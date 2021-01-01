Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
207
208
209
210
211
[
212
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers. (Read 599691 times)
demain
Shambolic
Kopite
Posts: 971
'à quoi bon ?'
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
«
Reply #8440 on:
Today
at 05:45:50 am »
I watched Echo yesterday, was fairly meh.
They've watered down Kingpin into a cartoon caricature that keeps getting beaten up in fights, a far cry from the portrayal in the Netflix series.
Logged
'Ever bought a fake picture, Toby?'
'Sold a couple once.'
'The more you pay for it, the less inclined you are to doubt its authenticity.'
Print
Pages:
1
...
207
208
209
210
211
[
212
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Page created in 0.084 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.56]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2