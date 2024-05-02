« previous next »
Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
May 2, 2024, 10:43:43 am
Despite shitting on recent Marvel movies and their live-action series, the new X-Men '97 animated series is really good. Feels very like the comics from the 1980's which is when I was really into comics.
Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,772
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
May 2, 2024, 12:16:56 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on May  2, 2024, 10:43:43 am
Despite shitting on recent Marvel movies and their live-action series, the new X-Men '97 animated series is really good. Feels very like the comics from the 1980's which is when I was really into comics.

I thought the creative use of powers in the first episode was great, but then the following couple of episodes I was just really bored.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,800
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
May 10, 2024, 07:04:02 am
Galactus, the big bad in the Fantastic Four film, will be played by Ralph Ineson. Best known as Finchy in The Office  :D
Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,410
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
May 10, 2024, 11:43:55 am
John Malkovich cast aswell.
Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,304
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
May 10, 2024, 01:02:58 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on May 10, 2024, 07:04:02 am
Galactus, the big bad in the Fantastic Four film, will be played by Ralph Ineson. Best known as Finchy in The Office  :D

So we can expect a picture of Reed getting screwed by Ben, and Reed blaming Johnny, before the true master plan is revealed?
Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,817
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
May 10, 2024, 06:05:02 pm
If the final battle involves having to throw a shoe over a building the fantastic four have no chance.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,949
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
May 10, 2024, 06:50:33 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on May 10, 2024, 07:04:02 am
Galactus, the big bad in the Fantastic Four film, will be played by Ralph Ineson. Best known as Finchy in The Office  :D

Just googled who that Galactus is. Think I will give that a swerve, most likely will be incredibly silly.
Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,444
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
May 10, 2024, 07:30:10 pm
Quote from: John_P on May 10, 2024, 06:05:02 pm
If the final battle involves having to throw a shoe over a building the fantastic four have no chance.
"Galactus, why don't you fuck off"
Offline sambhi92

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 957
  • Round the Fields of Anfield Road
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
May 13, 2024, 08:49:56 am
Rumours floating around that The Rock could be playing Apocalypse in the live action X-Men  MCU films.

Feels like that's either gonna be really good or really bad, not quite sure where i stand on that one! 
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,949
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
May 13, 2024, 09:10:16 am
Quote from: sambhi92 on May 13, 2024, 08:49:56 am
Rumours floating around that The Rock could be playing Apocalypse in the live action X-Men  MCU films.

Feels like that's either gonna be really good or really bad, not quite sure where i stand on that one! 

If the Rock is in it then its guaranteed to be shite.
Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,426
  • JFT96
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
May 13, 2024, 12:54:06 pm
Quote from: sambhi92 on May 13, 2024, 08:49:56 am
Rumours floating around that The Rock could be playing Apocalypse in the live action X-Men  MCU films.

Feels like that's either gonna be really good or really bad, not quite sure where i stand on that one! 

I'll be amazed if that's true. Seems like the least Marvel-like casting for Apocalypse possible.

Doubt they'd touch him after the abomination of Black Adam in any case.
Offline sambhi92

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 957
  • Round the Fields of Anfield Road
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
May 13, 2024, 01:03:46 pm
Always felt with The Rock he was good in movies where he isnt the main character but more of a main side character if that makes sense.

If he had limited time on screen and maybe just the few lines here and there but lines that were impactful then i think it could be a good move.

But from what it sounds like, he doesnt like to be beaten apparently...
Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
May 13, 2024, 01:03:56 pm
Im a sucker for mad casting choices so bring it on.
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,847
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
May 13, 2024, 02:11:49 pm
I've only ever seen him in Jumanji, which I enjoyed, but for some reason, whenever I now see a film appearing with him it, I know it's not going to be my cup of tea. Does that make sense?
Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,772
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
May 13, 2024, 02:16:12 pm
The Rock has become pretty unlikeable, always advertising his shitty tequila and pretending to binge eat. He can only play one character too and Apocalypse isn't that character.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
May 13, 2024, 04:56:12 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on May 13, 2024, 02:16:12 pm
The Rock has become pretty unlikeable, always advertising his shitty tequila and pretending to binge eat. He can only play one character too and Apocalypse isn't that character.

Apocalypse as a loud mouthed badass jock, who is also an anti-hero because Dwayne doesn't want to play a full villain, just a hero who plays by his own rules
Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,772
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
May 13, 2024, 06:24:20 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on May 13, 2024, 04:56:12 pm
Apocalypse as a loud mouthed badass jock, who is also an anti-hero because Dwayne doesn't want to play a full villain, just a hero who plays by his own rules

I assume the eyebrow thing is in every contract he signs too.
Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,879
  • Trada
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
July 8, 2024, 06:41:31 pm
Looks ok[

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oj9GbXcCEpE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oj9GbXcCEpE</a>
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,524
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
July 8, 2024, 08:49:04 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on May  2, 2024, 10:43:43 am
Despite shitting on recent Marvel movies and their live-action series, the new X-Men '97 animated series is really good. Feels very like the comics from the 1980's which is when I was really into comics.
Was unsure about it initially but got better as it went along. Was good I thought!
Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,153
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
July 8, 2024, 09:08:59 pm
Quote from: Trada on July  8, 2024, 06:41:31 pm
Looks ok[

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oj9GbXcCEpE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oj9GbXcCEpE</a>
Like the look a lot actually. And Kathryn Hahn was ace as Agatha in Wandavision
Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
July 9, 2024, 11:42:59 am
That certainly looks a lot more interesting than I expected, so it will be intriguing to see how Disney manage to fuck this up and make another mess - because they will.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,800
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
July 10, 2024, 11:09:56 am
Not a chance Agatha All Along would get the greenlight in this new more focused direction theyre trying to take in the MCU. Agree it looks interesting but I thought the same of the Echo trailer and that was one of the dullest most pointless TV shows Ive watched in a while. Will definitely give it a watch though.
Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,426
  • JFT96
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 02:38:23 pm
Still feeling kind of lukewarm on this one, but it's a good trailer I think -


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/O_A8HdCDaWM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/O_A8HdCDaWM</a>
Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,772
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 02:55:47 pm
I'm struggling to get past Cap not having powers, Marvel has always been a bit on the ridiculous side when it comes to unpowered people performing inhuman feats, but this could easily take it way too far. I know that doesn't bother some people because it's a world with dragons and people flying through space but it's always been something that bugs me.

Aside from that, it could be great or it could be awful, the devil will be in the details.

Also I completely missed that Harrison Ford is playing Ross as the previous actor died.
