Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.

Online demain

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 05:45:50 am
I watched Echo yesterday, was fairly meh.

They've watered down Kingpin into a cartoon caricature that keeps getting beaten up in fights, a far cry from the portrayal in the Netflix series.
