Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
June 21, 2023, 03:50:02 pm
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on June 21, 2023, 12:00:03 pm
Also they used AI to make the opening credits intro. Eurgh
Ugly as fuck too!

Obviously no shock that disney marvel have done this

We know by now that shame isn't a strong motivator for them, and they are probably angling to undercut artists, but imagine running a comic book company and serving up this kind of shite ;D
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
June 22, 2023, 11:34:25 am
Yep, thought it was pretty boring. At least Olivia Colman looked like she was enjoying herself.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
June 22, 2023, 12:02:32 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on June 22, 2023, 11:34:25 am
Yep, thought it was pretty boring. At least Olivia Colman looked like she was enjoying herself.

Yep the only one not turning in a "I'm contractually obliged to be here" performance, probably because she's the only cast member who wasn't contractually obliged to be there.  ;D
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
June 22, 2023, 08:11:44 pm
I thought it as a decent opening & am confident that they'll not fuck up a Nick Fury show.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
June 29, 2023, 12:45:46 pm
Thought the opener was a bit rocky, but nothing too terrible. The 2nd episode has hit its stride I think. Don't know how many episodes to expect but it feels like its building to something significant.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
June 30, 2023, 07:58:04 pm
Second episode was significantly better than the first episode. I almost dropped the show based on the first episode.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
July 2, 2023, 07:26:41 pm
Secret Invasion has been decent so far.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
July 3, 2023, 10:19:26 am
Episode 2 was a big improvement but it's still pretty boring stuff. Marvel need to get some proper writing talent in.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
July 4, 2023, 11:19:21 am
I know its not very scientific, but Marvel is completely dead in my friend/family group. There were around 10 of us who always watched everything and I don't know anyone who is even aware this is out.

3 years ago we wondered what could stop Marvel of if anything could, now we're wondering what could possibly make it worth watching again.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
July 4, 2023, 03:11:05 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on July  4, 2023, 11:19:21 am
I know its not very scientific, but Marvel is completely dead in my friend/family group. There were around 10 of us who always watched everything and I don't know anyone who is even aware this is out.

3 years ago we wondered what could stop Marvel of if anything could, now we're wondering what could possibly make it worth watching again.

Have you seen GOTG3?  Or is it just specifically Secret Invasion you are talking about?  GOTG3 for me is top 5 MCU films ever, and almost as good as GOTG1 (which for a long time was my out and out favourite).
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
July 5, 2023, 08:45:00 am
Not seen GOTG3 yet, but yes would look forward to that one. Ant-Man was horribly bad, the previous couple movies were very forgettable (eg Shang Chi, Black Widow).

Last show we watched was the first 3 episodes of Moon Knight  ;D

Loki 2 might pull us in, but to be honest thats kinda where it all started going wrong with the multiverse stuff.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
July 5, 2023, 12:53:04 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on July  5, 2023, 08:45:00 am
Not seen GOTG3 yet, but yes would look forward to that one. Ant-Man was horribly bad, the previous couple movies were very forgettable (eg Shang Chi, Black Widow).

Last show we watched was the first 3 episodes of Moon Knight  ;D

Loki 2 might pull us in, but to be honest thats kinda where it all started going wrong with the multiverse stuff.

I think it's all been blown out of proportion how bad things are. It's all been of no less quality than the Infinity Saga stuff IMO. Some really good and some average. Spider-Man, GotG3 were both top top quality on the film side. WandaVision, Loki and Ms Marvel were all great. The rest has been average MCU stuff with some good ideas in there

I think the issue is that this multiverse stuff is too confusing for most people, especially new people coming into it. And you've got TV and films to watch to make sure you're up to date. Can anyone actually see where the next Avengers is coming from? It was easy to see during the 1st phase
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
July 5, 2023, 01:32:45 pm
Episode 3

Spoiler
Marvel going back to the fridging well yet again I see. Two in three episodes. Unbelievable really.
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
July 5, 2023, 02:58:18 pm
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on July  5, 2023, 01:32:45 pm
Episode 3

Spoiler
Marvel going back to the fridging well yet again I see. Two in three episodes. Unbelievable really.
[close]
Thanks for that, just learned something new!

Spoiler
the name for it, specifically, rather than the concept https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Women_in_Refrigerators
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
July 5, 2023, 03:33:15 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on July  5, 2023, 12:53:04 pm
I think it's all been blown out of proportion how bad things are. It's all been of no less quality than the Infinity Saga stuff IMO. Some really good and some average. Spider-Man, GotG3 were both top top quality on the film side. WandaVision, Loki and Ms Marvel were all great. The rest has been average MCU stuff with some good ideas in there

I think the issue is that this multiverse stuff is too confusing for most people, especially new people coming into it. And you've got TV and films to watch to make sure you're up to date. Can anyone actually see where the next Avengers is coming from? It was easy to see during the 1st phase

My personal problem with Marvel now is the number of characters who are appearing and not being seen again for ages. Shang Chi hasn't been mentioned for 3 years now, all of The Eternals have disappeared (not a bad thing) and how exactly was Charlize Theron's character at the end of Dr Strange 2 again? It's been that long, I've forgotten who she was meant to be now.

