I'm struggling to get past Cap not having powers, Marvel has always been a bit on the ridiculous side when it comes to unpowered people performing inhuman feats, but this could easily take it way too far. I know that doesn't bother some people because it's a world with dragons and people flying through space but it's always been something that bugs me.



Aside from that, it could be great or it could be awful, the devil will be in the details.



Also I completely missed that Harrison Ford is playing Ross as the previous actor died.