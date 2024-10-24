They're in a weird spot right now because they've done the big story, they've come up with some amazing casting which will be impossible to top, and all the obvious and most popular superheroes have been done.
You'd have to wait at least a decade before you start thinking about recasting Stark, Cap, Thor, etc. More multiverse is the only real option right now, but the public are bored of that kind of thing, with all the overlaps and confusing timelines.
Just scale things back a little, concentrate on the new heroes, and see how it goes.