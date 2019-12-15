Now that the dust has settled, it's gotta be said..This year's kits are boss for winning trophies in - thinking specifically about how we look in those 'holding the cup up' photos and videosAnd the 'white socks issue' looks like it never became an issue. Most of the players don't show the white part off. Class.I actually think the present home kit is the best we've had in a long time.And the 'Preston' kit has grown on me too. Makes us look a bit regal, if yaknawahimean.. almost like an international teamWe haven't seen the 'Game of Thrones' kit much, but that too looks classy.Well in NB!Now