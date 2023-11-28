As a big Cap fan, this is mine -



Cap picking up Thor's hammer in Endgame for me. Nothing will ever come close as a cinema experience, still get massive chills watching it now as wellThe Infinity Saga was just perfect. Some films bombed but the over-arching story was so well done. One or two films a year introducing or expanding upon characters, then an Avengers film every few years to bring them together. All culminating in Infinity War and Endgame. I don't think they knew how right they would get it and it's that which has probably pushed them to keep going when a break and a mini reset could have worked wonders for the whole thingDon't get me wrong, I've watched it all since and will continue to watch it all, I don't hold it to the lofty standards as some do, but I do feel a break would have been good. Let the majority of the old cast of characters go and then start fresh with X-Men and Fantastic Four. You could have always had the option for cameos but I guess when every film gets near $1bn you don't have the incentive to stop