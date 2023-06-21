how in the hell on antman did they make a profit? (btw i did not 'add on' 100 million bucks, i used their numbers, unless you think they dont pay marketing costs?)
or do you think cinema and theater chains show a studio's movies for free and therefore disney gets every penny? they dont
ok, i'll break this one down this one time
typical box office return values given for domestic and international box office is 55% and 43% respectively (they can be a percent or two either way but these are the averages), and china only returns 25% of the box office to the studio
so antman breaks down as (using the official listing i linked above)
DOMESTIC - $214,504,909, 55% for disney is 118 million rounded up (ie in disney's favour)
INTERNATIONAL (minus China) - $222,141,291 43% for disney is 95.6 million rounded up (ie in disney's favour)
China - $39,424,980, 25% for disney is $9,856,245
a total of 224 million rounded up in disney's favour
they lost over $100 million bucks on what they put in on costs + marketing
as you may imagine, i dont spend all my time fucking around with numbers but i do watch people who have worked/work in that part of the industry for decades who for their nerdy selves this is like pigs in shit
and someone who has been proved over time as on the money in this respect (pun intended), he shows his 'receipts' as the young 'uns say today, worked out the last eight studio releases have cost Disney nearly $900 million dollars in losses (note this is all disney studios, so includes pixar bombs etc as well)
this latest Indy film, if it continues to perform as it has so far, is gonna lose multiple $100 millions and could well be in that bracket of one the biggest box office flops of all time, disney can't buy a win atm, and let's be frank, they throw shitloads at it
more important to me than box office is movie quality and disney imo have been tanking for the vast majority of their output in this regard since End Game, but that's subjective, them tanking at the box office is objective and very real