Should bring Dan Stevens in to play a villain, would make for a perfect plot to reintroduce the X-Men.



That would be great, Legion had more imagination and verve in one episode than the MCU has had since Spider-Man No Way Home.Too niche and weird for Marvel to bother with, you'd think - they're now just looking at what can revive the flagging bottom line, and that means banking it all on the heavy hitters like Deadpool, Robert Downey Jr, etc.