True. But I dont think theyd hire him without showing his face. He is Iron Man, its hard to get away from it. Think there is a comic that has some Tony Stark as Doom shenanigans and thats probably what theyll go with. Cant remember the details, think it might be some Freaky Friday type deal.



To me that's the bad option to take, Tony left with such a good emotional send off, having Tony Stark come back even in this form feels cheap and devaluing. Also the surprise of it being evil Tony Stark is lost with us knowing the casting.If you just have him play Doom, and just be Doom, I think that's such an interesting and ballsy move, even if we know it is RDJ he is doing a completely different role. I think he is good enough to do it, and I think that's the interesting option, to just have him be Doom.