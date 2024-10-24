« previous next »
Quote from: Schmidt on October 23, 2024, 05:32:34 pm
There'll only ever be one Blade.

Genuinely wonder did Ryan Reynolds have some insider knowledge and that line from Deadpool v Wolverine was even more knowing than it first appeared?
Quote from: kaesarsosei on October 24, 2024, 12:39:45 pm
Genuinely wonder did Ryan Reynolds have some insider knowledge and that line from Deadpool v Wolverine was even more knowing than it first appeared?

Maybe, although the struggles with the Blade reboot have been public for a while and it already seemed to be paused indefinitely.
Quote from: kaesarsosei on October 24, 2024, 12:39:45 pm
Genuinely wonder did Ryan Reynolds have some insider knowledge and that line from Deadpool v Wolverine was even more knowing than it first appeared?

I just assumed they thought it's a funny line that worked on two levels, one that the Snipes Blade doesn't realise he's been replaced, and secondly at the utter failure to make a new version. And deadpools reaction can be read both ways as well.

Marvels own fault apparently they had a meeting with Ali and instead of pitching possible roles to him they asked him who he wanted to play and he said Blade.
Quote from: Schmidt on October 24, 2024, 01:01:04 pm
Maybe, although the struggles with the Blade reboot have been public for a while and it already seemed to be paused indefinitely.

Never really understood why Blade, of all Marvel projects, would face such difficulties. Just talk to Guillermo del Toro and see if he wants to do another one, he probably might have an idea or two about it that would actually work. Just don't have Blade jumping across universes and running into other Blade variants. That shit has gotten so old, so fast that it is not even funny.
Quote from: thegoodfella on October 24, 2024, 11:42:37 pm
Never really understood why Blade, of all Marvel projects, would face such difficulties. Just talk to Guillermo del Toro and see if he wants to do another one, he probably might have an idea or two about it that would actually work. Just don't have Blade jumping across universes and running into other Blade variants. That shit has gotten so old, so fast that it is not even funny.


They'd have to use the multiverse somehow, though, as it's based in a universe where vampires exist.

Having a multiverse brings a cheat's way of circumventing having a complicated (and often shite and incredulous) retcon job.

But yes, don't replicate Blade over different multiverses.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 25, 2024, 06:55:45 pm

They'd have to use the multiverse somehow, though, as it's based in a universe where vampires exist.

Having a multiverse brings a cheat's way of circumventing having a complicated (and often shite and incredulous) retcon job.

But yes, don't replicate Blade over different multiverses.

Or just call vampires a mutant variant
One thing I couldn't figure out. Didn't Logan happening in the same universe as Deadpool make zero sense? Logan is set in 2029, with mutant kind all but extinct, but in Deadpool the mutants are all happy and yet Deadpool is seemingly well aware of Logan sacrificing himself, suggesting D&W takes place after Logan in the same timeline.
Quote from: Schmidt on October 25, 2024, 10:24:49 pm
One thing I couldn't figure out. Didn't Logan happening in the same universe as Deadpool make zero sense? Logan is set in 2029, with mutant kind all but extinct, but in Deadpool the mutants are all happy and yet Deadpool is seemingly well aware of Logan sacrificing himself, suggesting D&W takes place after Logan in the same timeline.

I thought Deadpool went through a portal to get to Logan's grave but I might be mis-remembering.

And the Wolverine in the movie is definitely from a different universe than both.
Quote from: kaesarsosei on October 26, 2024, 08:45:00 am
I thought Deadpool went through a portal to get to Logan's grave but I might be mis-remembering.

And the Wolverine in the movie is definitely from a different universe than both.

He did, but this was after it was explained to him that Wolverine was his universes anchor being and had died, meaning the Wolverine that died in Logan was the one from Deadpool's universe. Deadpool seemed all too familiar with his death too suggesting it had already happened. I can't tell if I'm missing something or if people just don't care because the multiverse has made any sense of continuity feel irrelevant.
The Wheel had a Marvel based  question last week for £80k+ on who was the lead English actor in a choice from 4. Thor, Dr Strange and two others. What a bloody easy question.
Agathas got pretty good IMO.
Quote from: Schmidt on October 26, 2024, 10:29:22 am
He did, but this was after it was explained to him that Wolverine was his universes anchor being and had died, meaning the Wolverine that died in Logan was the one from Deadpool's universe. Deadpool seemed all too familiar with his death too suggesting it had already happened. I can't tell if I'm missing something or if people just don't care because the multiverse has made any sense of continuity feel irrelevant.

