Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
April 19, 2023, 08:55:21 pm
Can't wait for another Fantastic Four movie. It's been literally weeks since we've had one.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
April 19, 2023, 09:14:21 pm
Quote from: Chakan on April 19, 2023, 08:55:21 pm
Can't wait for another Fantastic Four movie. It's been literally weeks since we've had one.

To be fair the last movie they had can barely be described as Fantastic Four.

And can barely be described as movies either for that matter

Having said that, the only thing I am looking forward to in Fantastic Four is Doom, Galactus, and Silver Surfer - and two of them you don't even need the Fantastic Four for
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
April 19, 2023, 10:26:01 pm
Driver is perfect for Doom wtf are they playing at.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
April 20, 2023, 01:25:54 am
Quote from: tubby on April 19, 2023, 10:26:01 pm
Driver is perfect for Doom wtf are they playing at.

Exactly what I had in mind when I read the news.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
April 20, 2023, 10:24:03 am
Driver would make a good Doom, but 100% the best possible choice is Michael Shannon.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
April 20, 2023, 11:43:49 am
I'd be shocked if Driver ties himself to the MCU while he's still white hot and has every director in the world wanting to work with him.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
April 20, 2023, 02:21:37 pm
Wonder who the new Kang will be.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
April 20, 2023, 02:39:52 pm
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
April 22, 2023, 08:53:40 pm
Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) and one of the Russo brothers both attended Wrexhams ground today and the pub next to it before the game! Crazy
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 06:08:37 pm
Mixed reviews for Guardians 3.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 10:16:56 pm
Saw it yesterday, enjoyed it and had some quite emotional bits. Slightly loses its way in the middle. Be interesting to see what happens next with some of the characters what with James Gunn now gone entirely.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 09:29:32 am
Quote from: John_P on Yesterday at 10:16:56 pm
Saw it yesterday, enjoyed it and had some quite emotional bits. Slightly loses its way in the middle. Be interesting to see what happens next with some of the characters what with James Gunn now gone entirely.

I saw it last night and loved it.  Maybe not as good as the original (which I think might be my favourite MCU film ever - certainly top 3) but pretty darned closed (and definitely better than the second, which I enjoyed more than most)
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 10:14:07 am
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 09:29:32 am
I saw it last night and loved it.  Maybe not as good as the original (which I think might be my favourite MCU film ever - certainly top 3) but pretty darned closed (and definitely better than the second, which I enjoyed more than most)

Agree completely. Saw it yesterday and thoroughly enjoyed.

Wasnt that impressed with the mix tape though. ;D
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 02:06:18 pm
Very good finale to the trilogy, in keeping with the rest of them. Id put it above the second but below the first in terms of rating. Interesting to see where the characters go next.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 11:40:26 pm
Saw GotG3 tonight..

I'm a huge fan of the first, I loved the 2nd too tho not as much as the first...it definitely grew on me the more I saw it.

This one I'd put below the first two on first viewing.. But it's still very good imo
Soundtrack didn't enjoy as much as the other 2 films...

But I felt that I enjoyed the film the more it went on. It was different to the first 2, more emotional, bit darker at times but the comedy was still there and the feel of the film although different to its prequels was still very good.

Happy with all the character arcs throughout
An excellent trilogy that I will always go back to. This is how it should be done
