Saw GotG3 tonight..



I'm a huge fan of the first, I loved the 2nd too tho not as much as the first...it definitely grew on me the more I saw it.



This one I'd put below the first two on first viewing.. But it's still very good imo

Soundtrack didn't enjoy as much as the other 2 films...



But I felt that I enjoyed the film the more it went on. It was different to the first 2, more emotional, bit darker at times but the comedy was still there and the feel of the film although different to its prequels was still very good.



Happy with all the character arcs throughout

An excellent trilogy that I will always go back to. This is how it should be done