Moon Knight looked interesting as well, but at the rate they are going it'll be at least another couple of years before he gets seen again given the number of projects they have announced/teased already in that period.

The pacing of the original two phases and the introduction of all those characters seemed much better, but it may be that expectations are just a lot higher now, on my part.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
July 6, 2023, 08:21:30 pm
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
July 6, 2023, 09:19:33 pm
Marvel deserve less than no sympathy - there were noises around him being trouble long before that incident (and them managing to scare up 40 people willing to talk to that, going back to uni days, demonstrates the information was out there)
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
July 7, 2023, 08:12:30 am
Quote from: classycarra on July  6, 2023, 09:19:33 pm
Marvel deserve less than no sympathy - there were noises around him being trouble long before that incident (and them managing to scare up 40 people willing to talk to that, going back to uni days, demonstrates the information was out there)

A classic case of not doing their homework!
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
July 7, 2023, 08:42:15 am
Luckily Kang looks different a lot of the time anyway, so he's the perfect character to have played by multiple different people. Only problem is the scene in Ant-Man but that can be retconned I'm sure.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
July 10, 2023, 07:26:35 am
I think Marvel not being at San Diego Comic Con is a clear sign there is going to be a big reshuffle with their upcoming movies.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
July 10, 2023, 08:25:58 am
Quote from: spider-neil on July 10, 2023, 07:26:35 am
I think Marvel not being at San Diego Comic Con is a clear sign there is going to be a big reshuffle with their upcoming movies.

The writers strike probably has more to do with it.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
July 10, 2023, 08:29:09 pm
First pics of Deadpool and Wolverine doing the rounds. Hugh hasnt aged a day.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
July 10, 2023, 08:45:56 pm
Quote from: Livbes on July 10, 2023, 08:29:09 pm
First pics of Deadpool and Wolverine doing the rounds. Hugh hasnt aged a day.

That healing factor mate - turns out its real!
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 02:56:33 pm
props to Gunn, he nailed his trilogy, GOTG 3 was enjoyable and tho is best served by not thinking too hard about it, it suffers under scrutiny, it's been the only good thing Marvel since fucking Spiderman. Oh, and a great villain btw, that's how to do a villain, not the kang shite.

disney are a shitshow atm, all their shit is tanking (GOTG3 being the only recent theatrical that made their money back and probably maybe a little bit of profit) and the fallout is even showing up in their parks now (pretty much unheard of and has for the longest time been their cashcow that could offset any movie losses and they need it more than ever with losing billions, literally, on their streaming service quarter on quarter - sure i read somewhere it's currently 13 billion in the red, but that needs fact checking).

Deadpool is the next hope for something good - is this going to be a straight up parody? Some murmurrings kinda feels that way. Anyway, it has the cast, the characters, the bummer is apparently that Reynolds cannot improvise as this would break the terms of the writer's strike - they're going to need to find a way around that cos his best work is from his improvising.

As for anything else, as things stand i find it hard to even contemplate we're going to get to F4, Dr Doom, the X-Men etc, it could all be a dumpster fire before we ever get there.

That phase 4 totally fucked it all up with what looked like throwing shit at a wall and seeing what sticks (uhm, nothing apart from Spiderman). They should've started at street level (eg Daredevil) after End Game and had a clear plan to build up so we'd be coming up to the big hitters in phase 5 instead of starting with fucking antman (and dont get me started on multiverse bollocks, pure clusteringfucking at its best).

The way they handled the blip has also just carried over ramifications they struggle with. If they'd snapped back to the second thanos had snapped they would have had normal continuity and avoided all that shit, i bet they regret their choice now.

oh and rumours are they wanted to can Echo cos it's that bad (Batgirl approach i guess lol) but seems like they're just gonna dump it all at once and move past it quick
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 04:48:30 pm
They've made a massive profit on all their films and had a 11% increase in profit to $28bn last year. Not sure where you're getting your info.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 08:03:21 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 02:56:33 pm
props to Gunn, he nailed his trilogy, GOTG 3 was enjoyable and tho is best served by not thinking too hard about it, it suffers under scrutiny, it's been the only good thing Marvel since fucking Spiderman. Oh, and a great villain btw, that's how to do a villain, not the kang shite.

disney are a shitshow atm, all their shit is tanking (GOTG3 being the only recent theatrical that made their money back and probably maybe a little bit of profit) and the fallout is even showing up in their parks now (pretty much unheard of and has for the longest time been their cashcow that could offset any movie losses and they need it more than ever with losing billions, literally, on their streaming service quarter on quarter - sure i read somewhere it's currently 13 billion in the red, but that needs fact checking).

