« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 213 214 215 216 217 [218]   Go Down

Author Topic: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.  (Read 656840 times)

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,948
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8680 on: Today at 06:05:52 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:59:49 pm
Didn't read or watch any of them. As I said the headline or thumbnail as I was scrolling gave them away.

Don't scroll through them then. Go for a walk or something.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,948
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8681 on: Today at 06:09:22 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 04:15:04 pm
They did specifically mention playing Victor von Doom, so youd hope its a different person, but then they did also talk about the possibilities of the multiverse.

Actors can play multiple parts, I don't think this is a bad move personally.

RDJ gets to add to his $450 million MCU balance too: astonishing business really.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,957
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8682 on: Today at 06:27:13 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 06:09:22 pm
Actors can play multiple parts, I don't think this is a bad move personally.

RDJ gets to add to his $450 million MCU balance too: astonishing business really.

They can, but its a bit odd that Doom will look just like Tony Stark when it can be avoided be hiring someone else. I trust itll work though. I just wish they didnt announce casting in advance as it could have been a good reveal and make for a better film if we didnt know who was under the mask until towards the end of the film, or didnt know what the deal with him being in the film was until he turned into dr doom.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,948
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8683 on: Today at 06:39:43 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 06:27:13 pm
They can, but its a bit odd that Doom will look just like Tony Stark when it can be avoided be hiring someone else. I trust itll work though. I just wish they didnt announce casting in advance as it could have been a good reveal and make for a better film if we didnt know who was under the mask until towards the end of the film, or didnt know what the deal with him being in the film was until he turned into dr doom.

People might get very confused though? With multiverse, you'd just assume something dark
had happened with a variant of Tony Stark!
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,507
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8684 on: Today at 07:04:22 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 06:05:52 pm
Don't scroll through them then. Go for a walk or something.
Thanks for the advice. It's genius.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8685 on: Today at 07:07:35 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 06:27:13 pm
They can, but its a bit odd that Doom will look just like Tony Stark when it can be avoided be hiring someone else. I trust itll work though. I just wish they didnt announce casting in advance as it could have been a good reveal and make for a better film if we didnt know who was under the mask until towards the end of the film, or didnt know what the deal with him being in the film was until he turned into dr doom.

Tbf the mask can stay on through the entire film. They don't have to show his face
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,957
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8686 on: Today at 07:15:46 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:07:35 pm
Tbf the mask can stay on through the entire film. They don't have to show his face

True. But I dont think theyd hire him without showing his face. He is Iron Man, its hard to get away from it. Think there is a comic that has some Tony Stark as Doom shenanigans and thats probably what theyll go with. Cant remember the details, think it might be some Freaky Friday type deal.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8687 on: Today at 07:39:52 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:15:46 pm
True. But I dont think theyd hire him without showing his face. He is Iron Man, its hard to get away from it. Think there is a comic that has some Tony Stark as Doom shenanigans and thats probably what theyll go with. Cant remember the details, think it might be some Freaky Friday type deal.

To me that's the bad option to take, Tony left with such a good emotional send off, having Tony Stark come back even in this form feels cheap and devaluing. Also the surprise of it being evil Tony Stark is lost with us knowing the casting.

If you just have him play Doom, and just be Doom, I think that's such an interesting and ballsy move, even if we know it is RDJ he is doing a completely different role. I think he is good enough to do it, and I think that's the interesting option, to just have him be Doom.
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,957
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8688 on: Today at 09:05:04 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:39:52 pm
To me that's the bad option to take, Tony left with such a good emotional send off, having Tony Stark come back even in this form feels cheap and devaluing. Also the surprise of it being evil Tony Stark is lost with us knowing the casting.

If you just have him play Doom, and just be Doom, I think that's such an interesting and ballsy move, even if we know it is RDJ he is doing a completely different role. I think he is good enough to do it, and I think that's the interesting option, to just have him be Doom.

Think its inevitable. Theyve referenced the multiverse making it possible, that can only mean one thing surely? Also repeated him and Joe Russo repeated the mantra different mask, same task as if to emphasise something, that could be artistically the same task.

Struggling to think of a franchise ever hiring an actor who existed in the universe already for a different role with no connection other than Mike Myers or Eddie Murphy. Now that would be a bold take haha.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd
Pages: 1 ... 213 214 215 216 217 [218]   Go Up
« previous next »
 