if they're just prototypes, and they're not terrible.

There's something kind of unfinished about them and they're a bit... scruffy, but they do seem real.



We might possibly have had a super clean home and away, red and yellow, and something a bit weird and '80s for third.

I actually kind of dig them.

Assuming these are genuine, I think they would probably have been fine. The kits always look a bit odd before you see the players wearing them. I actually quite like the little shield with the club crest on.

It's all academic of course, since we're going with Nike.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,225
  • YNWA
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15503 on: December 16, 2019, 05:46:34 PM »
The shield makes little sense design wise anyway.

Its not a copy of the shield shape weve had in the past with that simple logo, so its not a connection to the past. It sort of bastardises the most recent crest shape we had but removes all the important stuff like the gates, the flames, etc.
Logged

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,768
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15504 on: December 16, 2019, 06:50:27 PM »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on December 16, 2019, 03:13:04 PM
Yuck.

Happy we're with Nike.

They are fully capable of making terrible kits as well
Logged

Offline iAnfieldRoad

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,119
  • JUSTICE IS COMING
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15505 on: December 16, 2019, 07:16:52 PM »
All 3 look pish. :no
Logged
Justice for the 96
You will be home soon with your family
You`ll never walk alone

Online Lad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 986
  • Transforming into a customer.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15506 on: December 17, 2019, 02:27:26 PM »
This may have been already mentioned but what happened to the socks weve been wearing all season with the bottom half white ? Havent wore them the last three games. Do think someone actually realised like the rest of us that they were actually shite and said get them tae fuck
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthion and caricatire.

Offline Jingle Hells Razor Smells

  • Cos he's shaved his balls. Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,234
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15507 on: December 17, 2019, 02:31:06 PM »
Quote from: Lad on December 17, 2019, 02:27:26 PM
This may have been already mentioned but what happened to the socks weve been wearing all season with the bottom half white ? Havent wore them the last three games. Do think someone actually realised like the rest of us that they were actually shite and said get them tae fuck
some games some players just wore red ones
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 AM
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Lad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 986
  • Transforming into a customer.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15508 on: December 17, 2019, 02:40:22 PM »
Quote from: Jingle Hells Razor Smells on December 17, 2019, 02:31:06 PM
some games some players just wore red ones

Fair enough. No one is wearing them now.
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthion and caricatire.

Offline emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15509 on: December 17, 2019, 03:41:19 PM »
Champions League away kit finally in stock on the website if anyone was that way inclined... Only been waiting 4 months for that.
Logged

Offline Santta's Red Breastts

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,275
  • Kloppite
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15510 on: Today at 08:34:55 PM »
We have a new patch to put on our shirts ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 383 384 385 386 387 [388]   Go Up
« previous next »
 