Deadpool is the next hope for something good - is this going to be a straight up parody? Some murmurrings kinda feels that way. Anyway, it has the cast, the characters, the bummer is apparently that Reynolds cannot improvise as this would break the terms of the writer's strike - they're going to need to find a way around that cos his best work is from his improvising.

As for anything else, as things stand i find it hard to even contemplate we're going to get to F4, Dr Doom, the X-Men etc, it could all be a dumpster fire before we ever get there.

That phase 4 totally fucked it all up with what looked like throwing shit at a wall and seeing what sticks (uhm, nothing apart from Spiderman). They should've started at street level (eg Daredevil) after End Game and had a clear plan to build up so we'd be coming up to the big hitters in phase 5 instead of starting with fucking antman (and dont get me started on multiverse bollocks, pure clusteringfucking at its best).

The way they handled the blip has also just carried over ramifications they struggle with. If they'd snapped back to the second thanos had snapped they would have had normal continuity and avoided all that shit, i bet they regret their choice now.

oh and rumours are they wanted to can Echo cos it's that bad (Batgirl approach i guess lol) but seems like they're just gonna dump it all at once and move past it quick

Helps that he wears a mask for 98%+ of the movie.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 08:15:17 pm
im not sure how to take that, i dont know if im being totally dumb or being whooshed, so apologies

the point of what i said is - the union has representatives on set to make sure scripts are not deviated from, that's real

what i dont know is how persistent they are with it, you know, is someone on set for given movie every day? sounds unlikely

seems easier to just have a script and watch the film and look for deviation that way, but that doesn't happen in real time and doesn't help their cause 'as it happens'

anyway, yep, that's a real thing

what i imagine would happen if there wasn't a union rep there, they'd just shoot all they want and hope things resolve before the final edit, i doubt unions give a shit about what was going on once their deal is done

Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 04:48:30 pm
They've made a massive profit on all their films and had a 11% increase in profit to $28bn last year. Not sure where you're getting your info.

well here's the latest antman's box office from earlier this year

https://www.boxofficemojo.com/title/tt10954600/?ref_=bo_se_r_2

with a worldwide take of $476,071,180

disney self reports antman as costing $200 million to make, then you have their typical $150 million promotion costs for their main titles (it should be noted that disney is known for under reporting total costs, for instance they give us the original budget but fail to mention the many unscheduled reshoots as happened with antman, we only find shit like this out like a year later when the financials are in - eg recently they reported via that means that Dr Strange multiverse cost $100 million more than reported)

so, let's be conservative and go with the numbers they've provided from their end, we have a movie with total costs of $350 million, and we have the box office i've linked

you think that made a profit?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:36:44 pm by Armand9 »
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8067 on: Yesterday at 10:11:58 pm »
If they didn't they would sure as shit be claiming on a lot of those losses.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 10:17:37 pm
Even with the numbers youve reported there including the apparent difference of 100m added on, the movie made a profit. Now do the same for the other movies in phase four and theres no way your claim stands up that its the only recent theatrical release to make its money back.

Honestly, if you hate it all so much, just stop watching..
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 04:39:23 am
how in the hell on antman did they make a profit? (btw i did not 'add on' 100 million bucks, i used their numbers, unless you think they dont pay marketing costs?)

or do you think cinema and theater chains show a studio's movies for free and therefore disney gets every penny? they dont

ok, i'll break this one down this one time

typical box office return values given for domestic and international box office is 55% and 43% respectively (they can be a percent or two either way but these are the averages), and china only returns 25% of the box office to the studio

so antman breaks down as (using the official listing i linked above)

DOMESTIC - $214,504,909, 55% for disney is 118 million rounded up (ie in disney's favour)
INTERNATIONAL (minus China) - $222,141,291 43% for disney is 95.6 million rounded up (ie in disney's favour)
China - $39,424,980, 25% for disney is $9,856,245
a total of 224 million rounded up in disney's favour

they lost over $100 million bucks on what they put in on costs + marketing

as you may imagine, i dont spend all my time fucking around with numbers but i do watch people who have worked/work in that part of the industry for decades who for their nerdy selves this is like pigs in shit

and someone who has been proved over time as on the money in this respect (pun intended), he shows his 'receipts' as the young 'uns say today, worked out the last eight studio releases have cost Disney nearly $900 million dollars in losses (note this is all disney studios, so includes pixar bombs etc as well)

this latest Indy film, if it continues to perform as it has so far, is gonna lose multiple $100 millions and could well be in that bracket of one the biggest box office flops of all time, disney can't buy a win atm, and let's be frank, they throw shitloads at it

more important to me than box office is movie quality and disney imo have been tanking for the vast majority of their output in this regard since End Game, but that's subjective, them tanking at the box office is objective and very real
« Last Edit: Today at 04:42:57 am by Armand9 »
