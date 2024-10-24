They're in a weird spot right now because they've done the big story, they've come up with some amazing casting which will be impossible to top, and all the obvious and most popular superheroes have been done.



You'd have to wait at least a decade before you start thinking about recasting Stark, Cap, Thor, etc. More multiverse is the only real option right now, but the public are bored of that kind of thing, with all the overlaps and confusing timelines.



Just scale things back a little, concentrate on the new heroes, and see how it goes.



Their get-out clause is doing the X-Men justice. Fox's iterations were sporadic at best. For every good piece of casting and characterisation, there was another 10x worse. Cyclops, Gambit, Rogue, Storm - there are so many good stories that could be told here. Everything rides on getting the X-Men right IMO. I only recently watched the new animated show and my God they absolutely nailed it. It gives me a lot of hope that they can pull this off. Genuinely the best thing I've seen them do since Endgame and brought me back to childhood in the way that everything good in the MCU did in those first few phases.The problem is they are far out from this and it's not impossible that the whole shebang all goes up in smoke before they get to it. Personally I think Cap 4 is going to bomb. Mackie just isn't a leading man and I'm surprised they haven't realised this themselves. He's a great supporting character, but I've never seen him hold my attention in the way that Chris Evans did as Cap. Feels like it will be another Ant-Man/Marvels.So then it comes down to Fantastic Four. That is probably the most crucial release next summer. It's also coming up against a renewed DC with Gunn at the helm of Superman. I truly hope they get it right, but it could be a rough 2025 if Marvel don't ace that one.