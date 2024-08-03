I mean even go back only as far as winter soldier and civil war for example, its so far beyond the shit they are churning out now.

Especially the streaming stuff.



Last decent Star Wars was Andor.

That was really good, like someone made Blakes 7 in a galaxy far, far away and a long time ago.

Also had the best ship since the Millenium Falcon as well.



I rarely bother with any of it now, sticking to books again. There are still talented authors out there not constrained by studios and activist agendas.



Or maybe I'm just getting too old...



Nope, don't think it's just about getting too old. I have a younger family member who recently got into Marvel and has been watching all the films over the last year, so has basically seen Winter Soldier and Ant Man 3 within a few months of each other. She feels the same way, although doesn't think the drop-off has been quite as bad (probably because she hasn't seen the TV shows yet!), and enjoyed the Marvels and Shang-Chi more than I did.That being said, I think the biggest problem for me is less about the individual quality of the films and more that so little of Phase 4/5 felt like it was building something. Even some of the duller early instalments in Phase 1/2 at least did a serviceable job of introducing important characters or teasing more exciting future elements. You got the odd turkey like Thor 2, but most felt like they were contributing to that wider story and universe in some way, which made them worth watching.Whereas now, everything is so disjointed that the individual products stand or fall on their own merits, which are rarely sufficient. And Marvel seemed to have lost the courage of their convictions to stick with characters who don't necessarily smash it first time at the box office (the Disney influence, perhaps?) or take the bolder, darker approach that made Civil War and Infinity War interesting.Why have we seen or heard nothing of Shang-Chi or the Eternals since their films? Why was Ant-Man able to defeat Kang with an army of ants (that film could've been so much better as an Empire Strikes Back equivalent - Ant Man losing the fight for the quantum realm and only 'winning' by saving his family) Why did we get a whole Doctor Strange film about the multiverse that somehow failed to tie in the multiversal villain they needed to tee up for the Avengers, instead leaving that to a TV show that the average viewer wasn't watching?You could argue that they've actually done more work setting up the Thunderbolts than the next Avengers, which is not a good place to be. And now they're rushing in Dr Doom, who should've been their post-Kang trump card, as a late salvage job. All feels very messy.