Id have to watch it again, but was the Logan Wolverine the one that Deadpool dug up or just a variant with a similar grave (and different year of death)? I also seem to remember Wade making some fourth wall comment about it not making sense? Its a handy hand-wave device.
Whats happening with this? The marvel phase etc? Seems to have died on its arse

Last phase was relelntless and good. This all seems a bit flat and messy

The Jonathan Majors stuff knackered it has it? Not that wasnt quite shit anyway
Quote from: Brian Blessed on October 26, 2024, 06:38:05 pm
Id have to watch it again, but was the Logan Wolverine the one that Deadpool dug up or just a variant with a similar grave (and different year of death)? I also seem to remember Wade making some fourth wall comment about it not making sense? Its a handy hand-wave device.

I don't think it can be another variant, given his age and the events of Logan requiring a mutant extermination. The most likely I think is that Fox timeline Wolverine dies sometime after the events of D&W, and Deadpool in the movie jumps to the future to dig him up. It's still a bit off that Deadpool doesn't clearly react to finding out immortal Logan will be dead in 5 years but it sort of makes sense.
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on October 26, 2024, 11:12:29 pm
Whats happening with this? The marvel phase etc? Seems to have died on its arse

Last phase was relelntless and good. This all seems a bit flat and messy

The Jonathan Majors stuff knackered it has it? Not that wasnt quite shit anyway

The Majors stuff probably didn't help but the recent output was pretty poor regardless, far too many shows and movies being pumped out alongside each other and the quality seemed to be rapidly declining. It seems like the plan might just be to ditch anything having major issues, wrap this phase up with a whimper and move on to the next thing.
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on October 26, 2024, 11:12:29 pm
Whats happening with this? The marvel phase etc? Seems to have died on its arse

Last phase was relelntless and good. This all seems a bit flat and messy

The Jonathan Majors stuff knackered it has it? Not that wasnt quite shit anyway

They done too much after Endgame.

Should have taken a break for a while and planned better for the future films/shows.
Yeah but cash
Quote from: Schmidt on October 27, 2024, 01:10:20 am
The Majors stuff probably didn't help but the recent output was pretty poor regardless, far too many shows and movies being pumped out alongside each other and the quality seemed to be rapidly declining. It seems like the plan might just be to ditch anything having major issues, wrap this phase up with a whimper and move on to the next thing.
Quote from: AndyMuller on October 28, 2024, 01:23:55 pm
They done too much after Endgame.

Should have taken a break for a while and planned better for the future films/shows.
Just bizarre the way its gone from being so good with nearly every decision being spot on to quite shite. Dont think theres anything thats on the same level as the last lot? I cant remember now cos its been so poor. Early on i kinda knew it was coming when they started mentioning the whole multi verse stuff. Ya just knew they were gonna try n be too clever and lose everyone
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on October 28, 2024, 09:10:08 pm
Just bizarre the way its gone from being so good with nearly every decision being spot on to quite shite. Dont think theres anything thats on the same level as the last lot? I cant remember now cos its been so poor. Early on i kinda knew it was coming when they started mentioning the whole multi verse stuff. Ya just knew they were gonna try n be too clever and lose everyone

So Marvel = Man Utd
At what point do you 'James Bond' the entire universe and start again?

Just recast the main guys and restart everything?
They're in a weird spot right now because they've done the big story, they've come up with some amazing casting which will be impossible to top, and all the obvious and most popular superheroes have been done.

You'd have to wait at least a decade before you start thinking about recasting Stark, Cap, Thor, etc.  More multiverse is the only real option right now, but the public are bored of that kind of thing, with all the overlaps and confusing timelines.

Just scale things back a little, concentrate on the new heroes, and see how it goes.
Quote from: tubby on October 29, 2024, 04:14:05 pm
They're in a weird spot right now because they've done the big story, they've come up with some amazing casting which will be impossible to top, and all the obvious and most popular superheroes have been done.

