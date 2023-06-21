props to Gunn, he nailed his trilogy, GOTG 3 was enjoyable and tho is best served by not thinking too hard about it, it suffers under scrutiny, it's been the only good thing Marvel since fucking Spiderman. Oh, and a great villain btw, that's how to do a villain, not the kang shite.



disney are a shitshow atm, all their shit is tanking (GOTG3 being the only recent theatrical that made their money back and probably maybe a little bit of profit) and the fallout is even showing up in their parks now (pretty much unheard of and has for the longest time been their cashcow that could offset any movie losses and they need it more than ever with losing billions, literally, on their streaming service quarter on quarter - sure i read somewhere it's currently 13 billion in the red, but that needs fact checking).



Deadpool is the next hope for something good - is this going to be a straight up parody? Some murmurrings kinda feels that way. Anyway, it has the cast, the characters, the bummer is apparently that Reynolds cannot improvise as this would break the terms of the writer's strike - they're going to need to find a way around that cos his best work is from his improvising.



As for anything else, as things stand i find it hard to even contemplate we're going to get to F4, Dr Doom, the X-Men etc, it could all be a dumpster fire before we ever get there.



That phase 4 totally fucked it all up with what looked like throwing shit at a wall and seeing what sticks (uhm, nothing apart from Spiderman). They should've started at street level (eg Daredevil) after End Game and had a clear plan to build up so we'd be coming up to the big hitters in phase 5 instead of starting with fucking antman (and dont get me started on multiverse bollocks, pure clusteringfucking at its best).



The way they handled the blip has also just carried over ramifications they struggle with. If they'd snapped back to the second thanos had snapped they would have had normal continuity and avoided all that shit, i bet they regret their choice now.



oh and rumours are they wanted to can Echo cos it's that bad (Batgirl approach i guess lol) but seems like they're just gonna dump it all at once and move past it quick