You'd have to wait at least a decade before you start thinking about recasting Stark, Cap, Thor, etc.  More multiverse is the only real option right now, but the public are bored of that kind of thing, with all the overlaps and confusing timelines.

Just scale things back a little, concentrate on the new heroes, and see how it goes.

Their get-out clause is doing the X-Men justice. Fox's iterations were sporadic at best. For every good piece of casting and characterisation, there was another 10x worse. Cyclops, Gambit, Rogue, Storm - there are so many good stories that could be told here. Everything rides on getting the X-Men right IMO. I only recently watched the new animated show and my God they absolutely nailed it. It gives me a lot of hope that they can pull this off. Genuinely the best thing I've seen them do since Endgame and brought me back to childhood in the way that everything good in the MCU did in those first few phases.

The problem is they are far out from this and it's not impossible that the whole shebang all goes up in smoke before they get to it. Personally I think Cap 4 is going to bomb. Mackie just isn't a leading man and I'm surprised they haven't realised this themselves. He's a great supporting character, but I've never seen him hold my attention in the way that Chris Evans did as Cap. Feels like it will be another Ant-Man/Marvels.

So then it comes down to Fantastic Four. That is probably the most crucial release next summer. It's also coming up against a renewed DC with Gunn at the helm of Superman. I truly hope they get it right, but it could be a rough 2025 if Marvel don't ace that one.
I think F4 will do well, agree that the new Cap will crash and burn though.  If they somehow manage to get Doom right, despite the RDJ casting, then they'll be on to a winner.  A good Cyclops would be amazing.  A proper leader, someone who doesn't take any shit.
There's an Avengers movie next year as well
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on October 29, 2024, 05:51:52 pm
There's an Avengers movie next year as well

2026 isn't it?

Next year is Cap 4 in February, Thurderbolts in May, and Fantastic 4 in July.

Daredevil: Born Again series is also coming in March. Lukewarm on that, as I loved the Netflix show and I'm not sure they'll make it as dark and brutal as it needs to be.
Ah you're right, 2026 and 2027
Lots of 2025 dates announced, but for this year we have Deadpool and Wolverine on November 12, and What If? On December 22 on D+.
Daredevil in March the next Marvel release Im excited for.
Quote from: Betty Blue on October 29, 2024, 06:12:35 pm
Daredevil: Born Again series is also coming in March. Lukewarm on that, as I loved the Netflix show and I'm not sure they'll make it as dark and brutal as it needs to be.

From the comic con trailer I saw the other day it looks almost more so.
Agatha was mid.
The first half of Agatha was dull and followed the same path as a lot of their other shows where basically nothing was happening every episode. It picked up a lot in the second half of the season, and while the quality wasn't exceptional it was decent enough.

I think it's a genuine example of a show that's not made for me though, as opposed to a lot of the others shows they've put out where it was just a really bad show and the "it's not for you" line was to excuse how poor it was.
Watched Deadpool/Wolverine on Disney+. Thought it was largely poor. I had all the cameos spoiled and I imagine they were a big part of what people loved at the cinema

Way too self referential, which I know is Deadpools whole thing but it was way way more than the genuinely excellent first Deadpool film.

Multiverse stuff is tired out, and they acknowledge that.

What I would say is that as disappointing as I thought it was, Jackman is incredible and brings huge gravitas to what is otherwise a very stupid film. And I thought the end credits bit celebrating Foxs Marvel films was lovely.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:41:15 pm
Watched Deadpool/Wolverine on Disney+. Thought it was largely poor. I had all the cameos spoiled and I imagine they were a big part of what people loved at the cinema

Way too self referential, which I know is Deadpools whole thing but it was way way more than the genuinely excellent first Deadpool film.

Multiverse stuff is tired out, and they acknowledge that.

What I would say is that as disappointing as I thought it was, Jackman is incredible and brings huge gravitas to what is otherwise a very stupid film. And I thought the end credits bit celebrating Foxs Marvel films was lovely.

I enjoyed it. The story was silly at it was more just a vehicle for the characters but i thought it was definitely the best superhero film they have made since infinity war.
Yeah Jackman was definitely the highlight of it.

Reynolds schtick wears thin after 20 mins.
